Lindseth commits to Bemidji State

EVELETH — The Golden Bears’ Zach Lindseth has found the school and the athletic program that fits him to a T.
The Eveleth-Gilbert senior will be attending Bemidji State University next fall and playing baseball for the Beavers.
Why did he choose Bemidji State?
“It was just a perfect fit really. I have a lot of family out there and they were always my No. 1 school, and as soon as they gave me an offer it really was a no-brainer pretty much,’’ Lindseth said Monday after making an official commitment to attend BSU and play baseball in Bemidji.
The 18-year-old loves BSU and what they have to offer, but what did the baseball coaches see in Lindseth that was so attractive to them?
“I think they saw that I’m kind of versatile. I can pitch, I can throw, I hit well. I think they like me as a hitter for sure. That’s what they kind of envisioned with me,’’ he said. Hitting was quite high on their list, he added. “I think that’s what their goal is.’’
“He loves to hit. That’s always been his thing,’’ said E-G head baseball coach Jamie Lindseth, who is also his father. “He’s a natural hitter.
Coach Lindseth said BSU coaches saw “a kid who works extremely hard and gets better from year to year’’ because he is never satisfied.
Zach Lindseth’s success at E-G shows in his individual statistics, as well, his coach said, including pitching and hitting.
As a pitcher, he threw in 13 games and was 4-1 with one save. He allowed 20 hits, 11 runs (four earned) and fanned 24 in 32 innings of work. He registered an ERA of .875. At the plate, he had a .381 batting average and a .540 slugging percentage. In 20 games, he collected 24 hits, 17 singles, five doubles, one triple, one homer and 17 RBI.
“He’ll get a crack at all of it,’’ Jamie Lindseth, including playing the field. The E-G senior typically played first base for the Bears.
The senior was recruited by several other colleges, but he was always hoping BSU would call. He anxiously waited. “When are they going to call?’’ the 18-year-old asked himself. “Then they finally did. That was awesome when I finally got the call from them.’’
What was so special about the coaches and the BSU facilities?
“The sports facilities are nice. They just got new turf in their fieldhouse. It’s really nice in there so you can work in the winter.’’
The coaching staff was also something that he was looking for.
“They just felt really welcoming. I felt wanted there,’’ Lindseth.
And the feeling of being recruited by BSU was amazing.
“I was very excited. It was awesome to hear that they wanted me there.’’
Coach Lindseth said BSU was very aggressive from the start. “From day one, he said if Bemidji calls that’s my no. 1. How cool for a young man to get that call.’’
Lindseth also thanked his E-G coaches. “They really helped me progress as a basesball player throughout my last couple years of high school. Hopefully we can still get at them this year.’’
His father influenced his baseball career, as well. “He always pushes me to get to my max ability.’’
Speaking as a father, 1996 BSU grad Jamie Lindseth said, “It’s what he wanted, where he wanted. To see him get there is great. I’m excited to see what the future holds.’’
As far as his education, the E-G teen plans to study business.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, no doubt,’’ Jamie Lindseth said. “His ability to keep the grades as well as being an athlete is a big part of it. He should be set up for success.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.