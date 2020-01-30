Golden Bears bounce Timberwolves, 62-45

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team is trying to get ready for the playoffs.
They took a big step towards that on Thursday knocking off a 13-4 Ely squad, 62-45.
“I like what we did out there tonight,” Golden Bears coach Karwin Marks said. “We are fighting for a playoff spot and playing a game like this can only help our confidence out.”
Eveleth-Gilbert jumped out to a very quick 5-0 lead and on their way to that lead, Ely guard Erika Mattson picked up three fouls and had to come out.
“That did hurt us,” Timberwolves coach Darren Visser said. “She is one of our leaders a big scorer.”
The Golden Bears took advantage of Mattson out of the game and broke open a 7-6 contest, racing out to a 22-8 lead.
Morgan Marks hit a pair of three pointers, Payton Dosan added one of her own, and Elli Jankila started her high scoring night with a pair of rebounds and lay-ins.
Trailing by 14 points, Visser was forced to to put Mattson back in to the game even with the three fouls.
It paid off instantly as the senior picked up her first points of the game to make it a 24-12 contest.
The Golden Bears dominated the rest of the first half with Jankila taking charge under the basket and the rest of the Golden Bears hitting their free throws.
When the first half horn sounded, the Golden Bears had a 34-17 lead on the strength of Jankila’s 18 points.
Brielle led Ely with 8 in the half.
“We knew what we had to do in the second half,” Visser said. “We picked up a couple of quick baskets but then they got hot again, shooting the ball.”
The Timberwolves continued to fire the ball around the court, which led to some easy baskets.
The Eveleth-Gilbert lead was cut down to 12 points with 11:26 to play, forcing Marks to take a time out.
Coming out of the time out, Kallberg hit a jumper to cut it down to a 10-point game.
“I knew we weren’t going to give up out there.” Visser said. “I told the girls at halftime to just come out and play our game.”
The Timberwolves were never able to get the Golden Bears lead down to less than 10 points.
Jankila continued to hit big shots in the paint and senior Lauren Latvaaho chipped in as she poured in seven second half points.
“I thought Lauren came out and played a great game tonight,” Marks said. “You need your seniors to step up like that.”
The Timberwolves cut in to the Golden Bears lead and made it a 10-point game with 4:50 to play, but that was as close as they would get.
Eveleth-Gilbert cleared their bench with 2:35 to play.
“It is nice to give the younger players some playing time,” Marks said. They work hard every day and deserve to get out there.”
The final buzzer sounded and the Golden Bears came away with the seventeen point win, led by Jankila with 29 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert is now 10-11 on the year and will be at Hibbing on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves are now 13-5, were led by Mattson with 18 points, while Kallberg added 15.
Ely will play Mountain Iron-Buhl on Monday and Mesabi East on Thursday.
“It doesn’t get any easier, does it?” Visser said with a smile. “The girls need to get healthly and play our game and get ready for the playoffs.”
EHS 17 28 — 45
EG 34 28 — 62
EHS: Erika Mattson 18, Brielle Kallberg 15, Sarah Visser 4, Madeline Perry 6, Ande Visser 2;
3-pointers: Mattson 3; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: None.
EG: Lauren Latvaaho 9, Payton Dosan 7, Lydia Delich 4, Amara Wilcox 8, Morgan Marks 6, Elli Jankila 28;
3-pointers: Wilcox 2, Marks 2, Dosan 1; Free throws: 11-15; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.