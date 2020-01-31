Giants champions at home invite

AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ swim team won five events at their own Giant’s Country Invitational Saturday to win the four-team meet with 389 points.
Two of those wins came from Logan Schroeder, who saw great success in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Schroeder earned his first win of the day in the 50 free, touching the wall first with a time of 23.39, beating out Chisholm’s Bay Yukich at 24.43.
Later in the meet, Schroeder picked up his second win, stopping the clock at 1:02.11 in the 100 backstroke. He was the clear winner in the event with Chisholm’s Kilen Klimek finishing second at 1:10.15.
The Giants also scored an individual win thanks to Sean Baldonado, taking home first in the 500 freestyle. Baldonado’s time of 5:57.39 but him nearly 13 seconds ahead of his closest competitor, teammate Carter Steele (6:10.32).
Their last individual win came from Jamie Hill, who had a comfortable victory in the 100 breaststroke. Hill’s time of 1:12.06 was more than enough to beat out runner-up Caleb Mattison of Proctor.
The home team also scored a win in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. Schroeder, Baldonado, Hill and Kaleb Hancock narrowly beat out the team from Chisholm with a time of 1:56.56. The Bluestreaks were runners-up at 1:57.79.
The Giants had two other second place finishes on the day with Hancock being responsible for both. First, the freshman took silver in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:23.85. Later, he finished runner-up in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.29, narrowly losing out to International Falls’ Alex Bissonnette (1:03.13).
Mesabi East finished just above International Falls in team points (389-351) to win the meet. Chisholm was third with 241 and Proctor was fourth with 178.
The Giants will hit the road next week and face the Broncos again with an away meet in International Falls on Tuesday.
Giant’s Country Invitational
Team scores: 1, Mesabi East, 389; 2, International Falls, 351; 3, Chisholm, 241; 4, Proctor, 178.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Sean Baldonado, Kaleb Hancock), 1:56.56; 2, Chisholm, 1:57.79; 3, International Falls, 1:59.79.
200 freestyle: 1, Jake Slatinski, IF, 2:00.22; 2, Gavin Wilson, IF, 2:03.81; 3, Jaron Kass, P, 2:06.90.
200 individual medley: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 2:14.9; 2, Hancock, ME, 2:23.85; 3, Kilen Klimek, C, 2:34.64.
50 freestyle: 1, Schroeder, ME, 23.39; 2, Bay Yukich, C, 24.43; 3, Anthony Scholler, IF, 25.37.
1 meter diving: 1, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 187.05; 2, Michael Solberg, ME, 128.10.
100 butterfly: 1, Alex Bissonnette, IF, 1:03.13; 2, Hancock, ME, 1:04.29; 3, Zach Quirk, C, 1:04.29.
100 freestyle: 1, Serrano, IF, 52.41; 2, Yukich, C, 53.29; 3, Wilson, IF, 55.86.
500 freestyle: 1, Baldonado, ME, 5:57.39; 2, Carter Steele, ME, 6:10.32; 3, Cody Jantzen, IF, 7:04.67.
200 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls, 1:37.77; 2, Mesabi East (Schroeder, Hill, Ian Gornik, Hancock), 1:39.77; 3, Proctor, 1:47.11.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, ME, 1:02.11; 2, Klimek, C, 1:10.15; 3, Kass, P, 1:10.55.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:12.06; 2, Caleb Mattison, P, 1:16.67; 3, Jonah Gierman, C, 1:18.51.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 3:39.45; 2, Chisholm, 3:39.45; 3, International Falls B, 3:54.44.
