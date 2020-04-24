Fultz signs with BSU

GILBERT — Natalie Fultz was looking to make her fourth straight trip to the State Track and Field Meet this spring.
The coronavirus pandemic denied the Eveleth-Gilbert senior that chance, but her recent signing to run track and cross country at Bemidji State allowed her to achieve another athletic goal.
How did Fultz of Gilbert feel after actually signing on with the Beavers?
“I’m very excited. Even more excited now because I don’t get this senior year to run. It makes me super excited to know that I have the next four years to run at a college that I’m just very excited to go to,’’ Fultz said in a telephone interview. She also knows a couple people on the team and is looking forward to that reunion.
BSU head coach Kevin Kean and assistant coach Mike Lynch started recruiting Fultz last spring at the state meet. They talked about the college’s entire program, she said, and “it seemed to really fit with what I had in mind.’’
After that they kept in contact throughout her entire senior year, filling her in on their practices and the overall routine for the sport, which she really liked.
Fultz got to see the excellent Bemidji State facilities on a campus visit, but coaching was more important to her. “The coaching is something that I really like on the team.’’
Kean and Lynch were especially impressive, she said.
“They seemed like they knew what they were doing. They were really open to what I had in mind and were open to helping me adjust to any situation I would have. I really liked that compared to other colleges that I had been talking to.’’
In track at BSU, Fultz will be competing in the hurdles for sure and the college coaches have also talked to her about doing the heptathlon, which she finds “very interesting. I would be interested in doing that.’’
Fultz has found great success in the 300 meter hurdles, in addition to the 100 meter hurdles, high jump and long jump. She made it to state in the high jump and 300 hurdles in 2019. She also runs cross country in the fall and competes in Nordic skiing in the winter.
Her abilities in track garnered the most attention from BSU, but the Beaver cross country program was also interested in her.
That wasn’t what she had planned, but the coaches stressed just how much the training from cross country would help her in track.
With that in mind, “I thought it was a good idea to go for it,’’ Fultz said.
In addition to the track program itself and majoring in nursing, the E-G senior is pleased Bemidji isn’t that far away so her parents (Kim and Damon) can attend the meets.
“They’re very excited because they get to come watch me still.’’
Competing in sports has been a pretty integral part of Fultz’s life over the years. She said she’s not one to sit and study all the time. “I need to do something active.’’
Regarding her major, she said she finds her human anatomy class fascinating. That has her looking forward to her nursing coursework at BSU.
“I’m really interested. It’s a really great program.’’
Fultz has been staying active in her training with the spring sports being postponed and now canceled due to the coronavirus. The loss of her senior season, though, was a bit disheartening.
“It really was a bummer. I had a little hope that we would have at least one or two meets before subsections and sections, but we got cut a little short.
“I would’ve tried to go for a fourth year at state for my 300 meters and try for my first year in the 100 meters. I really had a shot. It makes me a little sad that I never got that second opportunity to go for the 100 hurdles.’’
At the same time, “it’s just good to know I have the backup system at Bemidji.’’
Having college on the horizon, Fultz said, has given her “the motivation to keep running, keep training for the next season that’s coming.’’
