Hill takes fourth at final state meet

NORTHFIELD — Area runners had a strong showing this year at the 2019 Class A State Cross Country Meet with Mesabi East senior Ava Hill finishing her last high school meet in fourth place.
Hill was the top area finisher, taking fourth place with a time of 18:38.9 in the girls’ race. Murray County Central’s Morgan Gehl was the state champion with a time of 17:53.5.
Top finishers on the boys’ side include Virginia’s Cameron Stocke, finishing sixth with a time of 15:51.1 and Ely’s Luke Olson taking seventh with a time of 16:04.5. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Geno Uhrbom was the state champion with a time of 15:27.6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson was the next highest area finisher on the girls’ side, finishing 41st with a time of 19:56.3. Virginia junior Alex Wercinski took home 47th place after crossing the finish line at 20:00.0. Eveleth-Gilbert senior Natalie Fultz finished in 51st place with a time of 20:03.1.
Lydia Skelton was the next highest runner for the Giants, finishing in 60th out of 176 racers with a time of 20:11.2. The Rangers’ Kate Nelson finished in 64th with a time of 20:13.7.
Bella Thomas was 96th for the Giants (20:37.0), Hailey Ronning was 135th (21:38.2), Kora Forsline was 151st (21:58.5), Hannah Hannuksela took home 154th (22:04.6) and Anna Greenlee was 162nd (22:33.9).
As a team, the Mesabi East girls finished in 10th place with 243 points. The girls’ team from Perham was the team state champions with 103.
On the boys’ side, Jeffrey Kayfes was the next highest area finisher after Olson. The MI-B sophomore took home 34th place with a time of 16:44.9. Ely’s Emmett Faltesek was next in 88th place out of 175 runners with a time of 17:23.4.
Jasper Johnston was the next highest finisher for the Wolves, finishing 101st with a time of 17:31.7. Gabriel Pointer was 127th for Ely, crossing the finish line at 17:54.9.
Ely’s Dylan Fenske took home 158th with his time of 18:55.7, Ethan Bremner was 163rd (19:09.9) and Harry Simons was 170th (19:49.7) to help the Ely cause. As a team, the Timberwolves finished in 12th with 271 points. Perham finished on top of the boys’ standings as well with 75 points.
