About halfway into the 2019 Pigskin Pick ‘ems, reigning champ and Eveleth Golf Pro John Rinne has a three game lead over second place. The rest of the pack, however, is slowly inching closer and closer to the top of the totem pole.
Rinne (7-3 this week, 57-23 overall) extended his lead over Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano (6-4. 54-26) by one game this week, but the three panelists closest to him went 8-2 to push the up-and-comers just an inch closer.
Virginia High School Athletic Trainer Brad Kern and Mesabi Daily News Sports Writer Ben Romsaas remained in a tie for third (8-2, 53-27) with each other but gained ground on Rinne and Trucano. Romsaas has held the best weekly record two weeks running and Kern got himself back on his feet after a disastrous 5-5 mark the week before slowed him down. Now, both sit one game behind Trucano and within striking distance of man on top.
Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio also tied for the best record this week, going 8-2 (52-28 overall) to sit in fifth place, one game behind Kern and Romsaas.
Giants Ridge Director of Golf John Kendall and Mesabi Daily News Sports Editor Jim Romsaas both posted 7-3 marks this week to remain tied with each other and Mesabi Range College Assistant Football Coach Montana Coates stayed comfortable in the basement with a .500 record this week to leave him at 44-36. Coates looks to be following in the footsteps of Norsemen Head Coach Tom Inforzato, who spent most of the 2018 Pick ‘ems season in last place.
This week, Rinne and Kern both had similar ideas when it came to making big moves on the leaderboard. The pair are the only two that think the Baltimore Ravens will be the team to take down Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots this week, setting them up for a nice gain if they happen to be correct.
“I changed up my picking style this week just to keep you on your toes. And I’m breaking my No. 1 rule: Don’t ever, ever pick against Tom Brady!” Rinne said.
In the meantime, Rinne made to take a shot at Wainio in hopes he’d slip up this week. “I’m thinking a 9-1 week for me and probably a 1-9 week for Wainio. Make sure there’s a champion suite in the new Mt. Iron hotel for me Craig!”
Wainio, however, looks to be riding high after being one of only two prognosticators (the other Ben Romsaas) to accurately pick Indiana over Nebraska last week.
“Picked up a game thanks to Indiana taking it to Nebraska,” Wainio said. “After losing to Minnesota and Indiana, the pitchforks must be out in Lincoln, good thing MI-B won on Saturday or else I would be concerned for Coach Drake, the only Huskers fan I know.”
With the second half of the NFL season about to start, Wainio made sure to spit some fire at Officer Trucano and Kern, while also offering an alliance to the MDN’s younger sports writer.
“Second half of the NFL season, time to make my move. Clearly Rinne is distracted and has buck fever based upon his posts under the heading of Eveleth Golf Course on Facebook, that and him freezing his brain on the deer stand bode well for the rest of us. We all knew Chelsea was more pretender than contender, back to back 6-4 weeks have her coming back to the pack. Again this week Coach makes too easy of a target. Kern is up and down like a yo-yo on his picks to survive the long term so it looks like it is up to me and Ben to track down Rinne while he tracks down ‘da turdy point buck.’”
Trucano, however, sees herself and Rinne as equals and made sure to pay no mind to anyone not in the top two spots.
“Rinne and I have been nearly on par the last few weeks with our picks,” Trucano said. “However, I’m going for a triple bogey this week, because unlike golf, the high score wins.”
Trying to avoid the basement, Kendall was certainly down on himself. After eight weeks, he seems to have realized a 7-3 just won’t cut it when going against professional pickers like Rinne.
“Another lackluster week marred by bad college losses,” Kendall said. “Continuing like this might get me kicked off the top row.”
This week, three fourths of the panel are set on the Vikings taking down the Chiefs, but Coates and Wainio are not convinced. Heard through the grapevine, the panelists backing the hometown heroes are now more confident than ever in that pick after seeing who went the other way.
Trucano looks to make a bold move, being the only prognosticator to take the Dolphins over the almost-equally-lackluster Jets. The continued struggles for the Detroit Lions have made the Raiders the more popular choice in that matchup and the Eagles are almost a consensus pick against the Bears, who are struggling just as much as the Lions.
On the college side, Georgia was the favorite for most pickers over Florida, but hopefully seeing two top 10 teams go at it means everyone wins. The panel is split between the battle of ranked American Conference foes SMU and Memphis. The group unanimously agrees Syracuse will take down Boston College and there’s a near consensus that Utah will top Washington and Nebraska will redeem themselves against the Boilermakers.
