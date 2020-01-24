Grizzlies cage Bears, 94-60

JIMMY LAINE
MESABI DAILY NEWS
EVELETH — The North Woods Grizzlies got off to a slow start on Friday night in Eveleth.
But when the Grizzlies hit their stride there was no stopping them as they coasted to a 94-60 win over the Golden Bears.
“That wasn’t how we wanted to start the game,” Grizzlies coach Will Kleppe said. “I told them that they had to just keep running our offense and things would come together.”
Both teams traded buckets, early in the first half with North Woods spreading out their points with Trevor Morrison, Darius Goggleye, and Jared Chiabotti, while Jacob Sickel and William Bittmann scoring for the Golden Bears.
The teams were stuck at aN 11-11 tie until North Woods started to get their offense in motion.
Morrison hit a lay up from underneath the basket, Brenden Chiabotti nailed a jumper, and TJ Chiabotti sank a deep 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies an 18-11 lead.
Bittmann stopped the North Woods scoring run to make it a 18-13 contest.
North Woods led 27-16 when they went on a 10-0 scoring run, that included a techical foul on the Golden Bears bench.
Morrison had seven of the North Woods points in the run.
“He is tough down inside and it showed out there,” Kleppe said. “We were really moving the ball around and it led to some easy buckets.”
Bittmann did what he could to keep the Golden Bears in the game collecting some points under the basket.
The half came to an end with North Woods leading, 48-26.
Morrison poured in 22 in the half to lead the Grizzlies while Bittmann had 12 for the Golden Bears.
Sickel hit a 3-pointer to start the second half for Eveleth-Gilbert.
North Woods came right back and Brenden Chiabotti nailed a 3-pointer, TJ Chiabotti hit a jumper, and Jared Chiabotti hit a 3-pointer of his own to make it a 56-29 game.
“We were really hitting our shots,” Kleppe said. “That was a great start to the second half, we had.”
The Golden Bears got a lay up from Sickel , followed by a lay-in from Bittmann to make it a 58-35 game, but that would be as close as they would get.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Golden Bears coach Adam Roen said. “They never gave up out there. They kept running hard and playing ball.”
The Grizzlies continued to run the ball and come up with the easy buckets as the clock continued to run.
The final horn sounded with the large contingent of North Woods fans on their feet, cheering for the 34-point win.
“The players love our fans,” Kleppe said. “They travel everywhere to watch us play and the guys see that and love it.”
Morrison led the Grizzlies with 25 points, while Goggleye and Jared Chiabotti each had 20.
The 12-3 North Woods squad will host Floodwood on Tuesday.
The Golden Bears were led by Bittmann with 18 points while Sickel added 15.
Eveleth-Gilbert falls to 6-9.
“We are not done yet,” Roen said. “These guys still have a lot of game left in them and want to play ball.”
NWHS 48 46 — 94
E-G 26 34 — 60
NW: Darius Goggleye 20, Jared Chiabotti 20, TJ Chiabotti 19, Brenden Chiabotti 5, Brian Whiteman 2, Alex Hartway 3, Trevor Morrison 25; 3-pointers: Jared Chiabotti 3, TJ Chiabotti 3, Brenden Chiabotti 1; Free throws: 19-27; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: None.
E-G: Carter Mavec 13, Zach Lindseth 6, Carter Flannigan 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 2, Jacob Sickel 15, William Bittmann 18, Cameron Peterson 2; 3-pointers: Mavec 2, Sickel 1; Free throws: 17-20; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: Creer-Oberstar, Bittmann.
Virginia 99,
Mesabi East 60
At Virginia, the Blue Devils came out strong and put five players in double figures en route to a 99-60 win over Mesabi East.
“We wanted to come out with intensity and we did,’’ said Virginia head coach Derek Aho. “We shared the ball so well,’’ which included great passing and transition hoops.
Jayden Bernard led the Devils with 29 points, Mason Carlson dropped in 22 and Kyle Williams put in 15. Daniel Squires added 11 points and Joe Hafdahl chipped in with 10.
The Devils were focused on controlling Mesabi East’s Hunter Hannuksela, and they limited the standout to 20 points. “We made him really earn his shots. Defensively we did really well.’’
Mesabi East also got 20 points from Brayden Leffel.
Virginia plays at Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Mesabi East 31 29 — 60
Virginia 54 45 — 99
ME: Brayden Leffel 20, Hunter Hannuksela 20, Kody Frey 2, Ethan Fallstrom 2, Kaid Kuter 5, Cody Fallstrom 2, Blaisen Kallio 1, Tyler Ritter 8. 3-pointers: Leffel 4, Hannuksela 2, Kuter 1. Free throws: 7-12. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 10, Dylan Johnson 6, Daniel Squires 11, Jack Toman 6, Jayden Bernard 29, Mason Carlson 22, Kyle Williams 15. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 2, Johnson 2, Carlson 5. Free throws: 8-13. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Ely 101,
Littlefork-Big Falls 51
At Ely, the Timberwolves carried a 40-point lead into the halftime break to cruise to a 101-51 win over visiting Littlefork-Big Falls Friday.
Dylan Fenske led all scorers in the contest wiht 26 points. Joey Bianco finished wiht 17, Eric Omerza had 16, Will Davies added 15 and Bryce Longwell chipped in with 11.
The Vikings were paced by Matt Kennedy with 24 points.
Ely moves to 13-4 on the season and will travel to Carlton on Tuesday.
LBF 23 28 — 51
Ely 63 38 — 101
Littlefork-Big Falls: Matt Kennedy 24, Anthony Cipriano 5, Dale Erickson 6, Owen Erickson 8, Jacob Peterson 8; Three pointers: Kennedy 4, Cipriano 1, O. Erickson 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 17, Brock LaTourell 3, Eric Omerza 16, Emmett Faltesek 8, Dylan Fenske 26, Will Davies 15, Harry Simons 3, Iver Lepisto 2, Bryce Longwell 11; Three pointers: Bianco 1, LaTourell 1, Omerza 1, Davies 2, Longwell 1; Free throws: 11-14l Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm 75
Bigfork 61
At Chisholm, Bigfork’s Liam Prato finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough Friday as the Chisholm Bluestreaks defended home court with a 75-61 win.
Jude Sundquist led the Bluestreaks with 27 points. Three others finished in double figures for Chisholm including Bryce Warner with 15 and July Abernathy and Daniel Rusten each with 14.
Prato’s 23 paced the Huskies. Jared Lovdahl finished with 13 and Jacksoin Lovdahl added 11.
Bigfork (3-12) will travel to Mesabi East on Tuesday while Chisholm (5-9) will travel to Nevis on Monday.
BHS 32 29 — 61
CHS 35 40 — 75
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 11, Jared Lovdahl 13, James Rauzi 2, Caden Kallinen 1, Liam Prato 23, Jhace Pearson 5, Bradley Haley 6; Three pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 3, Jar. Lovdahl 2, Prato 3, Pearson 1, Haley 1; Free throws: 13-21; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 27, Bryce Warner 15, Noah Sundquist 2. Nate Wessman 3, July Abernathy 14, Daniel Rusten 14; Three pointers: J. Sundquist 1, Warner 1, Wessman 1; Free throws: 12-19; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
