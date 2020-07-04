SUPERIOR — Darrell Nelson of Hermantown won the 30-lap WISSOTA Modified feature race Friday night in the Border Battle at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis.

Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids finished eighth.

Other winners were: Tony Bahr of Haugen, Wis. (Midwest Modified); Shane Sabraski of Rice, Minn. (Super Stock); Cory Jorgenson of Duluth, Minn. (Pure Stock); Justin Pogones of Zimmerman, Minn. (Mod Four); and Brennan Schmidt of Bemidji, Minn. (Hornet).

For Sabraski, it was his second straight Super Stock win at the three-day event.

Skeeter Estey of Kelly Lake finished second in Midwest Modified.

Doug Koski of Chisholm finished tenth, Kevin Salin of Iron 12th and Jamie Reberg of Gilbert 15th in Super Stock.

