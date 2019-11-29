Golden Bears buck Broncos, 6-2

HOYT LAKES — It was a celebration at Hoyt Lakes Arena Friday night.
They were celebrating the 50th season of the arena being open.
The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team took on International Falls in an Iron Range Conference opener for both teams.
The Golden Bears took care of business on the power play and even scored a short-handed goal on their way to a 6-2 win over the Broncos.
“I am happy for the boys tonight but it wasn’t a great outing for us,” Golden Bears coach Jeff Torrel said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East scored their first power play goal of the evening to open up the scoring.
They had a five-minute power play after Broncos defenseman Travis Kalar took a checking from behind penalty. A 10-minute misconduct was also added to the penalty.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East scored quickly when Nick Beaudette let a shot go from the point that beat International Falls netminder, Max Marcotte.
Elliot Van Orsdel and Will Troutwine assisted on the goal.
“That was a good way to start on the power play,” Torrel said. “We moved the puck really well.”
The Broncos knotted up the game at 1-1 with 1:15 to play in the period when Anthony Sarri shot a puck from the point, that was tipped in by Jaxon Germain. Brenden Beniki also assisted on the goal.
The Golden Bears were not going to go in to the locker room tied.
While on the power play again, Bryce Kopp picked up a puck in front of the International Falls net and put it past Marcotte with just three seconds to play in the period. Beaudette and Van Orsdel assisted on the goal.
Marcotte kicked out 17 shots in the opening period while Shuck stopped only four.
The Golden Bears made it a 3-1 game in the second period on the penalty they scored a short-handed goal.
Van Orsdel took a Cole Meyer pass and beat Marcotte for the score. Nick Troutwine also assisted on the goal.
“That was big to score that short handed goal,” Torrel said. “Nothing else went very good for us that period.”
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East did get one more goal that period when Nathan Tassoni got a pass from Jack Halliday and fired a wrist shot past Marcotte in to the upper corner of the net to make it a 4-1 game.
The Broncos cut the lead to 4-2 with 1:56 to play in the period when Parker Sivonen beat Shuck with a shot through traffic.
Kian Gongales and Sarri assisted on the goal.
Shuck kicked out 15 shots in the frame while Marcotte turned away only 8.
“We struggled that period,” Torrel said. “That is not the type of hockey we want to play this year.”
The Golden Bears scored another power play goal in the third period when Will Troutwine fired a shot past Marcotte that hit the cross-bar and bounced in the net to make it 5-2. Kopp and Meyer assisted on the goal.
Van Orsdel closed out the scoring putting in his second goal of the contest with 2;13 to play in the game after picking up a loose puck in front of the Broncos net and firing it in.
Marcotte ended the game with 36 saves, while Shuck turned away 35.
The Golden Bears (3-1) will travel to the cities next week.
They will face Chaska on Friday and Holy Angels on Saturday.
“We will need to have a good week of practice and get ready for next weekend,” Torrel said. “These guys are going to have to work hard this week.”
IF 1 1 0 — 2
E-G/ME 2 2 2 — 6
First Period: 1, E-G-ME, PP, Nick Beaudette (Elliot Van Orsdel, Will Troutwine); 2, IF, Jaxon Germain (Anthony Saari, Brenden Beniki); 3, E-G-ME, PP, Bryce Kopp, (Beaudette, Van Orsdel);
Second Period: 4, E-G-ME, SH, Van Orsdel, (Cole Meyer, Nick Troutwine); 5, E-G-ME, Nathan Tassoni, (Jack Halliday); 6, IF, Parker Sivonen, (Kian Gonzales, Saari);
Third Period: 7, E-G-ME, W. Troutwine (Kopp, Meyer); 8, E-G-ME, Van Orsdel, Tassoni);
Saves: IF, Max Marcotte 17-8-11 — 36; E-G-ME, Noah Shuck 4-15-16 — 35
Penalties: IF, 4-21; E-G-ME 3-6;
