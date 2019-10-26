Kochevar: ‘True to Eveleth and true to his players’

EVELETH — Dedicating nearly 35 years teaching and coaching at Eveleth High School, Robert “Bobo’’ Kochevar was known for being loyal to his students, players and their families.
The special skill he had as a leader is remembered well by his student athletes and his success in athletics is still talked about today.
The state championship he won as the head coach of the 1993 Eveleth hockey team was more than memorable, as was his time leading the 1990 Eveleth baseball squad to a state tournament berth.
In addition, he was the team’s assistant coach in 1973 when Eveleth won the state championship.
For those achievements and many more, Eveleth native “Bobo” was the 2019 recipient of the Jim Dimick Retired HS Baseball Coach of the Year Award from the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association. He received the award last night in the Twin Cities.
Chris Vito, Mesabi Range College head baseball coach and former player for Kochevar, nominated his mentor for the award two years ago.
Kochevar deservedly got the call about two months ago that he was going to be honored.
Why did Vito feel he should be nominated?
“He did so much at Eveleth-Gilbert High School with rec sports and everything,’’ Vito said. “If you bring up the name coach in Eveleth — and Eveleth has had some outstanding incredible coaches — everybody knows who you’re talking about.’’
“More importantly, he taught elementary school sixth grade forever. He was just so involved with kids,’’ according to Vito, who said the award in his mind is as much about that.
“He always said he was a teacher first and a coach second,’’ his son “Buck’’ Kochevar said in a telephone interview from the Twin Cities. “His number one thing that made him successful through all of those years was building relationships that lasted forever.
“You had to be fair and you had to be loyal’’ to have that longevity as a three-sport coach. “I’m a true believer in that.’’
“He was fair on how he made his cuts and placements,’’ “Buck’’ Kochevar said. “He was loyal to all the families. He just did what was fair and people knew that. That’s why he was successful in the coaching and teaching profession.’’
The younger Kochevar will be accepting the award for his 83-year-old father and says he won’t have any written comments about his dad prepared.
“I’m not going to write anything. He did it the right way. I didn’t see him burn any bridges in his entire coaching career.’’
The award ‘’couldn’t go to a better guy,’’ “Buck’’ said. ‘’Everyone will be pleased to hear that he won such an award because he deserves it. He’s so humble. I’m happy for him. The cities of Eveleth and Gilbert will be very proud. It’s a great honor.’’
Bob Pazelli, the quarterback on Eveleth’s 1973 state championship football team, has a lot of fond memories of “Bobo,’’ who was the team’s assistant coach at the time. “He’s just a tremendous person.’’ The legendary coach was also an assistant during Pazelli’s high school years playing baseball and hockey.
Pazelli was lucky enough to coach with the elder Kochevar after college. By 1993, “Bobo’’ was the head coach and Pazelli was the assistant as the Eveleth hockey team won a state hockey championship.
Asked why “Bobo’’ stands out like he does, Pazelli said, “He was an excellent athlete himself’’ in baseball, football, hockey and track. “I really, really believe that he knew what an athlete was going through. He was patient, extremely knowledgeable and got his point across but he was very encouraging to the players.’’
With all that in mind, Pazelli said, “He’s so deserving of the award. I don’t know of anybody who is more deserving of the award than “Bobo.’’ He was just a special guy.’’
Pazelli added there are a lot of special moments with “Bobo,’’ and some so special he can’t talk about them in the newspaper.
As a player, Pazelli said the 1973 state football championship stood out as did the 1993 hockey championship when he was coaching with the legendary Kochevar.
“He just got total enjoyment of watching the kids achieve these goals. That was really special,’’ Pazelli said. “We were real, real fortunate to have him as a coach when we were kids growing up.’’
o
The feelings for Kochevar as a 34-year teacher in Eveleth and Eveleth-Gilbert, were equally strong.
“He was a favorite teacher of mine,’’ E-G Activities Director JoJo Scott said. “Everybody wanted Mr. Kochevar in sixth grade.’’
A few of the highlights were being able to square dance in his class, go to the track on Fridays and run the mile and getting to watch the state hockey tournament in school, the 1999 E-G graduate said.
“You knew when it was hockey tournament time. He wheeled in the big cart and we could watch it.’’
Sportswise, Scott was a Pee Wee hockey player in sixth grade and Kochevar just came to play with the team. “He was true to Eveleth and true to his players.’’
o
“Buck’’ Kochevar most likely talked about many of the experiences he experienced playing for and coaching with his father.
The 1990 state baseball berth was clearly at the top of the list.
As a coach, “Buck’’ said his father wanted him to be on top of things if he was bringing him into the coaching community. “We had some great time when I coached with him in hockey and baseball.’’
In that special 1990 season, “Bobo’’ actually let his son coach third base with all the signs and everything, which was the last time Eveleth went to state in baseball. “That was very special. Seeing my dad happy like that. ... What a way to go out.’’
He retired from coaching hockey at the right time too after the 1993 championship.
“He knew when to pull the pin.’’
Before stepping down, though, he made sure to get Craig Homola and “Buck’’ involved.
“He always said when he left the programs he was going to leave them in good hands. He was true to his word.’’
“Bobo’’ was grooming his son since 1986.
“He called me the riverboat gambler,’’ “Buck’’ stated. In 1990, the elder Kochevar said they could co-coach, even though he was still the main guy, his son added.
The riverboat gambler mentality came through for the state tournament team in 1990 and third base was the perfect spot for “Buck.’’
“We did gamble. We did roll the dice. That was our motto, ‘roll the dice.’ We beat that Greenway team that was No. 1. That’s what he remembers.’’
“Buck’’ remembers what his dad taught him in both coaching and teaching and uses it to this day.
“I do it the way that he did it. He was the best mentor in the world,’’ said “Buck,’’ who is now the girls’ hockey coach at Lakeville North.
o
In addition to coaching and teaching, “Bobo’’ Kochevar was also an exceptional athlete, Vito said.
“He threw the first ever no-hitter in the history of the state high school tournament when he was in ninth grade.’’
He had also been to two Cincinnati Reds tryout camps. … They were getting close to offering him a contract but they wanted him to come down to Ohio and do one more tryout. At that point he said the heck with it and signed to play hockey for UND (University of North Dakota).’’
Kochevar taught Vito a lot of things in his journey to becoming a baseball coach.
Just a few are as follows:
1. “The kids won’t care how much you know unless they know how much you care.’’ Kochevar cared about kids whether they were his student athletes or not.
2. “He treated everybody with respect.’’
3. “He did things a certain way with class and integrity.’’
4. “Make due with what you have. You can complain about what you don’t have and it’s not getting you anywhere or you can take what you do have and make the best possible opportunity for the kids.’’
“I will always remember that statement from him,’’ said Vito, who never heard a complaint from “coach.’’
“What a wonderful human being,’’ Vito added. “He did so much for young people, especially in baseball, I thought this award was just perfect for him.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.