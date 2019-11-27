‘Good’ to NFL and college football games

This week’s column is dedicated to Kent Flaada.
He passed away recently.
Kent served in the U.S. Army, after being drafted during the Vietnam war.
Thank you for your service Mr. Flaada.
Rest in Peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
Today is Thanksgiving and that means there is some NFL football on all day today.
My Bears are playing the first game today, so get up and get ready for a Bears and Lions contest.
If NFL games today aren’t good enough get ready for a Minnesota Gophers and Wisconsin game on Saturday.
That should be a battle.
Enjoy football folks
o
I was lucky enough to cover the Mesabi East at Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
What a great game it was.
The Giants beat the Rangers in overtime, 70-66.
Both teams played great out on the court.
Look out for both of these teams this season.
o
Bad
I was watching some NHL hockey the other night and got to watch a Minnesota Wild at The New York Rangers contest.
All I can say is Wow.
What is that Wild team doing?
They play some good hockey, then all of a sudden lay an egg on the ice.
Then they go to overtime and it ends quickly.
The 3-on-3 against the Rangers ended in less than 60 seconds.
I don’t think the fans of the Wild are happy this season.
o
Ugly
How about that Colin Kaepernick workout that took place on the 16th of this month?
Nobody is calling him.
Imagine that.
Kaepernick’s representatives sent video of the workout to 25 teams.
Even that didn’t help.
Sorry Colin....Nobody wants you
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “On Mr. Burn’s 1992 company Softball team on the Simpson’s, who played third base?”
Twelve readers knew it was Wade Boggs.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 7, which made Willie Spelts a winner.
Give this one a try
“Only 4 NFL teams have selected a future Hall of Famer with the first pick in franchise history. Who was the first team and who did they select?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Don’t forget to watch my Bears today at 11:30 before you eat all that Turkey and stuffing today.
And don’t Sweat the Small Stuff........It’s Only Sports.
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
