Mighty Mussels mascot, fans will get used to it

Change is hard for us sports fans.
We get used to something — a mascot, a fight song, a set of colors on a uniform, the name on the front of the jersey -- and when that something changes, we push back. It’s human nature to resist that which makes us even a little uncomfortable.
When the Minnesota Wild took the ice for the first time, some hockey fans had already made up their minds. The Wild were not the North Stars and therefore they didn’t deserve support. Much of that bitterness, deservedly so, was directed at Norm Green, the owner who relocated the North Stars to Dallas.
Still, to this day you’ve got those who will nitpick everything about the Wild, from their “Christmas-y” colors to their unconventional name. Anybody else get tired of friends and family asking, “What’s a Wild?”
I can remember, too, when the Minnesota Vikings unveiled their new uniforms in 2006. I was sitting at my desk in the Mesabi Daily newsroom and I called my editor Bill Hanna over to get his opinion.
I was enthusiastic about the new look because, well, I’m a homer. Bill was more subdued, as I recall. I don’t know what he ultimately thought about those uniforms, but with each passing year I grew to dislike them a little bit more. Too many random lines and shapes.
I have come to prefer a more clean and traditional look, I guess. If the Vikings got rid of those stupid tails on the numbers their uniforms would be pretty much perfect.
Oh, and are you ready for this one? Minor league baseball fans are dealing with some significant change here in southwest Florida. After 28 seasons, the Minnesota Twins’ high-Class A affiliate is no longer the Fort Myers Miracle.
The franchise has been rebranded as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Yes, the Mighty Mussels! Red and gold are out, purple and yellow are in. “Sway” the palm tree is out, the “Mussel Man” is in.
What? You’re not impressed? You’re not alone.
The reaction has been, uh, less than positive, with many locals here already vowing to never again go to a game or buy any merchandise.
I never did like the Miracle name, because it had no meaning. In 1989 a previous ownership group reportedly chose it simply because it was alliterative -- the Miami Miracle. The franchise, which began in Fort Myers in 1926, would end up back there in 1992 but retained the Miracle name.
New ownership, new name. That’s usually how it goes. A clam wouldn’t have been my first choice, but I see the marketing potential there. (I’ve already got my eye on an “Every day I’m musselin’” t-shirt.)
Change is hard, but I’ll get used to it.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
