Hill’s natural talent shines through

AURORA — Participating in high school cross country for only three years, Mesabi East senior Ava Hill has quite the long resume.
The University of Minnesota recruit has two section titles and one section runner-up and three state appearances with two fourth place finishes and one finish in eighth place.
Almost instantly finding success in the sport when she picked it up in the 10th grade, Hill accomplished in three years what many can’t in six.
For her efforts this year and throughout her entire career, Ava Hill has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year by the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald-Review
Making the switch from swimming to cross country in her sophomore year, Hill never expected to have as much success as she did running 5K races, but she’s happy she made the switch and chose the path she did.
“It surprised me a little bit,” to have so much success right away, Hill said. “I never thought I’d be racing that far, but it happened and I’m happy it happened.”
A three-time state champion in the 800 meter run in track and field as well as a state participant on the Mesabi East basketball team, one would think Hill would have no issue on the big stage whenever she inevitably gets there.
Hill begs to differ.
“The bigger the race, the more nervous I am,” she explained. “Sometimes it’s hard to bring myself where I need to be mentally if it’s a smaller event. For the bigger races, I can get myself in the right head space and I definitely have nerves but they push me to do better.”
Heading into this year’s state meet, Hill had a few goals in mind including finishing inside the top five and then the top three. Ultimately, however, she wanted to focus on giving it her all in her final high school cross country race.
“I just wanted to leave it all out there for my last race. I wanted to have a good last race that I can remember and look back on and not regret.”
Did she accomplish that? Hill says she did.
“I gave it my all and had a good finish and that’s all I could I ask for. I wanted to be at least top five, maybe top three but it’s okay that I finished in fourth and didn’t hit that goal of top three. I’m happy with the results either way.”
Signed to run track and field at Minnesota beginning next year, Hill will also be competing in cross country for the Gophers. She says she’s excited to continue developing in the long distance races considering her late entry into the sport.
“I guess I never really thought I’d end up running distance growing up. But the more I did it, the more I ended up liking it. I’m happy that I’ll be able to continue with it because I know I started a little late and I can definitely improve on what I’ve already done.”
What made Hill so great? Mesabi East Head Cross Country Coach Steve Ekman believes it’s a mix of many different things.
“A lot of it is natural ability,” Ekman said. “Everyone is born with some talent and hers is athletics. But she’s also a very smart student and that translates to sports as well. She’s very coachable, she comprehends things well. She has good coordination and mental toughness too.
“When she tries to do something, she doesn’t try just to do it. She wants to be the best and that’s kind of a rare thing in some athletes. Anything she tries, she can be really good at.”
Ekman believes Hill’s natural talent could lead to her running a variety of different events when she enters the college level.
“It’ll be interesting to see her try something multi-discipline like the heptathlon or the triathlon. I’ve also seen good cross country runners do really well in the steeplechase which you don’t see until you start college. Really, she could be successful in just about any event.”
Hill’s success as an athlete has also coincided with every sport she participates in seeing an uptick in participation and success. Above all, Ekman believes Hill can inspire others in a way not many other athletes can.
“There are a lot of runners here now that want to be an Ava Hill, that’s for sure. A lot of them at practice want to be like her and aim for the records she’s set. To have a role model like her is fantastic. It’s great that kids want to emulate her. Her shoes will be hard to fill, but someone will come along some day. We always tell the kids that records are meant to be broken.”
With cross country all wrapped up, Hill says the one thing she’ll miss the most is her teammates from the past few years.
“Just running with the girls team and the boys team is what I’ll miss,” Hill said. “Talking during runs and just having fun. We were very close so I’ll definitely miss them the most. I’ll still have the same coaches again during track but I know that after that I’ll be missing them a lot too.”
Ekman agreed, saying that the memories won’t be about which races she won, but about the moments that only a team could create.
“I make a DVD for each senior and their life in cross country. Looking at all the videos, every day they’re all out there smiling and goofing around and those are the things that make memories. It’s not just about winning races. The moments you make with your teammates are what you’re going to remember for the rest of your life.”
In addition to Hill, the 2019 All-Iron Range Girls’ Cross Country Team includes: From Mesabi East: Lydia Skelton, Bella Thomas, Hailey Ronning, Kora Forsline, Hannah Hannuksela and Anna Greenlee; From Virginia: Alex Wercinski, Emma Lamppa and Kaari Harsila; From Eveleth-Gilbert: Natalie Fultz; From Mountain Iron-Buhl: Liz Nelson and Kate Nelson; From Ely: Zoe Devine; From Hibbing: Aune Boben.
