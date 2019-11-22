Golden Bears cruise in opener, 6-0

EVELETH — Elliot Van Orsdel netted two goals and goaltender Noah Shuck stopped all 23 shots he faced Friday as Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East grabbed a 6-0 shutout win over Red Wing in the season opener at the Hippodrome.
E-G/ME dominated play as four other Bears lit the lamp and outshot the visitors, 62-23.
Head coach Jeff Torrel was pleased overall, even though he saw some things to work on in the first game of the year.
“First-game jitters, first-game nerves. The boys had a lot of energy tonight, but a little bit sloppy at times. I guess it’s early in the season, but they moved pucks well, they put a lot on Red Wing’s net.’’
The Golden Bears had nearly constant pressure on the Wingers and made it pay off early when Jack Halliday grabbed the rebound from Tommy Schlotec’s shot and put it high past Red Wing’s Dixon Ehlers just 56 seconds into the contest.
While the Bears outshot the Wingers nearly 3-1, Red Wing did get their opportunities. However, the defense most often neutralized the threat or Shuck steered the puck aside.
Red Wing committed 11 penalties on the night and E-G/ME took advantage midway through the first when Nick Troutwine fired the puck from the point for a power play marker and a 2-0 advantage with 9:55 left in the first.
Van Orsdel officially made his presence known with just 1:38 left in the opening period. He took the rebound from Gage Everson’s shot and found the back of the net to put E-G/ME up 3-0 heading to the break.
Despite the apparent ease at scoring goals, Torrel said Red Wing worked real hard and got in the Bears’ way quite a bit, which made things difficult for his club.
E-G/ME offset that by moving the puck around really well at times. “It’s a good start,’’ he said.
Van Orsdel got right back to work in the second as he scored stick side past Ehlers for a 4-0 lead 58 seconds into the period.
With the Bears ahead in shots on goal 47-15 after two periods, the game slowed down and got a bit chippy in the third period with numerous penalties being handed out.
However, Nathan Tassoni got things going again with 7:13 left in the game as he scored on a rebound from Halliday’s shot. The power play goal made it 5-0.
The Bears closed out the scoring with just over two minutes to go when Nick Beaudette dented the mesh on the power play for the 6-0 victory.
Despite all the offensive firepower, Torrel said there are always things to work on after a firest game.
“Defensively, obviously putitng a goose egg on the board is big, but I still think there’s things we can shore up and get stronger on.’’
Shuck had a solid night, the coach said, having to come up big a couple of times and dealing with Red Wing being physical with him. “They were putting some bodies on him. That was a good start for him as well.’’
Offensively, Torrel said his club needs to keep things simpler, which includes not skating through players when the puck could have been moved. “We won’t get away with that against the Hermantowns and Greenways of the world.’’
Even after considering areas of improvement, Torrel was pleased with the win and his team’s performance.
“To get a start like that, I know the boys are excited and that’s all that matters. It’s fun to see them excited.’’
The Bears host Minnehaha Academy at 2 p.m. today, and face Hermantown on Tuesday.
RW 0 0 0 — 0
E-G 3 1 2 — 6
First period: 1, EGME, Jack Halliday (Tommy Schlotec), :56; 2, EGME, Nick Troutwine (Halliday, Schlotec), PP, 7:05; 3, EGME, Elliot Van Orsdel (Gage Everson), 15:22.
Second period: 4, EGME, Van Orsdel (Nick Beaudette, Bryce Kopp), :58.
Third period: 5, EGME, Nathan Tassoni (Halliday, Everson), 9:47; 6, EGME, Beaudette (Van Orsdel, Will Troutwine), 14:43.
Saves: Noah Shuck, EGME, 9-6-8—23; Dixon Ehlers, RW, 24-19-13—56.
Penalties-Minutes: EGME, 6-15; Red Wing, 11-24.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 71,
Pequot Lakes 51
At Pequot Lakes, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team opened up their season with a road win Friday, downing Pequot Lakes 71-51.
After leading by just two at the half, 30-28, the Giants exploded for 41 points in the second and held the Patriots to just 23 to seal the win.
Ava Hill led all scorers in the contest with 27 pointers. Teammate Hannah Hannuksela backed her up with 17. Mia Mattfield finished with eight.
For Pequot Lakes, Maci Martini led the offense with 13 points.
Mesabi East will be back in action on Tueday when they travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl for a date with the Rangers.
ME 30 41 — 71
PL 28 23 — 51
Mesabi East: Aaliyah Sahr 1, Alexa Fossell 1, Ava Hill 27, Meghan Walker 5, Hannah Hannuksela 17, Kailey Fossell 3, Kora Forsline 5, Ashlee Tennison 2, Stevie Hakala 2, Mia Mattfield 8; Three pointers: Hill 2, Walker 1, Hannuksela 1, Mattfield 1; Free throws: 18-28; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Pequot Lakes: Carly Chaney 4, Afton Crocker 5, Kelsi Martini 2, Rachel Voges 6, Maci Martini 13, Elisa Flaws 2, Cloey Trexlor 4, Emma Benson 2, Lauren Schultz 7, Lola Rysavy 6; Three pointers: Crocker 1, Voges 2, M. Martini 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Crocker, Voges.
