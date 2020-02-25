Eveleth native Kangas hits 400th win mark

EVELETH – Eveleth native Bill Kangas was more than humble when passing the 400-win mark as a hockey coach for Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.
Kangas reached that landmark level recently and said the accomplishment comes in part from his Iron Range roots and his players.
“You know it’s funny. My upbringing being from northern Minnesota is probably being less on that (the 400th) win and probably thinking about the guys, the team, the past players from here, the former head coach, the program more than anything,’’ he said in a telephone interview.
“It’s nice to be recognized for it, but at the same time, it’s always about the team, It’s always about the guys.’’
Kangas was able to celebrate with his current team, while also getting a number of emails from his past players. “It was great to reconnect.’’
Williams College also had an alumni game a few weeks ago, with 50 students coming back and reliving some old stories from his journey to 400 wins.
Coaching at Williams College is more than hockey, as well.
“It’s a really strong academic school,’’ which has about 2,100 students. “Just some incredibly motivated kids’’ from all over North America. “These kids want to excel in everything they do. To be able to be around them and coach them is kind of a thrill.’’
o
Born and raised in Eveleth, Kangas is a proud Golden Bear with so many fond memories.
“I’m still really close with my childhood friends. The Range is pretty special, real special people.’’
Kangas earned some ice time as a freshman in Eveleth and was a three-year regular on defense for the Golden Bears. His high school team was especially strong in the 1975-76 season, according to a story by Bill Prout on the stateofhockey.com website.
That year, the team consisted of seven players that went on to play Division I hockey and several others to Division III hockey. That season, the team finished with a 21-3-0 record, reeled off 21 straight wins and won the Iron Range Conference title before falling in the conference championship game, the story stated.
“I was pretty fortunate to play with some pretty good guys. I grew up in the generation of a lot of the 1980 Olympic guys. (Mark) Pavelich was on our team back then.’’
Kangas and teammate Craig Homola both ended up going to Vermont, while Dave Delich played at Colorado College.
Kangas stated his high school experience gave him the opportunity to play at the University of Vermont. “That was quite a thrill.’’
After college, he said he was fortunate to get a job as an assistant hockey coach at Williams soon after college, which kind of reshaped his thinking. He planned on going to dental school after taking a year off to do some different things. However, the opportunity changed things. “Thirty-five years later, I’m still coaching.’’
Kangas, age 60, enjoys it because he gets to do something he loves and is around really bright college kids.
He has also been compared to some other well-known coaches, as well, according to stateofhockey.com. Kangas is 43rd all-time in career collegiate wins and 10th overall among Minnesota-born coaches trailing Bob Peters (#5, 744), Don Lucia (#8, 736), Jeff Sauer (#10, 655), Don Brose (#23, 540), Don Roberts (#26, 502), Frank Serratore (#33, 448), Terry Skrypek (#38, 415), Dean Blais (#41, 408) and Craig Dahl (#42, 408).
To be listed alongside such great coaches, Kangas said, “It’s humbling, truly humbling.’’
That iconic coaching group contains a lot of good people that he admires, and that have done a lot for the game, he said. “Hopefully, I’ve done a smidge of what they’ve done.’’
Kangas can definitely trace a lot of his success back to the Iron Range and an “old school, hard-work mentality. That’s kind of how I hope my teams can play. I try to bring some of that to Williams, my team. It’s all about hard work and effort and commitment and playing for each other.’’
His demeanor came from having phenomenal parents and just trying to make them proud.
Kangas said his parents gave him some opportunities they didn’t have, including going to college. “They provided that opportunity for me.’’
He had great coaches growing up and playing hockey in Eveleth, which helped develop his mindset.
“The Range kind of grounded me a little bit. You kind of had to be. That’s the way it was, and I’m sure that’s the way it still is.’’
Kangas returns to the Range occasionally and loves meeting up with old friends and coaches.
At the same time, he built his own family (a wife, three children and two grandchildren) primarily on the East Coast.
“It’s been fabulous living out here,’’ he said. “It’s been a real treat to be here in a small community,’’ which is kind of like the Range.
o
According to the stateofhockey.com, Kangas’ 400th win came on Nov. 16 over rival Bowdoin.
Kangas and the Williams College Ephs have added 14 more wins since then and begin postseason play on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.