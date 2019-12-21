Fossell in it to win it

AURORA — If there’s one thing Mesabi East junior Kailey Fossell enjoys, it’s performing under pressure.
The trained dancer turned Giants diver visualizes herself completing her dive from start to finish. Then, she gets on the diving board and takes a deep breath. From there, she wastes no time, rises up on to her toes and the rest is a blur.
Springing off the board, tumbling in the air and entering the water as silently as possible, Fossell exits the water and waits for the scores to come in. More often than not, she finds herself out in front of her competitors when all is said and done.
Recently, Fossell has begun to make herself known in the Minnesota high school diving scene. Over the last three years, she’s enjoyed two Section 7A titles and three appearances at the Class A State Diving Meet. This year, she had her best performance yet, finishing fourth at state and giving Mesabi East their first ever medal in state diving.
For her performance this year, Fossell has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Diver of the Year by the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Her first year at the state meet, Fossell moved her way through each round, just barely qualifying for the semifinals and then the finals. On that first state appearance, Fossell says she was just trying to take everything in during her first trip.
“I just wanted to make it to state in the first place,” Fossell said. “When I got there, I didn’t really have any expectations. I just wanted to not get last.
“And then I was the last to make it to the semifinals, but I made it. Then I was the last person to qualify for the finals.”
Ultimately, she finished 16th but “I was okay with that because I was just so excited to even be in the finals in the first place. It was unexpected.”
After capturing her first section title last year, the now-veteran diver didn’t have the state meet she was hoping for and failed to advance out of the prelims, finishing in 25th. Fossell says even though it wasn’t what she was hoping for, the experience helped prepare her for the future.
“I think I overdid it a little bit. That first year, I was relaxed and I dive really well when I’m relaxed. My second year, there was a little bit more pressure on me and I didn’t dive as well as I could have. I didn’t know how to deal with that pressure yet.
“But that helped for this year at state I think. I knew what to expect being nervous and not being nervous. I knew who I was diving against and I knew what they dove like. I adjusted my expectations and I just needed to calm down.”
Fossell’s return to her relaxed approach paid off. After the semifinals this year, she found herself sitting in third place and within reach of a state championship. Ultimately, she fell to fourth after the finals but she said there was nothing for her to upset about.
“I was pretty excited to see that finish. All my dives were going really well and I think that kept my nerves down. Once I hit my dives, I knew I was pretty much secure in one of those top few spots.”
Fossell’s fourth place finish gave her the first state diving medal in Mesabi East history and she hopes to replicate that with another medal next year.
“I’m hoping to medal again, win sections again and break a few more records before I leave.”
However, Mesabi East diving coach Dave Setnicker believes that Fossell has the ability to go all the way and come home with a state championship.
“Frankly, we’re in it to win it next year,” Setnicker said of Fossell’s chances. “She’s absolutely got the drive to get there.
“She’s just an absolute beauty on the board. She made it to state in ninth grade and you can tell she was getting noticed. Those who’ve seen her dive have just been kind of marveled with the grace and potential she has to be a fantastic diver if she wants to continue pushing it.”
Originally recruited by Setnicker as a dancer, Fossell had just about everything you could ask for in a potential diver according to her coach.
“I went to her dance teacher,” Setnicker said. “And I asked if you have any girls that are kind of daring and want to push themselves and without hesitation she said Kailey Fossell. You can see it on the board. She has the look of a dancer. Diving and dancing are so similar. You’re performing for an audience and performing for the judges. She has all the poise in the world and doesn’t panic. She always rises to the occasion.
Beginning in the sixth grade, Fossell said she wasn’t too great of a diver to begin with. It took some time, but she got better and became a competitor quickly.
“I just wanted to try it at first, but I wasn’t very good at all,” Fossell explained. “But I got better and really started to enjoy it. I like the elegance of it all and I like performing in front of others.”
The solo spotlight was one of the reasons she began to lean more towards diving as opposed to swimming as the years went on.
“A lot of it is mental so you have to be in the right mind set to go up there and do your dives. You’re all by yourself.
“I noticed I was getting better each year and I started winning more meets. Then I started going to camps and meeting new coaches who wanted to help and I just kept getting better.”
Looking ahead to Fossell’s senior year, head Mesabi East swim coach Jon Isaacson says Fossell will be a strong leader for the swimming and diving team in her final year.
“She’ll be excellent in that leadership role I think,” Isaacson said. “The kids like her and respect her. They know how hard she works at what she does. She sets a great example as both a diver and a swimmer. Even swimming minimally this last year, she got her best times ever at the section meet.”
In addition, Fossell is a model student in the classroom according to Isaacson and says her success in athletics and academics work well together.
“She’s a 4.0 student. She excels in just about everything. We’re real fortunate to get to coach her and she’s one of many girls that has been not just a great athlete, but a great kid as well. She’s certainly one of the best to come along in a while.”
Although she’ll be a leader next year, Fossell also receives support from others, including her teammates and family.
“Her family and her teammates and coaches have been really supportive of her,” Setnicker said. “They see her getting more and more confident each year and I think her becoming more experienced is what’s driving her to get better. The support around her as she continues to improve has just been amazing.”
Beyond high school, Setnicker believes Fossell has the talent to compete at the college level and the reality of that is starting to become apparent in her junior year.
A three sport athlete, Fossell also competes in basketball and track and field. She says she still gets nervous when she dives at state, but that may also be part of why she enjoys it so much.
“That last day at finals this year, there was a lot more people in the stands watching. My legs were shaking and my hands were shaking but I couldn’t think about anything other than diving. I just had to go for it. After you take that last deep breath, you just stop thinking about it and you dive in.”
In addition to Fossell, the 2019 All-Iron Diving Team includes: Maddy Clusiau, Hibbing; Helen Phenning, Virginia; Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids.
