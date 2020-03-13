‘Good’ to State Boys’ Hockey, ‘Bad’ to trainer drugging horses

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. John (Jack) Stanaway Sr. of Makinen.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Stanaway served in the US Navy aboard the USS Tawakoni and the USS Deliver.
Thank you for your service Mr. Stanaway.
Rest in Peace.
This was a very easy one this week.
How about that Class A and AA State Boys’ Hockey Tournament?
Those tournaments were great to watch.
All teams were unreal.
Watching Mahtomedi beat Hermantown, 3-2 in overtime was unreal.
That title game was incredible.
Both of those teams left everything on the ice.
The Class AA was a great tourney also.
When you have the No. 5 ranked team beating the No. 3 ranked team in the title game, you know it’s been a great tourney.
Hill-Murray beat Eden Prairie 4-1.
I am not a fan of either team, but just a fan of great high school hockey.
I just hope the tournaments are as good next year.
Bad
Did you all see that story in the paper on Tuesday about the more than two dozen people, including trainer of horse champion Maximum Security, were charged on Monday in what was described as a widespread scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.
Are you kidding me?
Trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the champion, was charged with administering performanance enhancers to that horse and others.
Now that’s what horse racing has come to?
Pretty sad.
I know it was a great high school hockey Tournament, but did you hear 57-year veteran Lou Nanne spitting out his garbage for three days?
He sure makes it easy to turn off the sound and just watch some good hockey.
Time for you to just give it up Lou. Please
The Good, Bad, and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What is Canada’s National Sport?”
Way too easy for my readers.
Twenty readers knew that it’s hockey in the winter and lacrosse in the summer.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 14, which made Annette Herring a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Which Suffolk Soccer side won the FA Cup in 1978?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Remember, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff......It’s Only Sports.
