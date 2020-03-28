Jacklen hoping to grow sport of weightlifting

VIRGINIA — Virginia High School senior Chris Jacklen competes in two Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sports — alpine skiing and track and field.
Jacklen, however, is also a one-man team of his own in a club sport: weightlifting.
Governed under Minnesota Weightlifting (itself a part of USA weightlifting), athletes compete in one of several different weight classes and tally up their scores in both the clean and jerk and the snatch, the same two lifts Olympic weightlifters perform.
Weightlifting meets start in December and finish in early March with a state meet. Most, if not all, of the meets are located in the southern portion of the state. Therefore, the presence of club teams in Northern Minnesota is lacking. Jacklen wants to change that and has reached out to area schools to try and form a cooperative team.
“There aren’t any meets up here which makes it harder for kids to get interested,” Jacklen said in a phone interview Thursday. “The furthest north school with a team was Brainerd which is still pretty far south.
“What I wanted to do was try and make our own little group up here with schools around the Iron Range. We could all be a part of one team, but you wouldn’t have to travel for practice as long as you can use your school’s weight room. Maybe each school could get a teacher or coach to help out for the winter so everyone has their own coach.”
Meets primarily take place on Saturdays during the winter season which creates the fewest amount of schedule conflicts with MSHSL sports. Jacklen competes in both alpine skiing and weightlifting and says not only is it very doable, but its very helpful for the other sports athletes compete in.
“I’m in two sports and both of them use weightlifting. It helps if you’re in other sports or if you’re not in a sport in the winter. It can be a part of your in-season lifting program or it can be offseason. It fills in the gaps.”
The sport runs on a qualifying standard system, meaning just hitting the state standard set for your weight class automatically qualifies one for the state meet. There’s also a minimum qualification weight where the top three athletes above the lower, minimum weight also advance to state.
Jacklen competes in the 109kg weight class finished out his season this year at state. In the snatch, he topped out at 97 kilograms (about 214 pounds). In the clean and jerk, he put up 120 kg (about 264 pounds). Both of those combined for 217kg, a personal best for the senior.
Another benefit to the sport, Jacklen says, is the attitude and atmosphere surrounding it.
“Everyone works together and everyone is fighting for the same goal,” Jacklen said. “Everybody is looking to elevate their game but no one is trying to play over people or take someone’s spot.”
With boys and girls competing separately in their own divisions, Jacklen says the sport might be good for girls who are interested in learning about weightlifting but unsure of where to start.
“I think it’s sad because there is a stigma around girls in the weight room. The sport is open to them but less of them compete when there’s no reason for them not to if they’re interested.
“It can help with a lot of things. It’s a good learning atmosphere and it taught me more than just lifting weights. It taught me how to motivate myself without constant coaching. I was able to make my own schedule and help plan things out in advance for goals I wanted to reach.”
Jacklen says he has reached out to a few athletic directors across Iron Range high schools but hasn’t been able to follow up lately. Anyone who has an interest in the sport can find resources online at mnweightlifting.org
Registration for meets typically runs between $25-$30 per athlete but meets will usually provide a meal as well as T-shirts the day of the event. For those that excel, there can be other opportunities as well.
“When you lift at any high school meet, you put yourself into the pool of athletes trying to qualify for the national meet in the spring,” Jacklen said. “That can take you all over the country to places such as Las Vegas, Ohio or North Carolina.”
Ultimately, Jacklen says the sport is fun and encourages anyone and everyone who has given it thought to do some research on it.
“It’s a lot of fun and you get out what you put into it. If you put a lot in, you’ll benefit in ways other than weightlifting. It can be a big payoff and It’s an easy way to get motivated to go to the gym and get better.”
