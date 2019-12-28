Giants cage Golden Bears, 71-62

JIMMY LAINE
MESABI DAILY NEWS
AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team evened up their season record at 4-4, getting past Eveleth-Gilbert 71-62 on Saturday afternoon in Aurora.
The Giants were led by Hunter Hannuksula, who poured in 41 points, including four 3-pointers.
“We really needed to get him some open shots today,” Giants coach Dan Darbo said. “The last couple of games, have been a bit of a struggle for him shooting.”
The game opened up with the teams trading buckets, leading to a 9-9 tie.
The Golden Bears took the lead when William Bittman picked up a rebound and layed it in.
The Giants came back and took the lead when Hannuksula stole the ball twice and layed in a pair of lay ups. Then Kody Frey hit a 3-pointer to give the Giants a 16-12 lead.
“We were doing some good things out there but Eveleth-Gilbert was killing us on the boards,” Darbo said. “They were out working us out there.”
Mesabi East held a 25-16 lead before the Golden Bears turned it up offensivly.
Bittman layed one in and Sickel had a lay up of his own and the Mesabi East lead was quickly cut to three at 25-22.
“We had that run to get back in the game,” Golden Bears coach Adam Roen said. “I saw some really good things there. Things we have been working on.”
Hannuksula hit another short jumper to make it a 27-22 Giants lead.
The Sickel collected another rebound under the bucket and put it in to make it a 3-point contest.
Mesabi East led 30-28 with time running out in the first half.
The Golden Bears had the ball with time running out and Hannuksula stole the ball at half court with 2 seconds to play, and fired a shot from half court that caught nothing but net for a 3-pointer.
The 3-pointer gave him 19 points in the half.
Eveleth-Gilbert missed seven free throws in the half.
“We missed seven and three of them were on the front end of one-and-ones” Roen said. “Hit free throws and we could have been adhead by five points.”
Coming out in the second half, both teams started to hit some jumpers and the lead went back and forth.
Sickel hit a couple of 3-pointers to give the Golden Bears the lead and Hannuksula was right there on the other end of the court to answer.
The teams continued to trade points and the last lead the Golden Bears could hold, was when Sickel hit a bucket to give them a 52-51 lead.
The Giants went on a nine point scoring streak, including a Hannuksula dunk to get the crowd excited.
Eveleth-Gilbert tried to get back in the game but the Giants just wouldn’t give up the big lead.
“Eveleth-Gilbert is a very good team,” Darbo said. “They are going to win some games this year and they are a very young team.”
Sickel ended up leading the Golden Bears with 24 points, while Bittman chipped in 14, and Mavec added 12.
“We need to work on the small things and that is what we are doing,” Roen said. “The small things and the obvious things.
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Virginia, next Friday.
Mesabi East will be back in action on Friday, taking the trip to International Falls.
“We are 4-4 now after a tough start to our schedule,” Darbo said. “We still have work to do and the guys know it.”
E-G 28 34 — 62
ME 33 38 — 71
E-G: Carter Mavec 12, AJ Roen 2, Zach Lindseth 8, Josh Creer-Oberstar 2, Jacob Sickel 24, William Bittmann 14;
3-pointers; Sickel 3, Mavec 1; Free throws: 6-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: None.
ME: Brayden Leffel 11, Hunter Hannuksula 41, Kody Frey 8, Cody Fallstrom 7, Tyler Ritter 4;
3-pointers: Hannuksula 4, Leffel 3, Frey 1, Fallstrom 1; Free throws: 12-19; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: None.
Mora 75,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 61
At Pequot Lakes, the Rangers’ play was improved on Saturday, but they still came up short against Mora, 75-61, at the Pequot Lakes Tournament.
“We played much more competitively,’’ head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “Getting a competitive mindset is our biggest goal,’’ and some improvements were made on that Saturday.
Freshman Asher Zubich led MI-B offensively with 21 points, which included his 1,000th career point in the second half. Jeffrey Kayfes also hit double figures with 12.
Mora was paced by Jack Sampson with 20 points.
MI-B (5-4) plays at Chisholm Friday.
MI-B 35 26 — 61
Mora 45 30 — 75
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 9, Asher Zubich 21, Jeffrey Kayfes 12, Riley Busch 4, Josh Holmes 3, Nikolas Jesch 9, Alex Schneider 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Kayfes 4, Busch 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 1. Free throws: 13-17. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Mora: Ben Wright 19, Nick Nelson 8, Dallas Fix 4, Jack Sampson 20, Caleb Anderson 6, Lucas Athey 7, Garret Honstrom 11. 3-pointers: Nelson 2, Sampson 6, Ayfes 2. Free throws: 7-13. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Ely 74,
Bigfork 48
At the Ely Hoops for Hope Tournament, the hosting Timberwolves used a strong 41-point first half to cruise to a 74-48 win over Bigfork Saturday.
Dylan Fenske led all players in scoring with 25 points for Ely. Teammate Eric Omerza added 23. Brock LaTourrell also finished in double figures with 10.
The Huskies were led by Liam Prato with 14 points and Jared Lovdahl with 10.
Ely (8-1) will be back on the court on Tuesday, Jan. 7 when they play host to Greenway.
BHS 15 33 — 48
Ely 41 33 — 74
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 7, Jackson Lovdahl 5, Austin Johnson 5, Jared Lovdahl 10, James Rauzi 3, Caden Kallinen 2, Liam Prato 14, Sean Torgrimson 2; Three pointers: Heinle 1, Jac. Lovdahl 1, Jar. Lovdahl 1, Johnson 1, Prato 1; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Brock LaTourrell 10, Eric Omerza 23, Mason Davis 2, Emmett Faltesek 8, Dylan Fenske 25, Will Davies 3, Bryce Longwell 3; Three pointers: LaTourrell 2, Faltesek 2, Davies 1; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 68,
St. Anthony Village 37
At Esko, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team led St. Anthony Village by just seven at the half, 32-25. But a strong defensive effort in the second half allowed the Giants to give up just 12 points in the final 18 minutes as they cruised to a 68-37 win in the Esko Coaches Classic Tournament.
Ava Hill finished with 25 points to lead Mesabi East and was also named the tournament MVP after the conclusion of the contest. Hannah Hannuksela finished with 17 and was named to the all-tournament team.
Kora Forsline added 11 points and Mia Mattfield finished with eight and dominated on the boards with 17 rebounds.
The Giants (10-0) will be back in action on Friday when they play host to Duluth Marshall.
SAV 25 12 — 37
ME 32 36 — 68
St. Anthony Village: Sitotaw Dahl 8, Emilie Nogosek 12, Anica Thomas 7, Annie Welch 4, Samantha Sibbet 6; Three pointers: Nogosek 3, Sibbit 1; Free throws: 3-10; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Aaliyah Sahr 3, Ava Hill 25, Hannah Hannuksela 17, Kora Forsline 11, Stevie Hakala 4, Mia Mattfield 8; Three pointers: Sahr 1, Hill 2, Hannuksela 2; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm 70,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 50
CHISHOLM — Jordan Temple had 19 points and Sophie Anderson added 14 as the Bluestreaks won the third-place game over the Spartans Saturday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were Hannah Kne and Tresa Baumgard with 10 each.
Madi Owens led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 18 points, all 3-pointers. Johnnie Waldvogel had 12.
In the boys championship game, Sacred Heart won the title by the score of 57-55 when Kobe Tomkinson sank a last-second 3-pointer.
Chisholm’s game with Wrenshall was cancelled due to the weather.
In the girls championship contest, Sacred Heart beat Northome-Kelliher for the title.
NK 23 27 — 50
CHS 33 37 — 70
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Madi Owens 18, Johnnie Waldvogel 12, Chloe Williams 8, Emily Williams 6, Misty Bozich 2, Katrina Evans 2, Kiara Clusiau 2.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 19, Sofie Anderson 14, Hannah Kne 10, Tresa Baumgard 10, Mya Pessenda 8, Katie Pearson 7, Jade Wolfram 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 20; Chisholm 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 0-13; Chisholm 14-27; 3-pointers: Owens 6, Chloe Williams 2, Temple, Anderson.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Delano 3,
Virginia/MI-B 0
At Virginia, the Delano Tigers etched two goals in the second and one more in the third to shut out the Blue Devils Saturday, 3-0.
The two teams were scoreless through the entire first period and newarly 12 minutes into the second period before Delano’s Gunnar Paulson found the back of the net to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Paulson’s goal at 11:56 was assisted by Trevor Oja and Jesse Peterson.
Just one minute later, Michael Weber fired one past Blue Devils goalie Ian Kangas to make it 2-0. Weber was assisted by WIll Brown and Adam Brown.
Adam Brown scored the last goal of the contest just under two minutes in to the third period on an unassisted play.
Netminder Kangas finished the contest with 37 saves for Virginia. Tigers goalie Colin Rowbotham stopped 10 shots in the win.
The Blue Devils will hit the ice again next Saturday when they play host to Bloomington Kennedy.
DHS 0 2 1 — 3
VMIB 0 0 0 — 0
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, D, Gunnar Paulson (Trevor Oja, Jesse Peterson), 11:56; 2, D, Michael Webert (Will Brown, Adam Brown), 12:56.
Third Period
3, D, A. Brown (unassisted), 1:56.
Penalties-Minutes: Delano, 5-10; VMIB, 3-6.
Goalie saves: Colin Rowbotham, D, 4-2-4—10; Ian Kangas, VMIB, 9-15-14—37.
Eveleth-Gilbert 3,
Crookston 1.
At Thief River Falls, the Golden Bears ended their holiday trip out west with a 3-1 win over Crookston Saturday.
No further details were available as this edition went to press.
Friday’s Late Games
Thief River Falls 4,
Eveleth-Gilbert 3
At Thief River Falls, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ hockey team found themselves tied with Thief River Falls 3-3 heading into final period of Friday’s game.
The Bears saw the game slip away in the third as the Prowlers scored the lone goal in the third period to get the win, 4-3.
Three different E-G players found the back of the net in the loss with Will Troutwine opening up the scoring at 7:50 in the opening period. Assisted by Brandon Lind and Cooper Mattson, the Bears took a 1-0 lead that wouldn’t last long.
Thief River Falls responded with a goal from Tucker Skime at 8:33 in the first. Eveleth-Gilbert took back the lead at 16:04 with an unassisted goal from Bryce Kopp to make it 2-1 after one period.
The Prowlers scored twice in the second period to go up 3-2 on Eveleth-Gilbert, but Nate Tassoni knotted things up with a power play goal nearly 15 minutes into the frame. Off the pass from Gage Everson, Tassoni’s goal brought the two teams into the third period tied at three.
Seemingly destined for overtime, the two teams remained tied for over 16 minutes, until the Prowlers’ Skime recorded his second goal of the contest with 16 seconds left to give his team the win.
E-G goalie Noah Shuck took the loss in the net, stopping 24 shots. TRF goalie Noah Rupprecht stopped 29 shots in the win.
Eveleth-Gilbert will play again next Saturday when they play host to Rochester Mayo.
EG 2 1 0 — 3
TRF 1 2 1 — 4
First Period
1, EG, Will Troutwine (Brandon Lind, Cooper Mattson), 7:50; 2, TRF, Tucker Skime (Kaden Bakken), 8:33; 3, EG, Bryce Kopp (unassisted), 16:04.
Second Period
4, TRF, Brendan Bottem (Brookston Masseth, Grant Gartmann), 1:58; 5, TRF, Isaiah Villarreal (Zach Dalzell), 9:24; 6, Nathan Tassoni (Gage Everson), PP, 14:58.
Third Period.
7, TRF, Skime (Masseth, Hartmann), 16:44.
Penalties-Minutes: EG, 4-8; TRF, 2-4.
Goalie saves: Noah Shuck, EG, 4-12-8—24; Noah Rupprecht, TRF, 5-10-14—29.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Carlton 65,
Chisholm 53
At Chisholm, the Bulldogs got 17 points from Ben Soderstrom en route to the victory over the Bluestreaks at Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium Friday.
Ryan Gray and Matt Santkuyl both had 13 for Carlton.
Jude Sundquist had 14 for Chisholm, and Bryce Warner and July Abernathy both had 11.
CAHS 30 35 — 65
CHS 27 26 — 53
Carlton: Adam Hey 6, Caide Northrup 6, Ryan Gray 13, Sawyer Thorman 2, Austin Parker 1, Justin Swanson 7, Matt Santkuyl 13, Ben Soderstrom 17.
Chisholm: Dillon Splinter 2, Jude Sundquist 14, Bryce Warner 11, Jacob Fena 2, July Abernathy 11, John Mitchell 7, Dan Rusten 6.
Total Fouls: Carlton 21; Chisholm 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Carlton 6-12; Chisholm 10-22; 3-pointers: Northrup 2, Gray 2, Soderstrom, Sundquist.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart 59,
Chisholm 39
At Chisholm, Ivy Edwards led three players in double figures with 13 points as Sacred Heart beat the Bluestreaks in the Chisholm Tournament Friday at Bob McDonald Court on Roels Gymnasium.
Maddie Mitzel and Grace Vonesh each had 11 points.
Jordan Temple had 14 points for Chisholm.
SH 39 20 — 59
CHS 26 13 — 39
Sacred Heart: Bella Haas 4, Ivy Edwards 13, Macyn Bloom 5, Maddie Mitzel 11, Sydney Lloyd 7, Bella Knudson 6, Audrey Zavoral 2, Grace Vonesh 11.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 14, Sofie Anderson 9, Amanda Bjortont 6, Tresa Baumgard 4, Katie Pearson 4 Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: Sacred Heart 21; Chisholm 24; Fouled Out: Pearson; Free Throws: Sacred Heart 13-29; Chisholm 10-14; 3-pointers: Anderson.
