E-G’s Delich is ready to take on Minnesota’s best

VIRGINIA — Just a freshman, Eveleth-Gilbert tennis player Lydia Delich has shown her coaches, teammates and opponents this season that she has potential to be one of the state’s best in Class A.
She hopes to show the rest of the state that same thing starting today as she competes in the Class A State Singles Tournament.
Her third trip to Minneapolis in as many years (second in singles) Delich was awarded the tournament’s No. 4 seed and hopes that this state tournament will be her most successful yet.
“I think I’ve definitely improved over the last couple years,” Delich said Monday at practice in Virginia. “But I know that I need to keep on improving.”
On getting a seed, Delich said she was elated get the fourth spot and hopes it can push her into the second day of the tournament and a spot in the final four.
“I was really excited to get the seed. I’m just glad to have it and have the opportunity to play with one. Getting to that second day is very important and the seed should help put the draw more in my favor and hopefully I’ll be able to do something at state this year.”
“I think it’s huge to have that seed,” said Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Dean Edstrom. “It gives her a good chance to advance and she won’t have to see those top three players until the second day. It’s a huge thing to help her out.”
With experience in both the state singles and doubles tournament, Edstrom believes that playing on the big stage won’t be a problem for his top player.
“I think she’ll handle it well, being there once already in singles and again last year in doubles. She’ll be there prepared to play her best and I think we’ve already seen some of her best tennis in the section tournament. She also knows she’s capable of even more and she’s ready to show that. She doesn’t feel very much pressure except for the pressure she puts on herself so her head should be in the game.”
Delich opens the tournament with Montevideo’s Kori Douglas, an unseeded junior. The bigger story, however, is her potential matchup in the next round where she could possibly face Pequot Lakes sophomore Megan Muller, the No. 5 seed.
Delich and Muller met twice in the section tournament — once in the team bracket and again in the singles final — with Delich getting the last laugh to claim the section title.
Delich says she looks forward to playing Muller again if the opportunity presents itself.
“We could play each other again if we win our first matches and I think it would be good to get to take her on one more time,” Delich said. “It’s a lot of fun playing her and she’s a strong player.
“I do like playing people I’ve already played before. I think that way I already know some of their weaknesses and what works well against them.”
Her coach agrees that playing Muller one more time is something that could favor the freshman.
“I think it’s huge for her to know the game Muller has and to have a plan going in instead of taking a set to figure out how she plays,” Edstrom said. “With Lydia coming out on top in that last match, I think she’s set up very well to have success again against her. All those things play into her advantage. But she won’t take her lightly, or any opponent for that matter. Everyone is tough when you get to state.
Delich doesn’t expect to have any nerves when she steps onto the court early today, citing her past experience as the reason why.
“My first year as a seventh grader, I was nervous but hopefully I can just play relaxed this time and have fun with it. It’s the first year for Muller to make it to state so I’m thinking she might be the one with some nerves.”
Edstrom says he has even more reason to believe this tournament will be Delich’s best so far.
“She has a game that’ll make it difficult for anyone to beat her. She makes her opponent hit more than one winner in order to get the point. She moves so well. That’s her biggest asset at this point. Her movement, consistency and ability to get the ball deep. She won’t be an easy win for anyone down there and I expect her to open some eyes with good she really is and the potential she shows as only a ninth grader.
“Her game has improved. She’s beginning to get some power, her placement is much better and she’s opening her game up to some more shots. Some girls will struggle if you take away their best shot but Lydia has a whole suitcase of shots to choose from if one doesn’t work well. Now it’ll be about improving her confidence and making sure she knows she belongs.”
Ultimately for Delich, it’s about having fun and ending the year on a high note heading into the next season.
“I think if I play my game then I’ll have fun down there,” Delich said. “As long as I try my best, I think I’ll be able to keep on improving and get even better for the next few years.”
Delich’s opening match with Douglas is set to start today at 8 a.m. at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.