Kendall, Wainio, Kern all go 7-3

John Kendall, Craig Wainio and Brad Kern all tied for top honors this week with a record of 7-3.
Yes, they all picked up one game on leader John Rinne, who went 6-4, but is it too little, too late? Only three weeks of games remain in the annual Mesabi Daily News Pigskin Pick ‘ems.
Kendall knows he and the other panelists are in a precarious position.
“This week didn’t offer much movement in the standings which I know brings a smile to Rinne’s face. I have to make a couple odd picks hoping to gain ground on those ahead of me, could be good but also could put me behind those I’ve worked hard to pass recently,’’ said Kendall, who is five games behind the leader with a mark of 98-52.
He is also one game behind MDN sports writers Ben Romsaas and Jim Romsaas, who both went 6-4 and remain tied at 99-51 overall.
“I’m thanking the Cardinals and Cowboys for saving my week against the hated Romsaas Clan. Even those two tag teaming aren’t gonna catch me,’’ said Rinne, who is 103-47 overall.
Wainio (96-54 overall) was grateful for having a good week.
“Thanks to the Bills, yes the Bills,’’ Wainio said. “It ended up being a good week for this guy at 7-3, which ties me for the best week with Kern and Kendall. Also I have tied overall with Trucano and Kern, as Trucano continues to fade after her fast start, I guess boys in blue have lost their touch, maybe Trucano would have better luck consulting with the K9 unit on her picks.’’
Trucano (6-4, 96-54 overall) is aware of her decline of late.
“I know I’ve been slipping in the ranks recently, but it’s hard to check football standings when you’re knee deep in a ditch checking a vehicle that slipped off the roadway!’’ she said.
Speaking of Kendall’s odd picks, he’s going with some poor football teams in his effort to make up ground.
“I will actually be taking the Broncos and Dolphins to win this week, never thought I’d say that. Trying to guess where I can be opposite of those I’m trying to catch is tough but I have to take a shot at the leaders.’’
With all of the picks in, it looks like there will be some opportunities to make up ground.
The panel is split on the Minnesota-Green Bay contest with Kendall and Jim Romsaas going with the Packers and Mr. Discount Double Check to take out the Vikings. The Cowboys-Eagles game is also a toss-up, as is the Giants at Washington.
In the first of the college bowl games, only Rinne went with Washington to beat Boise State and only Kern went with Central Michigan to defeat San Diego State.
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, SMU vs. Florida Atlantic and Florida International vs. Arkansas St. are all up in the air, according to the panel.
“I always like these first couple weeks of bowl games because I learn a few new mascot names,’’ Rinne said. “Never heard of the Red Wolves before so I had to pick them. Better a red wolf than a timber wolf.’’
Kendall said, “the college games are absolutely a roll of the dice this week and may provide me the opportunity to cut the gap.’’
Wainio doesn’t sound like he’s a fan of all of the bowl games.
“This weeks picks include five of the 40, that’s right 40, bowl games this year, I think we are picking the dog bowl, toilet bowl, fish bowl, knowledge bowl and the salad bowl.’’
Montana Coates is bringing up the rear after going 4-6 on the week and holding a 86-64 overall mark.
Wainio, who is tied for fifth and just one game out of seventh place, is looking for another good week based on what some of the other panelists did.
“Looks like Ben has cooled off from his recent hot streak which is too bad. I was hoping that he could gain some more ground on Mr. Cocky (Rinne) who posted at 6-4 record for the week. With another good week, I should be able to pass Trucano and Kern and catch Kendall and the Romsaas’. To quote the rock god Meatloaf’s epic lyric ‘Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are’. For the millennials in the group, Google it, Youtube it, or Ihop it on you handheld computer that doubles as a communication device. You will not be disappointed, also check out Cammy’s favorite, the classic, “Paradise by the Dash Board Lights.”
