The column is dedicated to Mr. Joe Begich.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Begich served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Thank you for your service Mr. Begich.
Rest in Peace
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
Almost time for local high schools to start and you know what that means?
Time for the fall sports seasons to begin.
Get ready folks for some football, volleyball, tennis, and other sports that are played in the fall.
Summer is almost over.
Let’s get those fall sports going.
o
Next Monday and Tuesday will be the final days of Virginia Men’s and Women’s slow-pitch softball and a big thank you has to go out to Mr. Frank Judnick and John (Gerb) Guralski of the city, for the work they have done on the softball fields this summer.
We could never have the seasons without these great city workers.
Thanks again guys for another great summer season.
o
Bad
Antonio Brown of the Raiders, might be done threatening the NFL about his helmet.
Brown had been wearing the same model for his 10-year career, but it is no longer allowed in the NFL and has not been made by the company for eight years.
He filed a grievance with the NFL, but it was denied by an arbitrator.
Brown was told that he could use that model of his helmet if he could find one that is less that 10-years old.
So, what did Brown do?
Brown went to Twitter.
“I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after.”
In exchange, Brown would trade for a signed Raiders practice helmet.
Good luck Antonio
o
Ugly
How about Alex (A-Rod} Rodriguez having thieves break in to his rented SUV in San Francisco and steal $500,000 worth of jewelry and electronics?
A-Rod was calling the Giants-Phillies game on Sunday night.
Where was the vehicle parked?
Strange story.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the first NHL goalie to score a goal and who was it against?”
Fifteen readers knew it was Billy Smith of the New York Islanders against the Colorado Rockies in 1979.
My wife picked number 14, which made Dave Saranen a winner.
Give this one a try.
“From 1977-1987 Edwin Moses won how many straight 400M hurdles races?
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.......It’s Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.