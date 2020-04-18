Field’s namesake dedicated to serving the area

VIRGINIA – Dr. Harry Brown Ewens was well known and loved for being dedicated to community service and serving the area as a general practioner for many, many miners on the Iron Range.
Shortly after his death on Aug. 27, 1951, at the age of 63, the company doctor for the Oliver Iron Mining Co. was honored as Virginia’s athletic complex was renamed Ewens Field.
Just what endeared him to the citizens of Virginia and the mining community?
Ewens’ son Bill Ewens, 98, of Ely Lake said it stemmed from being committed to his position as company doctor.
“He was very well liked. Being a company doctor he did a lot of work. He had office hours from 9-12 from 1-4 and then from 7-9 o’clock at night. He answered calls. He was on call 24/7. He was pretty busy,’’ Bill Ewens recalled. “Many a day I’d get up to go to school and he’d be coming back from some night call. He was loved by all the people.’’
Dr. Ewens was also known for being willing to negotiate regarding payment of his fees.
“During the Depression, they used to bring venison or wine, a lot of stuff to give to him, which was partly because they couldn’t pay him,’’ he added.
The doctor also ‘’got quite a few fish from people’’ as the Mountain Iron Pit was being drained so it could be mined. The fish apparently came from workers after they were caught in the screening plant in the draining process, his son said in a telephone interview.
Dr. Ewens continued to give back by serving on the Virginia School Board for at least 20 years and as a Shriner working with the Shriners Hospitals.
“He ran for election to get started (on the school board) but he never ran after that. He figured if the people liked him they would vote for him so he never went out soliciting. I would find soliciting cards on his desk just laying there,’’ his son said.
His granddaughter Jane (Ewens) McFarland of Rockland, Maine, said the school board was all volunteer back then and “Dr. Ewens dedicated all of his time as a volunteer.’’ The only time board members would get money was when mileage was paid to the chairman. “That’s kind of different from the way things are now,’’ she added.
Dr. Ewens was born in Owen Sound, Ontario, and earned his degree as a medical doctor in Toronto.
It wasn’t long before he got a call about being interviewed to go to work for the Oliver Iron Mining Co. (a division of U.S. Steel) as the company doctor. He took the job in the early 1920s, according to Bill Ewens.
“About half the city really worked for U.S. Steel,’’ McFarland said, “so he was just about everybody’s doctor.’’
While Dr. Ewens was busy working and serving on the school board, he spent as much time with his wife Marguerite and four sons as he could.
“He would get home by 6 o’clock. We’d eat at 6 o’clock every day,’’ his son said.
“He was real busy. He was a good guy too. I really liked him. I look back at him very fondly.’’
One thing Bill Ewens remembers is that his dad would always lend him his car if he wanted to go out on a date. Those dates usually included picking up his girlfriend and playing a couple hands of bridge at the house with his mom and dad before going to town. “He liked playing bridge. I was a bridge nut too, but I don’t think anybody else in the family was a bridge nut.’’
The nightly family dinners are also something Bill Ewens won’t forget.
“I remember sitting at the dinner table with my brother Dick (his twin), who was a funny, funny guy. We used to get laughing at the table and so my father would finally get angry and say there was no more talking at the table. That lasted about five minutes before it started up again. There was a lot of talk across the dinner table. I enjoyed that.’’
In his free time, Dr. Ewens enjoyed curling, playing bridge at the Elks Club and golf.
“He planted a lot of flowers, too,’’ McFarland added.
Ewens Field was first know as Oliver Park when it was built in 1910 at the northwest corner of Sixth Avenue and Fourth Street North. Its grandstand had seating for 800, according to the Virginia Historical Society.
“When the Virginia Ore Diggers began to play professional baseball for the Northern League in 1913, the grounds were improved, the grandstand was enlarged, and a press box was added.
“The city purchased the field from Oliver Mining Company, and it was later acquired by the school district. The site was called the Virginia Ball Park and Athletic Field until it was named for Dr. Ewens in September 1951. The old field is now occuped by Super One Foods.
