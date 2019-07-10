‘Good’ to Santelli and Vito for putting alumni baseball game together

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Adolph Levar of Ely.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Levar served in the Korean War.
Thank you for your service Mr. Levar.
Rest in Peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
This is probably the easiest Good I have had in a long time.
Just last week they had the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert Alumni Baseball game at Stock Field in Virginia.
Mr. Cory Santelli and Mr. Chris Vito put the contest together.
I was there covering the contest and I can tell you, it was an absolute blast.
I was able to see quite a few people I have not seen in a while.
Both teams had a blast playing ball and taking part in the home run derby.
The thing that really stood out to me was my friend Willie Spelts playing ball, wearing his VFW Baseball jersey.
That jersey he was wearing was from the early 1980s.
It looked like it was a little tight on him, which means he is probably working out a bit?
Again, great job to everybody who played and all of the crowd that showed up to watch the contest.
Another one may be put together in five or six years.
I hope to be there again.
o
Bad
I was out umpiring some Virginia women’s slow pitch softball on Tuesday.
I wanted to get home after the games were done so I could catch a few innings of the MLB All-Star Game.
I did, but the only problem was that the game was on FOX and who was announcing the game?
Yup, Joe Buck.
He is the reason that they invented the mute button.
I watched the last four innings without sound.
o
Ugly
Am I the only one who noticed how much NBA Summer League Basketball is on ESPN?
How about putting more baseball on?
It is summer.
The NBA is not a 12-month a year sport.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Which two College Football teams play for the Commonwealth Cup every year?”
Eleven readers knew it was Virginia and Virginia Tech.
My wife Michelle picked number 5 which was next to Don Lindberg’s name.
Give this one a try.
“The Bad News Bears’’ was released in 1976. Who was their shortstop?
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Always remember folks.....Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff....It’s Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
