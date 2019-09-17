Lumberjacks chop Blue Devils, 3-1

VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team came out ready to play solid ball on Tuesday night against Cloquet, but things changed after the first game and the Lumberjacks came away with a 3-1 win by scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.
“I really like how we played in that first game tonight,” Blue Devils coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler said. “We took advantage of some of their bad serving and served the ball well ourselves in that game and came away with the win.”
The teams traded points in the opening game with the Blue Devils never allowing the Lumberjacks to grab a lead in the game.
Cloquet tied the game at 8-8 but that would be as close as they would get as Virginia a pair of Lexiss Trygg Kills and a Emily Hejny Kill to grab a 16-12 lead and never look back, grabbing a 1-0 lead.
Game two was a different story for Virginia when Cloquet took advantage of a sloppy Devils game.
The Lumberjacks broke open a 8-8 contest and took advantage of Emerson Rock’s serving and some poor Blue Devil passing, on their way to a 15-8 lead.
“I tell them that we just can’t give up scoring streaks like that,” Nucech-Duesler said. “You can give up a point here and there but not seven or eight in a row.”
The Blue Devils tried to get back in the game cutting the Cloquet lead to just one, but a couple of tough Trinity Semo serves was enough to put things away for the Lumberjacks and tie things up at 1-1.
Virginia came out in game three and started to play some solid volleyball by hitting their serves and passing the ball better, which led them to an 8-4 lead.
Cloquet got back in the game when senior hitter Lucy Sinkkonen caught fire and unleashed some kills to get the Lumberjacks back in the contest.
“It was like we were on a roller coaster out there,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We would be good and then not play well at all and against a team like Cloquet, you just can’t do that.”
The teams went back and forth on the scoreboard throughout the game until the game was tied 22-22 and Cloquet had the serve and junior Brenna McClarey ripped an ace serve and the Lumberjacks squeezed out the next two points to grab the 2-1 lead.
“That overall was not a very good game for us,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We had way too many hitting errors and that hurt us.”
Game four saw the Lumberjacks race out to an early 9-4 lead, forcing Nucech-Duesler to take a early time out.
“When you fall behind that early and have to use a time out, it hurts,” Nucech-Duesler said. “Then later in the game when you need one, it’s already been used.”
The teams traded points and Cloquet grabbed a five point lead when Sinkkonen had a big block at the net to give the Lumberjacks a 12-7 lead.
Virginia fought their way back in to the game but was only able to get within one point when they got it to 18-17, ‘Jacks lead.
“It was good to see that we were still fighting to stay in the game,” Nucech-Duesler said. “But we have to overall play better out there.”
Cloquet then used the Sinkkonen serve and a Virginia error to close out the contest, 25-22.
The Blue Devils were led by Trygg with 16 kills and five blocks, while Kaylee Iverson added seven kills and eight digs.
Rian Aune helped the Blue Devils cause with 11 digs and Alli Anderson had 28 set assists.
The Blue Devils fell to 6-6 and will host Hibbing on Thursday, at 7pm
“Hibbing is a team a lot like Cloquet,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We have to be ready to play and not just go out there and beat ourselves, like we did tonight.”
Mesabi East 3,
Deer River 0
The Mesabi East volleyball team played a strong team game Tuesday to pick up a 3-0 (25-4, 25-20, 25-13) win over visiting Deer River.
The Giants spread the ball around when it came to kills with Lindsey Baribeau leading with six to go with her two blocks and two ace serves. Meghan Walker had five kills and two aces, while Mia Mattfield had five kills and three aces.
Emma Baker finished with 23 set assists and Steph Zimmer led in digs with 13.
Deer River was paced by Grace Bergland and Olexa O’Hern with four kills each.
After the match, Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau talked about the lock down effort her team showed on the court.
“The first game we came out with such huge chemistry,” Baribeau said. “We owned the ball control out there. We mixed things up a lot tonight and it worked out well for us. Overall, it was a solid team win.”
Mesabi East will play host to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday and Baribeau says they’ll need to focus on a few important things at practice today.
“They have a good middle hitter so we have to work on that big middle block. And they’re typically pretty scrappy so we’ll be working on our offense tomorrow to prepare for that.”
Chisholm 3,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
At Chisholm, the Bluestreaks defended home court Thursday with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-16) sweep of Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Offensively, the Bluestreaks were led by Abby Thompson with 20 kills. She added 14 digs and two blocks to her stat line and was a perfect 15-15 from the service line.
Jordan Temple tallied 33 set assists for Chisholm to go along with her single kill, eight digs and two ace serves. Lola Huhta finished with four kills and two digs and Kaija Grams added seven digs of her own.
Chisholm plays host to Bigfork on Thursday, while Mountain Iron-Buhl travels to Cherry.
Northeast Range 3,
Lakeview Christian 0
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range Nighthawks dominated the opening two games in their match with Lakeview Christian to pick up a 3-0 (25-5, 25-6, 27-25) sweep over the Lions.
Hannah Reichensperger led the offense with 15 kills as well as seven blocks. Lara Poderzay tallied 17 set assists and served up 10 aces. Maude Lenz finished with 14 digs while Jenna Smith tallied 11.
Giving up just 11 points in the first two games, Nighthawks head coach Jodi Reichensperger used more of her bench in the third, saying it was the perfect chance for them to get their reps.
“I think it was important for me to get as many girls in as I could,” Reichensperger said. “I felt like it was good to get everyone some time and get that experience under their belt and that was a good time to do it. So we used our subs and tried out some new things and came out with a win.”
Northeast Range will be back active this Saturday at the Virginia tournament and travels to Chisholm on Monday.
Ely 3,
International Falls 0
At International Falls, the Ely volleyball team used a balanced offensive attack to pick up a 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-14) win over International Falls Tuesday.
Brielle Kallberg led the way with eight kills, four digs and two blocks. Erika Mattson had seven kills to her name to go along with a pair of blocks.
McKenna Coughlin and Jenna Merhar each finished with six kills, and McCartney Kaercher tallied 24 set assists as well as a team-high 11 digs.
Ely will be back in action on Thursday when they play host to North Woods.
Cherry 3,
North Woods 0
25-21, 25-15, 25-19
At Cherry, the North Woods volleyball team had a few tight moments with Cherry Tuesday, but the Tigers were too much for the Grizzlies, winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-19).
Coley Olson was the leading attacker for North Woods, finishing with 10 kills to go with her six digs. Olivia Udovich tallied 12 set assists. Kayla Tschida had six kills and Karlyn Pierce finished with four kills.
For Cherry: Katie Peterson had 12 kills, Kaelynn Kudis 11 kills, Rylee Mancina four aces and Lauren Staples 25 assists.
North Woods will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Ely while Cherry will play host to Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.