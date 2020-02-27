E-G boys fall short against Greenway, 88-56

EVELETH — In their final regular season game, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team ran in to a buzz-saw.
The hot shooting team from Greeway nailed 13 three-pointers on ther way to the 88-56 win.
The Raiders were led by Dylan DeChampeau hit five 3-pointers on his way to 40 points.
“There isn’t much you can do when a team shoots like they were,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Adam Roen said. “What I can say is that was not us out there tonight.”
Not only did DeChampeau hit five 3-pointers but teammate Gordan Skaar hit six of his own.
The teams traded buckets early in the contes as the Golden Bears jumped out to a 10-5 leads on a pair of Zach Lindseth buckets and a William Bittmann lay-in.
The Raiders raced back in the game on the strength of a couple of DeChampeau baskets and a Jajuan Hall three-point play.
The teams were tied at 12 when Skaar hit a deep three-pointer that would give Greenway a lead that they would never give up.
“He can shoot the ball,” Roen said. “He is a senior so he knows what he has to do out there.”
When Skaar wasn’t hitting his 3-pointers, he had teammates hitting them.
The Raiders nailed eight 3-pointers in the opening half on ther way to a 52-27 lead.
DeChampeau led the way with 21 first half points while Skaar had four threes.
Carter Mavec led the Golden Bears with 10 points in the opening half.
“That was a tough half,” Roen said. “The way they were shooting, hit us hard.”
Greenway had a 54-31 lead and went on a 16-0 run, early in the second half with DeChampeau accounting for 11 of the 16 points.
He hit a pair of 3-pointers, a dunk, a lay-in, and a free throw to make it a 70-31 contest.
William Bittmann stopped the run for the Golden Bears when he hit a lay up while being fouled.
He added the free throw to make it a 70-34 game.
The Raiders continued to put the defensive presure on the Golden Bears in the back court which led to some easy buckets.
Eveleth-Gilbert did what they could to try to get back in the game.
AJ Roen hit a deep three-pointer and Bittmann made a couple of easy buckets but the Raiders were just too far ahead.
Time ran out on the Golden Bears and coach Roen now has to wait until Sunday morning when they will find out who they play in the first round of the playoffs.
“Thes guys know that whoever we match up with, we will have to be ready to play our game.” Roen said. “Like I said before, this was not our game tonight.”
Bittmann led the Golden Bears with 17 points, while Mavec added 16.
GHS 52 36 — 88
E-G 27 29 — 56
GHS: Westin Smith 3, Grant Hansen 4, Gordon Skaar 20, James Duquette 3, Jajuan Hall 14, Dylan DeChampeau 40, Mathias MacKnight 4;
3-pointers: Skaar 6, DeChampeau 5, Smith 1, Duquette 1; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: None
E-G: Carter Mavec 16, AJ Roen 6, Zach Lindseth 10, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jacob Sickel 1, William Bittmann 17, Cameron Peterson 2;
3-pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 1; Free throws: 13-19; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: None;
