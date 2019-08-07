‘Good’ to Legion State Tourney

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Steven Smith of Iron.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Army from 1967-69.
Thank you for your service Mr. Smith.
Rest in peace.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
Looking for something to do this weekend?
Take a ride to Mt. Iron and catch some Men’s Wood Bat Softball.
The BG’S Greg Peterson Memorial Wood Bat Tournament is played this weekend.
Come out and watch some softball, grab a beverage and a bite to eat and you can yell at an Umpire, if he misses a call.
Like I have ever missed a call?
The tourney is always a good time.
Come on out and watch the tourney
Great job to all involved in the Ely American Legion State Tournament last weekend.
I have heard nothing but good things about everything involved with the tourney.
All teams and their fans seemed to have a great time.
Way to go Ely Legion.
Bad
Did you see that 42 year old Vince Carter signed a 1-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks to play another season in the NBA?
Are you kidding me?
That would be like 52-year old Jimmy Laine signing a 1 year contract to go play one more season of Virginia Little League Baseball with the Northern Club Reds.
Come on Vince. You are 42 years old.
Ugly
NFL teams are just starting to get some work in and what is all that you are hearing about?
Yup, injuries already.
That’s Ok I guess, since we have 30-days before the regular season starts.
Good thing I haven’t been inured yet.
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the NBA No. 1 Draft Pick during the year I was born, 1967 and which team drafted him?”
Thirteen people knew it was Jimmy Walker, drafted by he Detroit Pistons.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 6, which made Shirley Leoni a winner.
Try this question.
“Who was the first NHL goalie to score a goal and who was it against?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
I have to go get ready to umpire the Wood Bat Tournament.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff......Its Only Sports
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
