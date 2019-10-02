Giants soccer set to open new field

AURORA — In what feels like a long time coming, Mesabi East athletes finally got a taste of their brand new turf field Wednesday as the Giants boys and girls soccer team got a tour of the new facilities ahead of their regular season home finales today.
The Mesabi East girls will host Hibbing at 4 p.m. with the boys taking on Two Harbors in the game to follow at 6 p.m.
Getting out on the field for the first time ahead of their games, it was all smiles from both teams as they prepared for their debut at the new state of the art facility.
It doesn’t exactly feel real,” said senior Chloe Benson. “It’s like a dream. It’s crazy that we’re out here. It really feels like it’s ours now.”
“I would say it feels pretty good,” said boys’ captain Joe Hafdahl. “Towards the start of the season, we didn’t know if we’d be able to play on it which was disappointing. But now we know we’ll be on here for at least one game, maybe two, and that’s great.”
Along with the turf field, brand new bleachers and press box, the Giants will get to take advantage of two brand new nets, which goalie Kaitlyn Larsen is especially excited for.
“It’s going to be different playing in the brand new nets,” Larsen said. “But it’s really exciting. I’m happy that I won’t have to go back and lift the net up to dig out a ball anymore.”
For girls head coach Sue Bennett, seeing the field ready to go for it’s first set of games left her almost speechless.
“You knew it was going to come but it really feels amazing finally being out here,” Bennett said. “Being up in the press box and looking down at the field it’s really just awesome. It’s hard to explain.”
With the soccer teams both practicing and playing at the fields in Biwabik, the upgrade to the new turf facilities in Aurora are a welcome addition.
“From where we came at the Biwabik fields where last week the field was underwater, it’s a huge improvement,” Bennett said. “The field was underwater, the bleachers were just these old wooden, fiberglass things that aren’t very good. And now we have a press box which we’ve never had before and we’re going to have so much more than we’re used to. Even being able to practice in the rain without having to worry about puddles on the field is great.”
Boys head coach Jared Anderson felt similarly.
“After our last game on the Biwabik field, just that feeling of never having to play a game out there was great,” Anderson said. “Three of the four corners were under water. You could lay down on the field and just be drowning in water. It’s nice that all that is gone now. We don’t have to worry about that anymore or worry if we’re even going to have a game or practice because the field conditions aren’t good enough.”
The girls will play host to Hibbing to start off the afternoon of soccer before the boys take on Two Harbors in the game after. Against Hibbing, the Mesabi East girls are ready to take on a local rival on the new surface.
“It’s cool to see it all come together,” Benson said about their regular season finale being on the new turf. “It’s something to show off almost.”
“It’s like ‘Here, look at us!’” said senior Aleksia Tollefson. “We’re here in Aurora next to the school instead of Biwabik and it feels like a real field.”
“It’s really exciting to get to play this game on the new field,” junior defender Alina Vaydich said.
Bennett agrees that having Hibbing as their first opponent on the new field is an exciting prospect.
“I think it’s good for them to see this too and get excited about it,” Bennett said. “Them being the first team to play on it along with us is really great.”
As for the boys against Two Harbors, Mesabi East’s Tyler Mount hopes the new field puts a little jump into his team’s step.
“You can already see at practice that everyone is a lot more hyped up than we usually are,” Mount said. “Sometimes at practice things can look a little slow but everyone is really excited to be out here right now. I’m hoping that carries over into tomorrow and we have a lot more energy out there to get a win.”
Head coach Anderson hopes that this game can give his team some momentum as playoffs approach.
“The last game we had with Two Harbors was a come from behind win for us and since then we’ve played some good games against Hibbing and Grand Rapids,” Anderson said “But we couldn’t quite pull them off.
“The kids know now that they have the ability to win but we’ve just got to finish. We’ve been preaching about finishing the game, don’t start playing out of position, don’t get antsy. Just stick to the plan. I’m hoping that they’ve learned that ahead of this game with Two Harbors.”
There is still plenty of work to be done on the facilities, with two more fields to be added as well as laying down the asphalt for the track. Additionally, greenery and parking lots will be added around the complex. According to project manager Mike Beach, the new parking lot should hold around 100 vehicles in addition to the over 170 that can fit in the current parking lot next to the school.
Beach went on to say that the biggest boon the new facilities could bring is that it will be used for more than just the athletes.
“With Dolan Field, it’s this ground that you really only use four times a year for football and then never again outside that,” Beach said. “With these new facilities, you have multiple sports aside from football like soccer, softball, baseball and track. Plus, these fields could be used for physical education and full lessons can actually be held out here.”
Mesabi East athletic director Jim James says the not yet completed baseball field is already being shown interest by teams that would like to play games there this spring.
“Having these new facilities with these turf fields is great for us,” James said. “Teams are already calling to schedule games here because we know that it’ll be ready to go when regular grass fields might not be ready yet.”
Ultimately, both soccer squads can agree that the new complex — which will add the second turf field as well as a grass field by the time it’s fully completed — will be a great boon to the Giants as a program.
“I think this field will help out with the soccer program a lot,” Mount said. “I think more kids will think about it now that we’re playing right next to the school. Hopefully it builds the program in those younger ages more.”
“I’m hoping it will bring some girls out,” Bennett said. “We’re going to have this field and another turf and grass field to practice on. If we’re playing a game on turf, we can practice on turf. If we’re playing on grass, we can practice on grass. That’s awesome for us to be able to do. It’s unbelievable and I hope more girls come out and take advantage of this great new facility.”
