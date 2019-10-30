Giants Ridge snowmaking operations underway

BIWABIK — Mother Nature does a fine job of blanketing the area with snow. But when it comes to skiing and snowboarding, man-made powder is actually superior.
Sorry, Mother Nature.
According to Giants Ridge — which began making snow for the winter sports season Tuesday evening — 10 inches of natural snow, when packed, adds only one inch of snow to a mountain’s base.
However, 10 inches of man-made snow, when packed, adds seven inches of snow. That’s because it is “much denser and more durable.”
The Biwabik ski and golf resort launched its snowmaking not only to prepare for the season — which, weather-dependent, is targeted to open Nov. 29 — but also to assure a quality product.
“You can’t have a ski season without the start of snowmaking season, which is one of our most exciting days of the year here at Giants Ridge,” Director of Mountain Sports Benji Neff said in a press release.
But, “first and foremost, we are looking to make good, quality, consistent snow that’ll be around all season,” he said. “We’re not necessarily concerned about being the first ski resort open. We’re looking to produce a dependable product that our guests have come to know and expect.”
“Our staff will be working around the clock getting ready for the upcoming season,” said Fred Seymour, Giants Ridge general manager.
Sean Peyla, director of mountain operations and facilities, who oversees snowmaking for the resort, said outdoor temperatures have been ideal for the start of snowmaking season.
But when it comes to “creating a quality product for our guests,” there are several elements to consider, he noted.
“Just because it’s 32 degrees, that doesn’t mean we can make snow. There are many factors involved, with humidity being a big part of it, as well.”
Here are some other interesting snowmaking facts from Giants Ridge to ponder:
• If you add the temperature plus the humidity, that sum should equal less than 100 to have favorable snowmaking conditions.
• Four to five times more snow can be made when temperatures are in the low 20s compared to a temperature of 28 degrees.
• A two-foot base is required before a slope can be opened.
“Though the initial start of snowmaking season is always labor intensive for our staff, next week’s forecast looks to be even more ideal to produce snow for the season,” Peyla added.
