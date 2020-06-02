Kangas confident in his crew, new race car

EVELETH — Mark Kangas is accustomed to driving a lot of miles to go racing.
For years, Kangas traveled to dirt tracks in Brainerd, Rice Lake, Wis., and Emo, Ontario, to compete in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified race car.
So traveling to Superior, Wis., again on a weekly basis is no big deal.
“The first few years of B-mods we put on a lot of miles, ” said Kangas, in his 22nd year of race driving. “It was economical when we first started. We probably had $5,500 in our first car. ”
Fast forward to 2020.
With dirt track racing still shut down in Minnesota under Gov. Tim Walz’s restrictions, Kangas and a host of Iron Range drivers trek to Superior, Wis., Thursday and Friday for the Gondik Law Speedway Doubleheader Shootout presented by Broking Transport.
With northeastern Minnesota racing getting the red flag, it’s already the second time this season the speedway has held a two-day show.
“Superior is a bigger track than we accustomed to up here, ” said Kangas, a regular competitor at Hibbing Raceway and other northern Minnesota tracks. “Speeds are up and the suspension set-up is a little different. I never really went there much before, but I’m growing accustomed to it and like it. ”
The WISSOTA Promoters Association is the sanctioning body for about 50 dirt tracks in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Ontario, Alberta, and Manitoba.
Midwest Modifieds are one of WISSOTA’s most popular classes.
In 2019, 726 Midwest Modifieds scored WISSOTA points, according to the WISSOTA web site.
A typical new Midwest Modified chassis costs more than $20,000, said Kangas. Engines cost $10,000 to $12,000, he said.
“To come off the street and build a top-notch car, you can put $40,000 into it, ” said Kangas.
This year, Kangas is racing a brand new car featuring a Harris Auto Chassis built in Boone, Iowa. His 358 cubic inch Chevrolet engine is from Tim’s Automotive Machine in Bloomer, Wis.
With local tracks still idle, most Minnesota drivers so far don’t have much seat time.
“So far, we have four shows in, ” said Kangas. “For me, it’s all about getting some laps on the car. ”
Getting some exposure for sponsors Kirscher Transport in Virginia, TRICON Wear Solutions of Birmingham, Ala., and Oxygen Service Co., a Minnesota-based employee owned company, is also important.
“It does hurt our sponsors not being able to race locally, but a lot of our sponsors are regional, so that helps out, ” said Kangas, who works as a product support mine manager for Ziegler CAT in Buhl.
At Gondik Law Speedway last week, Kangas turned the fastest average speed in his heat race at 75.3 miles per hour, said Kangas.
Competition at Gondik Law Speedway and in northeastern Minnesota is stiff, said Kangas.
“Skeeter (Estey) has been dominant for a few years and Tyler Kintner is a good wheel-man, ” said Kangas. “On any given night, ten guys can win. But racing against guys like that makes you better. ”
Last year, Kangas finished a strong 15th in national WISSOTA Midwest Modified points.
This year, pit crew members Chris Fischbach of Eveleth along with Kangas’s 14-year-old son Miller, are making a big difference in keeping the car competitive, he said. While Fischbach helps with the nuts and bolts, Miller handles the race team’s social media, photography and video.
“It’s been huge, ” said Kangas. “The biggest thing for me as a driver is to have someone who understands the car and the terminology. I haven’t been so confident in a car as I am now. ”
Beyond this week’s doubleheader shootout, Kangas plans to be putting on a lot more miles.
“Chris and I talked and decided Superior would be a regular night for us, ” said Kangas. “I’m excited to get this year going in the state (Minnesota). The state needs to get things going and I think it will. ”
With Grand Rapids Speedway idle on its regular Thursday night of racing, fans with Grand Rapids drivers’ licenses with receive $10 general admission at the doubleheader shootout.
