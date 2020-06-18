Hammer’s marathon goal on track

VIRGINIA — Blue Devils runner Dallas Hammer wasn’t about to let the cancellation of the spring track season or Grandma’s Marathon get him down.
Hammer, who will be a senior in the fall, was “bummed out’’ about the coronavirus denying him those activities, but he quickly turned his attention to running his own marathon this Saturday through several local cities.
Why was completing a marathon so important for the 17-year-old?
“I still wanted a reason to train and stay in shape,’’ said Hammer, who will be competing in cross country again in the fall.
The young athlete “always wanted to run a marathon’’ and wanted to do it before his 18th birthday, which happens to be on Sunday.
Hammer and his fellow runners will set out at 8 a.m. from the Leonidas Overlook with the goal of finishing 26.2 miles later at the old train bridge in downtown Mountain Iron about four hours later. On the way to Mountain Iron, they will use the Mesabi Trail to Eveleth’s Fayal Pond and then to Gilbert and Virginia (Miners Memorial parking lot).
The Virginia High School athlete will be running with Wyatt Prout, who is in the same class, Matti Koski and Owen Engel. Some of his friends will be running as much as they can, he added.
VHS graduate Liam Poitra may also run with the group, head coach Andy Del Greco said.
Hammer said he chose starting at the Leonidas Overlook because “you can actually see all of the water towers of the towns we’re going to be running to.’’
After training since Dec. 9, he is confident he can go the distance in his first marathon attempt.
“I’ve ran about 20 miles, which is my max. It felt pretty good. I think I’m going to be able to do it’’ barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Del Greco believes Hammer — the driving force behind the event — will complete the course. Hammer is equally committed to practicing hard at track and cross country. “That’s Dallas. He sets his mind to it and he puts in his full effort.’’
Hammer joined track as a freshman and cross country as a sophomore. He started out as a sprinter in track and had some doubts about the longer distances in cross country.
“I didn’t know if I would like it,’’ he said of distance running. A short time into the sport, though, he realized he “really liked it.’’
According to the teen, Del Greco and Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jon Wagner have both been inspirational to him.
“When I first joined, he was very supportive and he pushed me,’’ Hammer said of Del Greco. “I’m thankful for his coaching.’’
Del Greco will be on hand Saturday at rest stops to help hand out water bottles and energy gels.
Wagner has also helped him in the sport.“He’s really helped with pointers and how much I should be running,’’ in addition to nutrition and other parts of cross country.
