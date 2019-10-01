Giants runner-up at IRC meet champs

AURORA — Mesabi East had a solid performance at Tuesday’s Iron Range Conference Championship in their home pool, but a tough Grand Rapids squad grabbed the title away from them, 574-469.
The Giants got one win and several runner-up finishes to take second, while Eveleth-Gilbert had a pair of victories en route to coming home in fourth with 312 points. Virginia also took one individual win and came in fifth.
Leading the way for Mesabi East was Emma Williams with the win in the 100 backstroke (1:04.91).
Eveleth-Gilbert, meanwhile, saw Elli Jankila touch first in the 50 freestyle (25.84); and Carly George win the 100 butterfly (1:04.77).
Virginia picked up its lone victory at Lauryn Devich put down a time of 1:11.94 to beat out her competitors.
Megan Minne of Hibbing was a double winner in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, while Grand Rapids won five events.
Mesabi East’s second place finishes came in the 200 medley relay (Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard, 1:58.88); the 200 individual medley (Skelton, 2:27.71); 1 meter diving (Kailey Fossell, 197.05 points); 500 freestyle (Grace Brunfelt, 5:39.44); and the 100 breaststroke (Meyer, 1:14.24).
The Golden Bears also grabbed second in the 100 freestyle (Ellie Jankila, 57.45); the 200 freestyle relay (Jankila, George, Amara Carey, Mollie Albrecht, 1:46.77); and the 400 freestyle relay (Jankila, George, Carey, Albrecht), 3:55.29.
2019 Girls’ IRC Championship
Team Results: 1, Grand Rapids 574; 2, Mesabi East, 469; 3, Hibbing, 393; 4, Eveleth-Gilbert, 312; 5, Virginia, 215; 6, International Falls, 197; 7, Chisholm, 126.
Individual Results:
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:58.63; 2, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 1:58.88; 3, Grand Rapids, 2:05.82.
200 freestyle: 1, Meghan Minne, Hibb, 2:04.66; 2, Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:10.76; 3, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 2:12.66.
200 individual medley: 1, Sophia Verke, GR, 2:24.73; 2, Skelton, ME, 2:27.71; 3, Mollie Albrecht, EG, 2:28.68.
50 freestyle: 1, Ellie Jankila, EG, 25.84; 2, Elsa Viren, GR, 26.36; 3, Rowan Krueger-Barth, 26.49.
1 meter diving: 1, Addie Albrecht, GR, 211.70; 2, Kailey Fossell, ME, 197.05; 3, Mackenzie Mustar, GR, 184.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Carly George, EG, 1:04.77; 2, Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:05.12; 3, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:05.46.
100 freestyle: 1, Minne, Hibb, 56.31; 2, Jankila, EG, 57.45; 3, Verke, GR, 57.51.
500 freestyle: 1, Viren, GR, 5:39.08; 2, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 5:39.44; 3, Geli Stenson, Hibb, 5:48.71.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:44.69; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, George, Amara Carey, Albrecht), 1:46.77; 3, Grand Rapids, 1:47.17.
100 backstroke: 1, Emma Williams, ME, 1:04.91; 2, Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.03; 3, Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:07.51.
100 breaststroke: 1, Lauryn Devich, Virg, 1:11.94; 2, K. Meyer, ME, 1:14.24; 3, Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:16.30.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 3:53.62; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, George, Carey, Albrecht), 3:55.29; 3, Hibbing, 3:55.96.
