Eveleth-Gilbert, Esko split a pair

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth baseball team got some important innings in Wednesday as they split a pair of games with visiting Esko.
In the first game, Eveleth-Gilbert and Esko found themselves tied after seven innings, forcing the game into extras. After a scoreless eighth inning, the away team scored two in the top half of the frame. Eveleth-Gilbert responded, however, and got the walkoff win in the bottom of the ninth, 3-2.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Brandon Lind pitched all nine innings for his squad, ending the game with under 100 pitches to his name.
“I’ve never had a kid throw nine innings like that,” Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game. “His pitch count was like nothing. He was throwing short, quick innings. It was just unbelievable.”
Zach Lindseth started things off with a base hit to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Andrew Hakly joined him on base with a shot up through center on the next at-bat. Lind was next up and loaded up the bases with a single shot of his own.
A passed ball allowed one run to score and Eveleth-Gilbert quickly tied things up with another run just after that. E-G’s Andrew Torrel came up next and grabbed a base hit to bring in one more run, ending the game on a walkoff.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Lindseth said of their first game with Esko. “We lost to them the last spring in the playoffs 1-0 in an eight inning game and we’re looking at a scoreless game with them through eight innings this game. So we’d played 16 innings with these guys and only one run had scored. We figured something had to give at that point.”
Just their second game of the season so far, Lindseth believes his players are getting some much needed reps that they missed out on months ago at the beginning of the spring season.”
“You could tell we needed a little more practice out there. But you can see that slowly things are coming along. I never thought I would miss those three weeks in the gym, but we’re missing them now. The little things you work on become a lot harder to work on in the summer where we only meet a couple times a week. So it’s been a challenge so far but we know what they’re capable of and they’re getting there.”
In Eveleth-Gilbert’s second game of the day, it was Esko’s turn to pick up a win. Using more of the team’s younger players, Eveleth-Gilbert struggled out of the gate, allowing the away team to pick up the 10-1 win.
Esko picked up two runs in the top of the first inning off E-G pitcher Andrew Hakly. Eveleth-Gilbert responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second. Kodi Intihar doubled to left field to lead things off and then moved to third on the next at-bat. He was scored by Jaden Lang on the sacrifice fly, bringing the score to 2-1.
That’s as much as Eveleth-Gilbert was able to get going, however. Esko added two more runs in the fourth inning off of Hakly. Carter Flannigan took over on the mound starting in the fifth. Flannigan gave up one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to make it an 8-1 game going into the final inning.
E-G’s Tommy Schlotec took to the mound for the final inning. Schlotec gave up two more runs and the final score stood at 10-1 in favor of Esko.
Hoping to get his younger guys some reps, Lindseth said the differences were obvious between game one and two, namely at the plate and pitching.
“You could see the difference, especially at the plate. That’s where it takes a little bit to get back up to speed. Defensively, we weren’t too bad. We wanted to get some kids who don’t throw a lot on the hill so that was good but it was really a tale of two games with the pitching. You can’t let Esko get players on base like we did in the second game because they’ll run and steal bases and score as much as they can.”
Lindseth says his players are getting in as many reps as possible and having games scheduled three days in a row will help that.
“It’s tough when you’re missing all that experience from the spring season, but playing as many games as we can will help us get where we need to be. They got experience yesterday in Ely, today against Esko and they’ll get it tomorrow against Proctor as well. Overall, I’m happy with where we’re going.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (1-2) will play host to Proctor tonight at 5:30 p.m.
