Giants run past Crosby-Ironton, 38-14

CROSBY — The sixth-seeded Mesabi East football team used a fast start to run over No. 2 Crosby-Ironton Saturday The 38-14 win sends the Giants to Thursday’s Section 7AA championship in Esko.
The win avenges Mesabi East’s 14-6 loss to the Rangers earlier in the season.
Special teams was a key factor for the Giants all throughout the contest, providing them many opportunities to score, as well as stopping Crosby-Ironton in their tracks.
The Mesabi East punt return team gave the Giants great field position on their second possession of the game which then allowed Gavin Skelton to punch in the first touchdown of the game from seven yards out. Hunter Hannuksela hit Cole Meyer through the air on the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 for the Giants.
Later in the first quarter, Hannuksela handed it off to Hunter Levander for a 29-yard touchdown run that put Mesabi East up 14-0. The Giants still had more to do in the first quarter.
Mesabi East took advantage of an interception from freshman Cooper Levander to begin another possession deep in the Crosby-Ironton end of the field. This time, Cole Meyer took the handoff from Hannuksela to punch it in from four yards out. The ensuing Hunter Levander two-point run made it 22-0 Mesabi East at the end of the first quarter.
The Giants saw their lead threatened, however, in the second quarter as the Rangers took advantage of some Mesabi East mistakes to make it a one score game.
C-I quarterback Dakota Mitchell aired the ball out to Gabe Kramer and connected for a 51-yard touchdown reception that got the Rangers on the board for the first time Saturday.
Later that quarter, a Mesabi East fumble turned into a Crosby-Ironton touchdown with the Rangers’ Ben Edmundson recovering the drop a 40-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
After the two-point conversion, Mesabi East went into the break up 22-14 on the Rangers with one half left to play.
The second half was a game of control for the Giants. They scored once more in each quarter and used their defense to shut the door on Crosby-Ironton to lock up their spot in the section championship.
Cole Meyer was responsible for the final two touchdowns, hitting pay dirt from one and nine yards out in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. Hunter Levander ran in both two-point conversions to give the Giants the 38-14 win.
“The boys played really well on all sides of the ball,” Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams said after the game. Losing to Crosby-Ironton earlier in the season, “We talked about finishing. That’s on offensive, defense and special teams. The first time we played them, we really didn’t finish. Today our offense ran well, the defense was stellar and the special teams made a lot of big plays that got us great field position. All around, all aspects of our game looked good today.”
The win sets up a date with top-seeded Moose Lake/Willow River, a perennial favorite in 7AA. The Rebels have won the last two section titles and will need to go through the Giants to make it three.
“The guys know they have the potential to play with anyone,” Grams said. “We’ve been playing on short weeks lately and we played well against the Falls Tuesday, played very well today and know we have to get ready for Thursday. We’ve beefed up our schedule this year and we’ve played a lot of tight games that didn’t go our way. Winning in the playoffs, the guys have shown themselves they have the potential. Now they just need to know how to use it.”
Limiting mistakes will be key for the Giants according to Grams.
“The only team that’s going to beat us is Mesabi East. If we want to play with them, we can’t beat ourselves.”
The Section 7AA Championship is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Esko.
ME 22 0 8 8
CI 0 14 0 0
ME: Gavin Skelton 7 run (Cole Meyer from Hunter Hannuksela)
ME: Hunter Levander 29 run (pass fail)
ME: Cole Meyer 4 run (Levander run)
CI: Gabe Kramer 51 pass from Dakota Mitchell (pass fail)
CI: Ben Edmundson 40 fumble recovery (Edmundson run)
ME: Meyer 1 run (Levander run)
ME: Meyer 9 run (Levander run)
