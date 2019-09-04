‘Good’ to Kochevar honor

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. David Bakk of Cook.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Bakk served in the United States Marines.
Thank you for your service Mr. Bakk.
Rest in Peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
Eveleth native Coach Robert W. “Bobo” Kochevar has been named the 2019 recipient of the Jim Dimick Retired Baseball Coach of the Year Award from the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.
He will be honored at the banquet in October.
What a great honor for coach Kochevar
o
Fall sports are underway and I have been able to cover two out of the three Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball wins.
I covered them when they beat Nashwauk-Keewatin in a 5-game marathon on Tuesday night.
The Rangers lost the first two games and then came back and won the next three games to clinch the match.
MI-B under coach Megan Preiner and assistant coach Jesse White are a fun team to watch.
The 3-0 Rangers will be up at Northeast Range, tonight.
o
Bad
Detroit Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died after being injured in a skateboarding accident.
Numata was only 27 years old.
GoErie.com reported that he was found on the ground bleeding from the head.
Another athlete way too young to pass away.
o
Ugly
Time is starting to run out.
My Cubs are three games behind the Cardinals.
Its not over yet but they have to start playing some better baseball.
Come on Cubs.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “In 1950, who traded future Hall of Famer Bobby Layne to the Detroit Lions for Bob Mann?”
Only nine readers knew it was the New York Bulldogs that made the trade.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 2 and that made Danny Berg a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Only four NFL teams have selected a Future Hall of Famer with their first pick in franchise history. What team was the last one?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Get ready for the Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears game tonight folks.
I’ll be covering Volleyball so you can update me.
Always remember, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.....It’s Only Sports.
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at jimmylaine1010@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.