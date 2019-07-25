Ely American Legion has something to prove at substate tournament

MARBLE — The Ely American Legion baseball team may already have a spot locked up at the Division II state tournament as hosts, but that doesn’t mean they have nothing to play beginning today at the Division II Northeast Substate Tournament in Marble and Nashwauk.
After dropping their first game to Eveleth-Gilbert in the District 8 tournament last weekend, Ely found themselves on the brink of elimination and needed to win three games in a row to lock up their place at substate this weekend.
In their final game against Proctor, Post 248 got out ahead early and never looked backed as they punched their ticket with a 9-5 win.
“We really got out to a fast start and I thought that was really important,” said Ely head coach Tom Coombe. “Three runs in the bottom of the first for us and Danny Crocket gave us a really good start in only his second start of the year. He went five and a third for us and then Cody Davis finished up on the hill.
“Overall, it was good defense, pitching and hitting that helped us get that win.”
Prior to that, Ely had their backs up against the wall against Esko, facing a 9-0 deficit in the fourth inning. Ely managed to storm back, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to help pull out the 13-12 win that kept their run alive.
“Our guys didn’t give up. We started scoring and you could feel a momentum shift. We gave our guys a chance and they jumped on top of it when they needed to.”
Despite having their spot at the state tournament locked up as the hosting team, Coombe says there’s plenty for his team to play for this weekend at substate.
“A few people have said we don’t have anything to worry about or to play for but I don’t agree with that at all. Our guys are excited. We showed a lot of fight in the district tournament when they could’ve rolled over. They want to keep playing and win or lose this week, they want to keep getting better before that state tournament.”
The Tournament will feature Ely as the No. 4 seed out of six teams. They’ll open up play against the No. 3 seed International Falls. Looking at all six teams in the tournament, Coombe says there’s no easy out anywhere they look.
“There’s going to be six good teams at this tournament. We started with 17 and now we’re down to six. Whoever we play, they’re going to be a tough team.”
With two losses against International Falls already recorded this summer, Coombe says his team may have something to prove in their third matchup.
“They beat us twice this season and I think our guys want to show that they’ll compete with anyone and not back down. Like I said, they’re excited to be there and they’re looking to gather some more momentum before state.”
The top two teams, No. 1 Pierz and No. 2 Wadena will look to be the biggest challenge for any of the teams in the tournament. Coming out of Division 6, both teams have the records and players to back up their seeds.
“They’re both awfully good,” Coombe said. “I think Wadena has only lost to Pierz this year and Pierz is 12-2 so far this year. They don’t have a lot of games in but they were one of the top AA teams in high school baseball this spring. I would say both of them should be considered favorites and one of the eighth district teams will have to play pretty well to take a shot at them.”
The remaining teams in the tournament include No. 5 Virginia and No. 6 Taconite, the host team.
Ely opens up play with International Falls at 2:30 p.m. in Nashwauk. The full tournament schedule for the day can be found on the Around the Area section on page B2.
