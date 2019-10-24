Giants girls, Ely boys advance to state cross country meet

CLOQUET — Area harriers gave it their all Thursday at the Section 7A Cross Country Championships with hopes of advancing to the Class A State Cross Country Meet next weekend at St. Olaf College.
The top two teams on both the boys and girls side as well as the eight highest placing individuals not on those teams qualified for state.
The Mesabi East girls’ team finished section runners-up with 113 points. Pequot Lakes finished first with 74. On the boys’ side, Ely also finished runners-up with 100 points, just behind Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with 97.
Individually, Mesabi East’s Ava Hill finished as section runner-up with a time of 18:50.5. The meet was won by Pequot Lakes eighth grader Calia Chaney (18:32.6).
Hill’s teammates joining her at the state meet include Lydia Skelton (7, 19:49.2), Bella Thomas (18, 20:24.9), Hailey Ronning (35, 21:35.3), Kora Forsline (51, 21:58.2), Hannah Hannuksela (59, 22:21.2) and Anna Greenlee (61, 22:24.3).
Other local qualifiers on the girls’ side include Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson in eighth place (19:51.4), Virginia’s Alex Wercinski (9, 19:56.7), Eveleth-Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz (10, 19:58.9) and the Rangers’ Kate Nelson (11, 20:00.7).
On the boys’ side, GNK’s Geno Uhrbom repeated as section champion with a time 15:36.7. Virginia’s Cameron Stocke qualified for state as the runner-up with a time of 16:01.9.
Luke Olson was the top runner for the Timberwolves in third with a time of 16:11.7. He will be joined at state by teammates Emmett Faltesek (8, 17:01.6), Jasper Johnston (19, 17:32.3), Gabriel Pointer (20, 17:34.4), Dylan Fenske (50, 18:16.9), Ethan Bremner (89, 19:39.9) and Harry Simons (91, 19:45.2).
Also qualifying on the boys side is Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jeffrey Kayfes. The sophomore finished fourth with a time of 16:41.9.
For the girls, the state qualifying cutoff was at the top 13. For the boys, only individuals who finished inside the top 11 qualified.
Just missing out on making it to state was MI-B’s Aaron Nelson in 12th place (17:09.2), Eveleth-Gilbert’s Andrew Larsen in 15th (17:17.9) and Ely’s Zoe Devine in 17th (20:23.7).
In the girls’ team standings, Ely finished in eighth with 237 points, MI-B was 10th at 253, Virginia took 11th with 264 and Eveleth-Gilbert was 15th with 346. On the boys’ side, Virginia finished sixth with 178, MI-B was ninth with 225, Eveleth-Gilbert took 10th with 229, Mesabi East was 13th with 324 and Chisholm finished in 22nd with 620.
Other local finishers for the girls include Virginia’s Emma Lamppa in 23rd (21:06.3), her teammate Kaari Harsila in 24th (21:06.3), Ely’s Phoebe Helms in 43rd (21:47.9) and her teammate Sydney Durkin in 45th (21:48.1).
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Amara Wilcox was 57th in the 131-runner field with a time of 22:16.7. Ely’s Sarah Isbell was 66th at 22:38.6, MI-B’s Brooke Niska was 67th at 22:39.4 and the Timberwolves’ Cora Olson was 68th with a time of 22:40.1.
Other notable finishes on the boys’ side include Mesabi East’s Kody Frey (22, 17:39.2), Virginia’s John Kendall (33, 18:02.5) and Mesabi East’s Carter Skelton (37, 18:06.9).
The Blue Devils’ Owen Engel finished 39th (18:08.7), teammate Jackson Kendall was 40th (18:09.9) and Eveleth-Gilbert’s Josh Creer-Oberstar was 43rd (18:11.9) with his teammate Connor Matschiner finishing in 45th (18:13.9). Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Andy Nelson finished 54th (18:21.3), E-G’s Jared Delich was 57th (18:23.9), Mesabi East’s Ben Gornik was 63rd (18:36.9), Virginia’s Dylan Johnson was 64th (18:37.2) and the Bears’ Robert Kelson finished in 69th place (18:49.3) out of 151 runners in the boys’ field.
The State Cross Country Meet is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, in Northfield at St. Olaf College.
Section 7A Cross Country Championships
Girls’ team results (top two teams advance to State Meet): 1, Pequot Lakes, 74; 2, Mesabi East, 113; 3, North Shore, 139; 4, Proctor, 153; 5, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 195; 6, International Falls, 196; 7, South Ridge, 218; 8, Ely, 237; 9, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 242; 10, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 253; 11, Virginia, 264; 12, Duluth Marshall, 282; 13, Crosby-Ironton, 301; 14, Carlton, 323; 15, Eveleth-Gilbert, 346; 16, Cromwell-Wright, 360; 17, Esko, 375; 18, East Central, 511.
Boys’ team results (top two teams advance to State Meet): 1, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 97; 2, Ely, 100; 3, North Shore, 115; 4, Pequot Lakes, 123; 5, Cromwell-Wright, 172; 6, Virginia, 178; 7, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 214; 8, Proctor, 223; 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 225; 10, Eveleth-Gilbert, 229; 11, Carlton, 229; 12, International Falls, 296; 13, Mesabi East, 324; 14, Esko, 343; 15, Crosby-Ironton, 354; 16, Deer River/Northland, 441; 17, South Ridge, 530; 18, Pine River-Backus, 547; 19, Duluth Marshall, 574; 20, East Central, 588; 21, Lakeview Christian, 604; 22, Chisholm, 620.
Girls individual results (Runners from top two teams plus next eight individual state qualifiers): 1, Calia Chaney, PL, 18:32.6; 2, Ava Hill, ME, 18:50.5; 3, Rian Zutter, PL, 19:13.2; 4, Keegan McAuliffe, DM, 19:21.1; 5, Emaleigh Olesiak, CW, 19:33.3; 6, Carly Chaney, PL, 19:43.4; 7, Lydia Skelton, ME, 19:49.2; 8, Liz Nelson, MIB, 19:51.4; 9, Alex Wercinski, Virg, 19:56.7; 10, Natalie Fultz, EG, 19:58.9; 11, Kate Nelson, MIB, 20:00.7; 12, Ryan Ford, IF, 20:00.8; 13, Lizzy Harnell, Proc, 20:07.2; 18, Bella Thomas, ME, 20:24.9; 27, Elisa Flaws, PL, 21:16.4; 35, Hailey Ronning, ME, 21:35.3; 37, Emma Flaws, PL, 21:39.1; 40, Lilix Gustafson, PL, 21:43.7; 51, Kora Forsline, ME, 21:58.2; 59, Hannah Hannuksela, ME, 22:21.2; 61, Anna Greenlee, ME, 22:24.3; 82, Cassidy Chaney, PL, 23:17.1
Notable girls local finishers: 17, Zoe Devine, Ely, 20:23.7; 23, Emma Lamppa, Virg, 21:06.3; 24, Kaari Harsila, V, 21:06.3; 43, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 21:47.9; 45, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 21:48.1; 57, Amara Wilcox, EG, 22:16.7; 66, Sarah Isbell, Ely, 22:38.6; 67, Brooke Niska, MIB, 22:39.4; 68, Cora Olson, Ely, 22:40.1.
Boys individual results (Runners from top two teams plus next eight individual state qualifiers): 1, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 15:36.7; 2, Cameron Stocke, Virg, 16:01.9; 3, Luke Olson, Ely, 16:11.7; 4, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 16:41.9; 5, Isaac Swanson, NS, 16:52.8; 6, Noah Foster, CW, 16:54.6; 7, Brenden Seipke, NS, 16:57.2; 8, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:01.6; 9, Ethan Johnson, PL, 17:03.6; 10, Noah Smith, NS, 17:04.2; 11, Tucker Ringhand, CI, 17:06.7; 13, Spencer Engel, GNK, 17:10.9; 18, Daniel Olson, GNK, 17:31.7; 19, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 17:32.3; 20, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 17:34.4; 31, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 17:59.9; 34, Greg Peterson, GNK, 18:03.9; 38, Michael Butterfield, GNK, 18:08.3; 41, Levi Danielson, GNK, 18:11.2; 50, Dylan Fenske, Ely, 18:16.9; 89, Ethan Bremner, Ely, 19:39.9; 91, Harry Simons, Ely, 19:45.2.
Notable boys local finishers: 12, Aaron Nelson, MIB, 17:09.2; 15, Andrew Larsen, EG, 17:17.9; 22, Kody Frey, ME, 17:39.2; 33, John Kendall, Virg, 18:02.5; 37, Carter Skelton, ME, 18:06.9; 39, Owen Engel, Virg, 18:08.7; 40, Jackson Kendall, Virg, 18:09.9; 43, Josh Creer-Oberstar, EG, 18:11.9; 45, Connor Matschiner, EG, 18:13.9; 54, Andy Nelson, MIB, 18:21.3; 57, Jared Delich, EG, 18:23.9; 63, Ben Gornik, ME, 18:36.9; 64, Dylan Johnson, Virg, 18:37.2; 69, Robert Kelson, EG, 18:49.3.
