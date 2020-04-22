Greenly takes over as Virginia volleyball coach

VIRGINIA — Playing organized volleyball since she was in seventh grade, Jenessa Greenly just couldn’t get enough of the sport.
The 2007 Mountain Iron-Buhl graduate went on to play at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for a year and then started a coaching career that has now lasted more than 12 years.
So when Virginia High School head volleyball coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler retired earlier after the 2019-2020 season, Greenly jumped at the chance to coach the Blue Devils.
She was thrilled when she officially got the job last month.
“I was very excited. I’m really looking forward to it. Nerves are there. It’s a bigger program than I’ve run before, but again, that opportunity is just very, very exciting.
“Especially going forward with the new school. Who knows what they’re going to do with the coaching staff with that. So there’s opportunity there as well. That’s very, very exciting.’’
Greenly, who is also a Virginia English teacher, believes she has a lot to offer the team with a resume full of playing and coaching experience.
“I’ve always had athletics in my life. That one year that I took off (to have a baby) I was driving everybody crazy because I didn’t have enough to do.’’
What exactly does Greenly bring to the volleyball court?
“I have some experience behind me. I have knowledge of the game and I really look forward to building strong bonds with the team because in vollebyall it’s mostly mental and it’s mostly attitude. Knowing that I have a good relationship with a lot of the girls from the get-go is really promising for our upcoming season.’’
Greenly played volleyball and basketball all through high school before playing at volleyball at UWS. She then started teaching at MI-B and was the junior varsity coach for a couple years. She moved up to be the MI-B head volleyball coach for one year before Mesabi Academy closed and she got hired to teach in Virginia. At the same time, she became the Virginia JV coach for one year before taking a year off to have a baby. She returned last year to be the JV coach and is looking forward to being the head coach.
“I think I’ve only taken one year off coaching since 2007. I’ve either been coaching volleyball or basketball in some capacity for 12-13 years now,’’ which included AAU High Impact for a few years.
Due to schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greenly hasn’t had a chance to meet with her team since becoming head coach. When the position opened up, the girls knew of Greenly’s experience and encouraged to go for it.
“Most of them are going to be happy I think. I coached quited a few of them on the JV team. I’ve had quite a few of them in the classroom. We know each other pretty well and I think we’re going to work really well together.’’
Greenly is hoping schools will reopen on May 5 after the governor’s current order closing the them comes to an end. She would like to get involved with athletic trainer Brad Kern and football and track and field coach Matt Anderson’s summer strength and conditioning program, and get the girls in the gym/weight room as soon as possible.
Once the season gets underway, Greenly and her Blue Devils will have to account for the loss of four seniors to graduation. That includes a setter, a middle hitter and a left-side hitter. “Those are tough spots to fill.’’
However, Virginia returns Lexiss Trygg, who “is a big presence in the middle,’’ she said. “The girls are all supportive of each other, so I think we’ll be OK going forward.’’
Greenly said she is more offensive-minded than defense, so she will be looking to add assistant coaches in that area.
“Most of my experience is in hitting and blocking. So that’s where a lot of my knowledge comes from. So I would say more of a front row perspective from me.’’
While it’s only April, Greenly is ready for the sport she loves to start up again.
“I’m just really looking forward to building a strong program … and continuing off what Crystal has built.’’
The former coach left things in good shape, she added. “I don’t have to dig myself out of a hole. We’re right there and we’re ready to go.’’
