Doar wins late model feature race at Superior

Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wis., won the 25-lap WISSOTA late model feature race Friday night at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis. Darrell Nelson of Hermantown was second.
It was the northland’s first late model dirt track race of the 2020 season.
Jeffrey Massingill of Keewatin finished fifth, Derek Vesel of Hibbing 12th and Jay Kintner of Hibbing 13th in the 19-car late model feature race field.
Tyler Kintner of Hibbing was second in the 20-lap midwest modified feature race. Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids finished fifth in the modified feature.
Racing resumes June 4-5 with the Gondik Law Speedway Doubleheader Shootout sponsored by Broking Transport.
Gondik Law Speedway Friday, May 29 results:
WISSOTA Hornet
Feature (12 Laps): 1. 46SSG-Nate Servaty; 2. 0-DeJay Jarecki; 3. U18-Jase Wiarda; 4. 14A-AJ House; 5. 1-Hunter McDougall; 6. 11E-Michael Egan; 7. 26-Kaleb Ruikka; 8. 32-Brennan Schmidt; 9. 23-Kristy Marken; 10. 75-Harry Ruikka; 11. 74-Reid Johnson; 12. N8-Nate Rose; 13. 08-Rick Andrews Jr; 14. 17-Andrew Parendo; 15. 46-Brockton Grams; 16. 9-Lucas Lillo; 17. 17B-Rachel Boston; 18. 10JR-Joshua Johnson Jr; 19. (DNF) 16-Tyler Schramm; 20. (DNS) 16(A)-Brady Albertson
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 46SSG-Nate Servaty; 2. 16-Tyler Schramm; 3. U18-Jase Wiarda; 4. 26-Kaleb Ruikka; 5. 75-Harry Ruikka; 6. N8-Nate Rose; 7. 17B-Rachel Boston; 8. 46-Brockton Grams; 9. (DNF) 16(A)-Brady Albertson; 10. (DNS) 10JR-Joshua Johnson Jr
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 14A-AJ House; 2. 0-DeJay Jarecki; 3. 32-Brennan Schmidt; 4. 1-Hunter McDougall; 5. 74-Reid Johnson; 6. 23-Kristy Marken; 7. 11E-Michael Egan; 8. 08-Rick Andrews Jr; 9. 9-Lucas Lillo; 10. 17-Andrew Parendo
WISSOTA Late Model
Feature (25 Laps): 1. 11-Pat Doar; 2. 44-Darrell Nelson; 3. 85-John Kaanta; 4. 17-Deven VanHouse; 5. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill; 6. 42S-Don Shaw; 7. 31-Travis Budisalovich; 8. 68-Mike Prochnow; 9. 2-Dave Mass; 10. UPI-Terry Lillo; 11. 24-Aaron Lillo; 12. 16-Derek Vesel; 13. 24J-Jay Kintner; 14. 24JR-Jeffrey Lien Jr; 15. UPI9-Chris Lillo; 16. 15-Steve Hucovski; 17. (DNF) 519-Steve Laursen; 18. (DNF) 21K-Joe Kienzle; 19. (DNF) 11D-Tim McMann
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 85-John Kaanta; 2. 11-Pat Doar; 3. 68-Mike Prochnow; 4. 42S-Don Shaw; 5. 16-Derek Vesel; 6. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill; 7. 44-Darrell Nelson; 8. 24-Aaron Lillo; 9. 31-Travis Budisalovich; 10. UPI9-Chris Lillo
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 519-Steve Laursen[1]; 2. 2-Dave Mass[4]; 3. 17-Deven VanHouse[6]; 4. 11D-Tim McMann[8]; 5. 24J-Jay Kintner[3]; 6. UPI-Terry Lillo[5]; 7. 15-Steve Hucovski[9]; 8. 21K-Joe Kienzle[2]; 9. (DNS) 24JR-Jeffrey Lien Jr
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Feature (20 Laps): 1. L1-Shane Howell; 2. 22-Tyler Kintner; 3. 19J-Jack Rivord; 4. 32III-Cody Carlson; 5. 21(L)-Jimmy Latvala; 6. 21-Wyatt Boyum; 7. 99-Mark Kangas; 8. 3M-McLean Andrews; 9. 18X-Dylan Miller; 10. 11X-Austin Chyba; 11. RED1-Dan Wheeler; 12. 33C-Cole Boston; 13. 69-Justin Bassa; 14. 11B-Mike Boston; 15. 8E8-Jessy Krause; 16. 14-Travis Krumrei; 17. (DNF) 16-Ryan Savoy; 18. (DNF) 24K-Brody Krenz; 19. (DNF) 88J-Joey Krause; 20. (DNF) 55-Jesse Polson; 21. (DNF) 8-Brandon Dolman; 22. (DNF) 17B-Zach Benson; 23. (DNF) 79A-Andy LaBarge; 24. (DNS) 06-Jeremy Nelson
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19J-Jack Rivord; 2. 21-Wyatt Boyum; 3. 22-Tyler Kintner; 4. 11X-Austin Chyba; 5. 06-Jeremy Nelson; 6. 79A-Andy LaBarge; 7. 33C-Cole Boston; 8. (DNF) 88J-Joey Krause
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Zach Benson; 2. 32III-Cody Carlson; 3. 8-Brandon Dolman; 4. 21(L)-Jimmy Latvala; 5. 99-Mark Kangas; 6. 11B-Mike Boston; 7. 18X-Dylan Miller; 8. 8E8-Jessy Krause
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. RED1-Dan Wheeler; 2. 16-Ryan Savoy; 3. 3M-McLean Andrews; 4. L1-Shane Howell; 5. 14-Travis Krumrei; 6. 55-Jesse Polson; 7. 24K-Brody Krenz; 8. (DNF) 69-Justin Bassa
WISSOTA Modifieds
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 60-Dan Ebert; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski; 3. 4(N)-Jeremy Nelson; 4. 44-Darrell Nelson; 5. 45J-Johnny Broking; 6. 11-Jody Bellefeuille; 7. 06-Jeremy Nelson; 8. 89JR-JT Johnson; 9. 47-Danny Vang; 10. 98-Al Uotinen; 11. 97-Greg Chesley; 12. 37-Kelly Estey; 13. 22-Brandon Copp; 14. 45-Bob Broking; 15. L1-Shane Howell; 16. 17-Deven VanHouse; 17. 24-Brandon Dolman; 18. 1L-Donnie Lofdahl; 19. 96-Taton Hansen; 20. F15-Devin Fouquette; 21. (DNF) 14W-Clayton Wagamon; 22. (DNF) 68K-Dan Kingsley; 23. (DNF) 51-Jeremiah Passow; 24. (DNF) 88-Tyler Luger
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 60-Dan Ebert; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski; 3. 11-Jody Bellefeuille; 4. 89JR-JT Johnson; 5. 45-Bob Broking; 6. 68K-Dan Kingsley; 7. L1-Shane Howell; 8. F15-Devin Fouquette
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Darrell Nelson; 2. 06-Jeremy Nelson; 3. 4(N)-Jeremy Nelson; 4. 22-Brandon Copp; 5. 45J-Johnny Broking; 6. 24-Brandon Dolman; 7. 17-Deven VanHouse; 8. 96-Taton Hansen
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Kelly Estey; 2. 14W-Clayton Wagamon; 3. 98-Al Uotinen; 4. 97-Greg Chesley; 5. 47-Danny Vang; 6. 1L-Donnie Lofdahl; 7. 88-Tyler Luger; 8. 51-Jeremiah Passow
WISSOTA Pure Stock
Feature (12 Laps): 1. 19J-Jared Akervik; 2. 231-Trevor Treviranus; 3. 15-James Vendela; 4. 17-Aaron Bernick; 5. 2-Tanner Gehl; 6. 57-Austin Carlson; 7. 26-Tyler Kachinske; 8. 8E8J-Jennie Krause; 9. (DNF) 16-Cory Jorgensen; 10. (DNF) 24-Eric Lillo; 11. (DNF) 69-Casey Hartshorn
Heat (8 Laps): 1. 16-Cory Jorgensen; 2. 19J-Jared Akervik; 3. 231-Trevor Treviranus; 4. 2-Tanner Gehl; 5. 8E8J-Jennie Krause; 6. 24-Eric Lillo; 7. (DNF) 17-Aaron Bernick; 8. (DNF) 69-Casey Hartshorn; 9. (DNF) 15-James Vendela; 10. (DNF) 26-Tyler Kachinske; 11. (DNF) 57-Austin Carlson
WISSOTA Super Stock
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 7A-Shane Sabraski; 2. 30-Kevin Burdick; 3. 2-Dave Mass; 4. 29F-Dave Flynn; 5. F5-Chad Fouquette; 6. 27-Matt Deragon; 7. 26-Kyle Copp; 8. 7-Andrew Mackey; 9. 24-Andy Grymala; 10. 20VT-Doug Koski; 11. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler; 12. 21C-Patrick Beeksma; 13. 5-Josh Zimpel; 14. 27(J)-Jared Zimpel; 15. 77-Scott Lawrence; 16. 32F-Brian Carl; 17. 9-Ronnie Malecki; 18. 57-Dalton Carlson; 19. (DNF) 11-Kevin Salin
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 27-Matt Deragon; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski; 3. 32F-Brian Carl; 4. 2-Dave Mass; 5. F5-Chad Fouquette; 6. 7-Andrew Mackey; 7. 27(J)-Jared Zimpel; 8. 57-Dalton Carlson; 9. 9-Ronnie Malecki; 10. (DNF) 77-Scott Lawrence
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 30-Kevin Burdick; 2. 20VT-Doug Koski; 3. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler; 4. 26-Kyle Copp; 5. 24-Andy Grymala; 6. 5-Josh Zimpel; 7. 11-Kevin Salin; 8. 21C-Patrick Beeksma; 9. (DNF) 29F-Dave Flynn
