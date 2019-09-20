Giants roll past Golden Bears, 44-13

AURORA — The Mesabi East High School football team put on a running show on Friday night scoring six touchdowns on the ground, on their way to a 44-13 win over Eveleth-Gilbert in what could have been the last game at Mesabi East’s Dahlin Field.
Mesabi East hopes their new athletic complex will be ready for their next home game two weeks from now against Virginia.
“I have to say that overall this was a fun game to watch,” Giants coach Steve Grams said. “We blocked so well and that led to the nice runs.”
The Giants opened up the scoring in the first quarter when Cole Meyer raced in from 29 yards out to give Mesabi East a 6-0 lead.
The point after run failed.
The Golden Bears tied the game up at 6-6 when quarterback Nick Beaudette hit Tommy Schlotec with a 5 yard pass.
Will Troutwine kicked the extra point and Eveleth-Gilbert led 7-6.
That lead did not last.
Meyer took the ensuing kickoff and ran it back 90 yards to pay dirt to give the Giants a 12-7 lead.
The extra point run failed.
The Giants added to their lead in the second quarter when Hunter Levander ran it in from five yards out to make it a 18-7 Mesabi East lead.
The Giants weren’t done scoring in the first half yet.
Meyer ran in another touchdown from five yards out to make it 24-7.
Hunter Hannuksela hit Levander with a 2-point conversion pass to make it 26-7 at the half.
“I really like how we came out,” Grams said. “Everything we have been working on was working out there.”
The Giants added to their lead in third quarter when Meyer exploded from 55 yards out and scored.
The 2-point conversion pass failed.
The Giants led 32-7 after three quarters of play.
Levander scored from two yards out in the fourth to make it a 38-7 Giants lead.
The 2-point conversion pass failed.
The Golden Bears picked up a 42 yard touchdown run from Beaudette to make it a 38-13 game late but time was running out.
Eveleth-Gilbert had the ball with the clock ticking down and threw a pass down field, but it was picked off by Cooper Levander, who ran it back 72 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
“That was quite an ending,” Grams said. “I think these guys are going to like watching the film next week.”
Meyer ended the game rushing the ball 12 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns, while Gavin Skelton added 10 rushes for 91 yards.
Beaudette led the Golden Bears with 227 passing yards off of 10-23 passes and one touchdown.
The 1-3 Giants will travel up to International Falls next Friday.
“We need to have a good week of practice and get ready for them,” Grams said. “Its a long season.”
EG 7 0 0 6 — 13
ME 12 14 6 12 — 44
First Quarter
ME: Cole Meyer 29 run (run fail)
EG: Tommy Schlotec 5 pass from Nick Beaudette (Will Troutwine kick)
ME: Meyer 88 kickoff return (run fail)
Second Quarter
ME: Hunter Levander 5 run (run fail)
ME: Meyer 10 run (H. Levander pass from Hunter Hannuksela)
Third Quarter
ME: Meyer 55 run (pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
ME: H. Levander 2 run (pass fail)
EG: Beaudette 42 run (pass fail)
ME: Cooper Levander 72 interception return (time expired)
