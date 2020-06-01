Hujanen set to play ball for Mesabi Range

VIRGINIA — Recent Virginia High School graduate Ryan Hujanen said he’s always had an idea that he wanted to continue playing baseball after high school.
With his senior season of ball wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hujanen became even more confident in that idea and put pen to paper Monday, as he signed on with the Mesabi Range College baseball team for their 2020-21 season.
“I was pretty bummed out to lose my senior season, especially being the only senior on the team,” Hujanen said Monday. “Being a senior, it’s your time to lead and your time to shine.
“I’ve wanted to play college ball for a while, but losing my senior season kind of solidified it.”
Mesabi Range head coach Chris Vito said paid special attention to Hujanen last summer during the American Legion season after former Mesabi Range and Virginia player Kody Lindgren mentioned Hujanen to him.
“Kody reached out to me to check Ryan out,” Vito said Monday. “I followed up with Kody and [VHS head coach] Brian Skadsem and there were only wonderful things to say about Ryan. I got to see him play some Legion ball last year and I could see that the potential is there.”
Hujanen, who mainly plays in the infield and as a pitcher, says he’s been playing at those spots from a young age and mainly took to pitching for one reason.
“I like to be in control when I’m up on the mound,” Hujanen said. “And pitching gives me that feeling.”
Vito says Hujanen’s abilities could let him play in a few different spots in the infield and that was part of what made him a strong candidate for the team.
“One of the things I really liked was how versatile he was in the middle infield,” Vito said. “Position wise, I feel like he could fill in it other spots as well. We were certainly attracted to him for being able to pitch as well.”
Along with his abilities on the field, Vito says Hujanen was also a strong leader as well as a dedicated student.
“Here’s a kid who was captain of the football and baseball teams and he’s the head of the engineering club at his school. Having that leadership experience is huge and it certainly makes him very attractive to our program.
The Virginia grad says he’s grown up around the Mesabi Range program and felt drawn to it from a young age.
“I know a lot of people that have gone there from Virginia before me. Growing up, I’d be at practices for other sports and I could see the Mesabi guys practicing not far away and I’d want to watch them. It’s just been cool to be surrounded by it for so long.”
Since becoming the head coach of the Norsemen in 2016, Vito had a strong tradition of including local players — especially from Virginia — on his team.
“We’re really excited to add Ryan to that group of kids. Kids like Kody Lindgren, Max Carlson, Tom Norman and Austin Harvey. We’ve been pleased with every Virginia kid we’ve had in the program and that’s a testament to the kids themselves and Coach Skadsem and the other coaches they’ve had growing up.”
Vito says any local player who wants to play ball can find a spot at Mesabi Range.
“When I interviewed for this job, I said we were going to start local with our recruiting. If there was a local kid who can play and was interested, we wanted that kid in our program. We don’t get all of them, but any time we can get a local kid, it’s a positive for our school and our program.”
Freshly graduated from Virginia, Hujanen says its a weird feeling to be done with high school, but he’s excited to get started with the Iron Range Engineering program Mesabi offers.
Ultimately, he gives credit to his coaches for getting him ready to take the jump to college baseball and wants to make his family proud.
“I’m kind of playing for my brother and my mom. I want to make them proud out there.”
