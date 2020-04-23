MSHSL: Spring sports canceled

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that schools will remain closed through the end of the school year in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
With distance learning now the plan for the rest of the school year, the Minnesota State High School League remained in step with Walz and officially canceled the spring high school sports season.
For some, there is always next year. For the seniors, there may not be a next year.
Coaches around the area prepped their athletes for the worst, but hoped for the best when it came to the question of possibly getting some type of season in. Unfortunately, the answer nobody wanted to hear came Thursday.
“My head knew it was coming, but my heart was just hoping and praying that they would give us a chance,” said Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ track and field coach Deanna Kerzie. “I’d look at our schedule and look at all the meets that we could’ve had and I was thinking of a way to get them ready for the state meet or even just some kind of season.”
For Kerzie, the cancellation slows some momentum as the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia track teams were set to combine this season to be the first team under the Rock Ridge banner. Sadly, plans for that will have to wait until next year.
“All the head coaches from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert have been meeting since January about twice a week to get this going this year. We had it all laid out where we wanted to practice, who’s taking care of what, putting together new rules and getting new uniforms. We were so ready to go and so excited.”
The teams even got to practice together for one week with the combined boys team practicing in Virginia and the combined girls team practicing in Eveleth.
“That first week of practice was unbelievable,” Kerzie said. “Seeing the Virginia girls come to Eveleth and everyone was just thrilled to be together. Everyone was just ready to kill it and then boom. Schools were closing and everything was put on hold.”
Ultimately, Kerzie says the League’s decision was a smart one, putting the safety of athletes, coaches and other staff first.
“We’ve only been going through this for a very short period of time. It feels like it’s been going on forever but it’s only been a little over a month. There are things much worse than this, much worse than track. There are people that are sick right now and it’s about making sure we stay as safe as possible for the time being.”
While the Rock Ridge track and field team will have to wait one more year to get going, Kerzie says she feels for the seniors the most during this time.
“We were just forming that bridge and were ready to have such a fantastic season. For my seniors that are going to miss this, it’ll be tough for them. A lot of people were wondering what kind of team we could have as one Rock Ridge. Separately, we were small, but together we could be strong. The seniors this year won’t get the chance to see how strong we could’ve been.”
o
For Virginia baseball coach and high school math teacher Brian Skadsem, hearing the news that the season had ended before it could even begin was tough, but the coach says it’s a reminder to think of things that are more important in times of uncertainty.
“It’s very disappointing to actually hear the news, but I can certainly understand their decision making process. I think it’s a reminder to our players that there are more important things going on than baseball right now. I feel bad for our senior Ryan Hujanen and I feel bad for the rest of the kids looking forward to this season.”
Skadsem says he spent time outside Thursday at Stock Field, putting a few things away in hopes for them to come back out in the summer.
Skadsem is one of many coaches that communicates with his players through an app called TeamReach. Using TeamReach, coaches still have a way to stay in contact with athletes, even if they aren’t allowed to practice together.
“We’re encouraged to stay in contact with them and use TeamReach to encourage them and find things they can do to stay in shape. I’m going to send out a sympathetic message about this news and that’s all we can do right now.
“It’s unfortunate but at the same time we have to move forward. Right now, there are more important things going on and I think as young men, they’re aware of that right now.”
With distance learning extended until the end of the school year, Skadsem says it’s a work in progress that continues to get better as the days go by.
“I think each day and each week things get a little bit better when it comes to distance learning. I would much rather be in the classroom and see the kids every day, but this is what we have to do right now.”
o
Mesabi East Athletic Director Jim James — who doubles as the Giants golf coach — says Thursday was a sad day for all when the news came that the season was coming to an end.
“I think most of us were keeping our fingers crossed that it wouldn’t happen but I also think that most of us anticipated that this would happen. It’s a sad day. It’s been a sad season, especially for the seniors of all sports. They’re losing their last opportunity at the high school level.”
With sophomore daughter Kaitlyn James a part of the Mesabi East softball team, Jim James says seeing his daughter lose a season of her own was heartbreaking.
“She was so looking forward to having a great season and they just don’t have a chance. It’s sad for everyone, players and coaches.”
As the Giants athletic director, James says he was receiving regular updates from the High School League for a while. Eventually those updates stopped coming and administrators had to rely on others to for answers.
“I was passing regular updates from the MSHSL to our coaches. The messages helped but they stopped after a while so we’ve kind of just been relying on officials and what they were predicting. For a while, we thought there could still be a season, but we also realized past a point that it wasn’t going to happen.”
James says one of the biggest missed opportunities in the 2020 spring season will be runner Ava Hill not getting a chance to go for a fourth straight 800 meter run state title. The optimism surrounding the track team was strong this year, according to James.
“We’re fortunate here at Mesabi East to have the athletes we do. Athletes like Ava and her teammates on the relays were hoping for something really special this year, possibly breaking state records in one of the relays. They thought there was a real chance on it and now we just don’t know.”
James says the move to cancel the season was probably the right decision, as hard as it is to accept it.
“Who knows what happens when people start gathering again. Kids aren’t typically affected like adults are but they can carry [COVID-19]. If a kid comes home and gives it to grandma and grandpa ... that’s something you can’t get back.”
Ultimately, James says athletes and coaches need to look forward at their next opportunity, hopefully in the fall.
“It’s about staying focused and staying goal oriented now. We have to make the best of this situation and that’s al we can do. We can sit back and sulk or we can step forward and say we’ll get through it and be stronger when we come out on the other side.
o
Eveleth-Gilbert softball coach Paula Madden described Thursday’s news as “heartbreaking,” saying not everybody gets a next year.
“I don’t know if there’s another way to describe except for heartbreaking,” Madden said. “A few people say that there’s always next year. For my five seniors, there’s no next year. A lot of those girls have been starting for me for four or five years and now they don’t get a real ending to their high school softball career.”
When it comes to addressing her seniors about the news, Madden says there’s not a lot she can say to lift their spirits.
“My first message to them is just to say sorry. I’m sorry that they’re losing out on these rights of passage, these things that so many people look back on years from now and say, ‘remember that?’” I’d just ask them to stay strong and sometimes we have to put up things that we don’t like.
“I hope they know — whether their coach is a big snuggly bunny that likes to give out a hug or someone on the other side of that — that we’re going to miss them. We all care about them so much. The stuff that happens on the field is nice but we all look forward to what happens off the field. Seeing them grow and develop as young women and getting the chance to share this experience with them is phenomenal. Now I tell them to not let COVID-19 define their senior year. They still had three-fourths of their seniors. Take those memories and hold on to those.”
Speaking about more than just the seniors, Madden says the lack of spring sports is worrying for some athletes that rely on keeping busy and finding sanctuary in athletics.
“For a lot of kids, sports and school is their sanctuary. It’s their place to go and feel safe and welcome and have another support system. Now they’re not getting that and I worry about them. They’re safe at home but it’s been cold and wet so it’s not like you can even go outside and throw a ball.
“There’s nothing they can do to change anything. It’s not like an injury right now where you have a set time to return. There’s no definite end in sight right now. We’re in uncharted water.”
Madden says she plans on honoring her seniors Monday night as part of the #BeTheLightMN campaign. As the Bears’ field doesn’t have lights of it’s own, Madden is inviting players and parents to come to the field and use their vehicle lights to light up the field and honor the seniors.
“We want to do a senior night and give them something to remember but also stay safe. So we’ll have people in their cars lighting up the field and tuning in on the radio to hear me talk about the seniors.”
Madden says the transmission will be on FM station 99.3 Monday night from 8-8:20 p.m. The transmission will be low, according to Madden, so only those near the field will be able to tune in.”
We wanted to find a way to remember them in these tough times and honor them for all the blood, sweat and tears they’ve put into this program.”
o
Mountain Iron-Buhl softball coach Jesse White was looking forward to his first year at the helm of the Rangers, but that will have to wait until next year due to Thursday’s news. Digesting the news, White says he’s most disappointed for his three seniors — Rylee McLaughlin, Morgan Dircks and his own daughter Abby White.
“For those three in particular, they were three of our original kids that joined the team when [former head coach] Chris Primeau and I took over the program and started over. They started in the sixth grade and worked through every summer and every school year. Abby and Riley were pitching and catching every weekend at Mesabi. They were at all the open gyms, and then it just ends.”
More than just the seniors missing out, the entire team is feeling a sense of loss for a season that was expected to be a special one.
“For all of our girls 7-12 that don’t get a chance to get on the field this year, it’s disappointing. There was a lot of enthusiasm this season and I know the girls are going to be upset about it.”
While the Iron Range may not be feeling the effects of COVID-19 as much as other areas, White believes it’s an impossible situation.
“I think a lot of players and coaches are frustrated thinking that we haven’t seen a lot of the effects of it yet. You look outside and ask why can’t we play? Why can’t we be at school. But there’s just so much that is unknown to us and it’s an impossible situation. Officials like the governor and the president are doing what they think is best and we have to hold on and listen.”
As a parent to a senior player, White says he’s been talking with daughter Abby about the situation as the weeks have gone on.
“It’s tough. We’ve talked about it many times. She’s upset, but she’s tough and she gets it. Putting in so much time with all of the extra work on Sundays, all of the travel ball and all of the tournaments over the years ... it’s tough to lose. I’ve been coaching her since T-ball and it’s disappointing we can’t finish it together. On the other hand, we do have all those memories. We have all the tournaments, the weekends, the hits, the strikeouts. We have all those milestones. That’s the best way to look at it but it’s still tough.”
White says his daughter plans to play at Hamline University beginning next year while teammate Rylee McLaughlin plans to play at Hibbing Community College.
“It’s not over for them entirely. They’re going to play a little more, but to not be able to finish what you started is very hard to swallow.”
