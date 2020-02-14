Johnston, Ely boys 4th at State Nordic Meet

BIWABIK — The Ely boys’ Nordic ski team achieved some of their big goals they set for themselves this year at the State Nordic Ski Meet.
The team finished fourth overall with 335 points, one place better than their finish last year. In addition, junior Jasper Johnston finished fourth individually, earning all-state honors for the third year in a row as well as picking up his first top five finish at state in his career.
One other Timberwolves skier earned all-state honors at the state meet. Freshman Zoe Devine finished 12th in the girls race to lead the Timberwolves girls to a ninth place team finish with 277 points.
Also earning all-state honors was Mesabi East skier Lydia Skelton, who finished the state meet in 17th place.
Johnston found himself in sixth place after the 5K freestyle race where he put down a time of 14:14. After the first leg of the meet, only 16 seconds separated the top six skiers and only 31 seconds separated the top 10.
Johnston then put down a time of 14:48.1 in the pursuit race. After the two times were added together, his final time read 29:02.1, enough for the fourth place finish.
Teammate and senior Nate Nettifee finished the meet in 40th place with a times of 15:31 and 15:30.2 in freestyle and pursuit, respectively.
Senior Raif Olson was next for the Timberwolves, finishing in 59th with a combined time of 31:36.9 (15:29+16:07.9). Sophomore Gabriel Pointer rounded out the Ely scorers with a combined time of 31:46.0, enough for 64th place.
Also in action for the Timberwolves were sophomores Jon Hakala in 122nd place with a time of 33:55.4 (16:55+17:00.4) and Micah Larson in 130th with a time of 34:24.0 (17:34+16:50.0).
The points scored from Ely’s top four skiers put the Section 7 champions in fourth place overall with 335 points. Forest Lake took home the team title this year on the boys side with 401 points. Mounds Park Academy senior Henry Snider was the individual champion with a time of 28:24.2.
On the girls’ side, Devine found herself in 10th place after the freestyle race with her time of 17:23, a minute and 20 seconds out of first place. Devine got pushed back two spots in the pursuit race, where her time of 17:41.7 dropped her down to 12th place overall. She finished with a combined time of 35:04.7.
Senior Brooke Pasmick was the next highest finisher for Ely, coming in with a freestyle time of 19:00 and a pursuit time of 18:52.3. Her combined time of 37:53.2 put her in 65th place overall.
A pair of freshmen rounded out the Timberwolves final two scoring spots as Cedar Ohlhauser finished in 100th place in the meet with her combined time of 39:08.8 (19:42+19:27.8) and Phoebe Helms finishing in 105th with a time of 39:28.7 (19:25+20:03.7).
Ely had three other skiers participating in the state meet with senior Kalyssa Eilrich finishing in 112th (19:43+19:58.6=39:41.6), junior Julia Schwinghamer coming in 122nd (19:39+20:37.4=40:16.4) and senior Ana Bercher finishing in 130th (20:04+20:48.4=40:52.4).
The Mesabi East girls had three skiers taking on the courses at Giants Ridge today. The junior Skelton led the pack with her time of 34:50.4 (18:05+17:45.4), enough for 17th place.
Senior Anna Greenlee was 64th overall with her time of 37:46.2 (18:48+18:58.2). Freshmen teammate Bella Thomas was not far behind in 66th place with her time of 38:03.0 (19:12+18:51.0).
St. Paul Highland Park was the girls’ team champion with sophomore Molly Moening being crowned the individual champion with a time of 32:16.1.
Boys individual results: 4, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 14:14+14:48.1=29:02.1; 40, Nate Nettifee, Ely, 15:31+15:30.2=31:01.2; 59, Raif Olson, Ely, 15:29+16:07.9=31:36.9; 64, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 15:58+15:48.0=31:46.0; 122, Jon Hakala, Ely, 16:55+17:00.4=33:55.4; 130, Micah Larson, Ely, 17:34+16:50.0=34:24.0.
Girls individual results: 12, Zoe Devine, Ely, 17:23+17:41.7=35:04.7; 17, Lydia Skelton, ME, 18:05+17:45.4=35:50.4; 64, Anna Greenlee, ME, 18:48+18:58.2=37:46.2; 65, Brooke Pasmick, Ely, 19:00+18:52.3=37:53.2; 66, Bella Thomas, ME, 19:12+18:51.0=38:03.0; 100, Cedar Ohlhauser, Ely, 19:42+19:27.8=39:08.8; 105, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 19:25+20:03.7=39:28.7; 112, Kalyssa Eilrich, Ely, 19:43+19:58.6=39:41.6; 122, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 19:39+20:37.4=40:16.4; 130, Ana Bercher, Ely, 20:04+20:48.4=40:52.4
