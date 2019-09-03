11 drivers enter history books at Hibbing Raceway

HIBBING — With regular season racing in the rear view at Hibbing Raceway, focuses shifted to the 41st Annual Labor Day Shootout. In all, 179 race teams from across the Upper Midwest competed over the course of the two days and eleven different drivers walked away with Championship trophies.
On the first day, the WISSOTA Super Stocks kicked off the feature racing and it was a race that went green to checkered with no stoppages. Shane Sabraski of Rice led the entire way to win his third career Labor Day Shootout title. The WISSOTA Late Models followed the Super Stocks and Kyle Peterlin of Hibbing backed up his big win of a year prior by cruising to victory in the forty lap affair. Jeremy Nelson of Alexandria also scored his second career Labor Day Shootout title. Nelson overtook Duane Dale following a restart and held off advances from Shane Sabraski late to claim the victory.
History was made in the WISSOTA Midwest Modified feature event. Skeeter Estey picked up his fifth Labor Day Shootout title but that wasn’t all. Estey was followed by his father Kelly and brother Mack Estey to complete a family trifecta. It’s the first time to happen in the history of the event. The Pure Stocks closed out the evening and Chad Finckbone of Grand Rapids continued his late season surge. After winning three races during the regular season on Hibbing, Finckbone led the entire way for his first career “Shootout” title.
With cooler overcast skies and occasional misting, Day 2 brought much different track conditions and the result was a faster program overall. WISSOTA Super Stocks were again the first to take to the track for their feature. Kevin Burdick of Proctor continued his march towards a potential National Championship by leading the whole way in the main event. Kyle Peterlin’s hope to go back to back ended after making contact with a lap car while leading. Peterlin broke on the following restart and Pat Doar of New Richmond, WI. ultimately took advantage. Doar passed John Kaanta after the restart and never relinquished the lead to win his sixth Shootout in all classes.
Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids added another accomplishment to his long list over his young career by passing and running away from last year’s winner Jody Bellefuille in the WISSOTA Modifieds. Mack Estey of Kelly Lake kept the WISSOTA Midwest Modified trophies in the family. A day after his brother won, Estey beat his brother Skeeter to win his second career Shootout title.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks had their race cut short at the end when light rains began to fall; making the track untraceable. With only two laps remaining, race-long leader Cory Jorensen of Duluth was declared the winner. Shortly after the victory lane celebration, the rains subsided and track officials persevered to close out the program with the WISSOTA Hornet main event. Once the track was ready for racing once again, Tyler Kachinske of Duluth made the most of the opportunity. Kachinske overtook AJ House on an early restart and led the remainder of the race in the rough and tumble affair to bring the event to a close.
With all regular action now complete at Hibbing Raceway for 2019, one event remains. The fourth and final Carquest Enduro of the year will take place on Saturday, September 21. Start time is yet to be determined for the “Fall Brawl” so stay tuned to www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324. Updates on the Enduro and off season can also be found on Hibbing Raceway’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hibbingraceway
SUMMARY Day One:
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Kyle Peterlin, Derek Vesel, AJ Diemel, Jake Redetzke, Jeffery Massingill, Jesse Glenz, Travis Budisalovich, Pat Doar, Darrell Nelson, Jeff Provinzino, Jay Kintner, Terry Lillo, George Ledin Jr, Cole Provinzino, Roger Paolo, John Kaanta, Buddy Hanestad, Zach Wohlers, Tim McMann, Steve Laursen, Mark Heinle, Chad Mahder, Deven Vanhouse, Kevin Carlson, Rick Hanestad, Chris Olson
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Jeremy Nelson, Shane Sabraski, Bob Broking, Darrell Nelson, Johnny Broking, JT Johnson, Danny Vang, Jeff Spacek, Dave Cain, Andy Davey, Kelly Estey, Jeffery Wood, Jeff Tardy, Kyle Oman, Gavin Paull, Ryan Jensen, John Toppozini, Cody Carlson, Tim Jackson, Josh Beulieu, Cory Sersha, Ryan Garson, Jeff Wood, Duane Dale, Al Uotinen
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Shane Sabarski, Nick Oreskovich, Tristan Labarge, Kevin Burdick, Jim Campbell, Dave Flynn, Terran Spacek, Randy Spacek, Andy Grymala, DJ Keeler, Andy Miskowic, Zach Wohlers, Dan Severson, Matt Deragon, Mikey Vajdl, Dalton Carlson, Aaron Olson, Kyle Copp, Scott Lawrence, Tim Carlson, Ronnie Malecki, Kevin Salin, Al Sadek Jr, Lukas Koski, Doug Koski
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Skeeter Estey, Kelly Estey, Mack Estey, Jamie Davis, Duane Dunbar, Andrew Inman, Tyler Vernon, Michael Blevins, Kevin Burdick, Dylan Miller, Jeff Reed, Tanner Williamson, Mervin Castle III, Keith Niemi, Tyler McClellan, Chad Vanduker, Austin McClellan, Patrick Kelley, Shawn Kelley, TJ Heinle, Frank Paolo, Tyler Kintner, Brennan Gave, Marcus Dunbar, Mark Kangas
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Chad Finckbone, Stephen Erickson, Kevin Baumgarner, Cody Herrick, Ben Heinle, Michael Roth, Mikey Blevins, Josh Berg, Dawson Kimble, Victor Westerlund, Tyler Chrysler, Aaoron Lofgren Sr, Jared Akervik, Michael Ryan, Austin Carlson
SUMMARY Day Two:
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Pat Doar, Jeffery Massingill, John Kaanta, Jake Redetzke, AJ Diemel, Travis Budisalovich, Jeff Provinzino, Rick Hanestad, Jesse Glenz, Zach Wohlers, Steve Laursen, Jay Kintner, Terry Lillo, George Ledin Jr, John Meeds, Cole Provinzino, Buddy Hanestad, Derek Vesel, Chad Mahder, Roger Paolo, Kevin Carlson, Kyle Peterlin, Mark Heinle, Ben Heinle, Deven Vanhouse
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Johnny Broking, Shane Sabraski, Jody Bellefeuille, Dave Cain, Danny Vang, Ken Hron, Gavin Paull, Jeffery Wood, Donnie Lofdahl, Jeff Davis, Andy Davey, Jeremy Nelson, Jeff Wood, Matt DePiero, Duane Dale, Dan Kingsley, Kelly Estey, Cole Spacek, Cory Sersha, Cody Carlson, Jeff Spacek, Kyle Oman, Bob Broking, Jeff Tardy, JT Johnson
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Kevin Burdick, Dave Flynn, Scott Lawrence, Shane Sabraski, Matt Deragon, Terran Spacek, Randy Spacek, Mikey Vajdl, Tristan Labarge, Dalton Carlson, DJ Keeler, Andy Miskowic, Lukas Koski, Andy Grymala, Jim Campbell, Al Sadek Jr, Tim Carlson, Larry Both, Jamie Reberg, Matt Koski, Dan Severson, Nick Oreskovich, Zach Wohlers, Kyle Copp, Kevin Salin
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Mack Estey, Skeeter Estey, Tyler Vernon, Zach Benson, Marcus Dunbar, Brennan Gave, Michael Blevins, Andrew Inman, Wyatt Boyum, Jamie Davis, Mark Kangas, Dylan Miller, Ryan Savoy, Tyler Kintner, Tanner Williamson, Shawn Kelley, Mervin Castle III, Matt Anderson, Mat Kelley, Tyler McClellan, Kevin Burdick, Duane Dunbar, Charlie Castle, Keith Niemi, Mike Boston
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Cory Jorgensen, Kevin Baumgarner, Dylan Shelton, James Vendela, Chad Finckbone, Ben Heinle, Josh Berg, Cody Herrick, Stephen Erickson, Victor Westerlund, Aaron Bernick, Mikey Blevins, Michael Roth, Aaron Lofgren, Nick Cimermancic, Dawson Kimble, Austin Carlson
WISSOTA Hornets:
Feature- Tyler Kachinske, Mark Trenberth, AJ House, Hunter McDougall, Brittany Smith, Nate Rose, Cody Krueth, Josh Rowe, Mike Egan, Anthony Kangas, Carter Rieland, Lucas Lillo, Dayna Marken, Brennan Schmidt, Jake Smith, Paul Ripley, Tiffany Hauta-Sanders, Kambria LePage, Ryan Anderson, Jeremiah Lindberg, Kristy Marken
