E-G back on the field

GILBERT – Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth head coach Jamie Lindseth was like a kid in a candy store Tuesday during the first practice he could take part in.
While the players were allowed to practice June 1, Lindseth and other coaches couldn’t be with their teams until June 15.
“It’s exciting. I’m loving it,’’ Lindseth said at the Gilbert baseball field Tuesday night. “I didn’t realize how much I missed the (players and the) baseball diamond until I couldn’t be on one. This is great out here.’’
Lindseth and his players (many also from the high school squad) haven’t been together for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of high school spring sports.
The lack of spring sports most likely helped increase the numbers signing up for summer ball.
“We should roster 16 kids. It’s a good problem for sure,’’ according to Lindseth. He said summer numbers usually drop off, but not this year, which has been unusual for sports.
“This year is just wonderful. It’s great to see all these kids.’’
The roster size includes some coming back from college, as well.
“It’s good to see them come back and play some ball with their former teammates,’’ Lindseth said.
“It feels good to be back,’’ said Brandon Lind, a 2020-21 senior for E-G. “My arm’s not really in the best shape, but it feels good to pitch again.’’
Lind was a bit worried there might not be a summer season, but he is happy the team can at least practice. He is confident there will be games, even though there remains a chance that could still be canceled.
“Hopefully there are. That should be fun. Summer baseball’s always fun. We should be pretty good this year.’’
“It’s nice to get another chance to play with all these guys again because I don’t know if I’ll have any more of that,’’ said Zach Lindseth, who is a 2020 E-G graduate and will be playing at Bemidji State next season. “It’s nice to get back out here. It was weird not doing anything all spring.’’
However, Lind and Lindseth did manage to get in a few practice sessions together, which included throwing and hitting.
Everyone’s attitude change when the June 1 practice date was set.
“Once they found out they could practice … they were just excited,’’ coach Lindseth said, even though it was only practice.
“It was really huge that the governor opened up pracitce, but it’s time for the next stage. I think everyone’s in agreement that we can play baseball safely.’’
Prior to Tuesday, parents and boosters were putting in time to sanitize helmets and bats and do whatever was needed to play safely.
“We don’t want to lose this opportunity,’’ coach Lindseth said was the attitude. “Everybody’s really been pitching in. They just want to play baseball.’’
There is no set date when games will begin, but Lindseth is hopeful the governor will open things up for games on June 22, when the schedule is set to start. If that week is not possible, the coach would like to see it happen by July 1, which he feels is reasonable.
However, players and coaches are in a bit of a holding pattern as far as that is concerned.
“Hurry up and wait is where we’re at right now,’’ coach Lindseth stated.
