New coach to lead MI-B

MOUNTAIN IRON — Megan Preiner had some coaches that inspired her during her playing days and the first-year Mountain Iron-Buhl head volleyball coach hopes her players feel the same way about her some day.
Preiner, a 2013 Eveleth-Gilbert graduate, said it was Mesabi Range softball coach Brad Scott and former Lady Norse volleyball coach JoJo Scott.
“They were really influential to me in college. They were really good coaches,’’ said Preiner, who was hired in May to lead the Rangers program.
Why were they so influential?
“They believed in me.’’
Preiner believes she brings that to her MI-B squad, plus many other assets from being a former player in high school and college.
“I just think I bring a lot of enthusiasm and I have a really strong work ethic and I’m really passionate about the game. Hopefully I can instill that in all the girls and make them want to continue to play on or want to coach when they become older.’’
She has shared that with her players, as well.
“I told them the impact that my coaches have had on me, that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to caoch. Definitely, all of the communities around here and all of the people who have helped me play — whether it was basketball, softball or volleyball — they really helped me become the athlete that I was. I want to give back to my community and the players that I coach. Hopefully one day they can look back and say the same thing.’’
After graduating from Mesabi Range college, Preiner transferred to Bemidji State, where she majored in health and physical education and graduated in May 2018. She is now taking on the head volleyball job as she enters her second year of teaching high school health and elementary physical education.
The volleyball position opened up last school year and Preiner applied and hoped to fulfill one of her dreams.
“I knew I always wanted to be a head coach — either softball or volleyball — and I really wanted to invest into one program. For the long term, I think volleyball’s the right fit for me.’’
After getting the job in May 2019, she had a lot to do to prepare for volleyball season. “So it was a busy summer trying to get everything figured out and planned and all of the behind the scenes things are pretty stressful.’’
On the court, she has liked what she’s seen since practice started Aug. 12.
“It’s been good. The girls are really energetic and they’re ready for the upcoming season. We’ve been practicing 8-11 every day so three hours of work in the morning.’’
The Rangers lost five players to graduation but still have good numbers overall.
“This is the most girls MI-B volleyball has ever had. We have a little over 40 girls in 7-12,’’ she said.
Prior to their first game, Preiner said the girls were looking “really good. The fundamentals and the small things they’re doing really well. So it will be interesting to see once we can play teams outside of the JV and practice situations and practice scenarios. It will be interesting to see once we get to real competition more of what we need to work on once school starts and once practice gets to be in between games.’’
What she saw translated well into the team’s first game Monday against North Woods as MI-B downed the visiting Grizzlies, 3-1.
Asked to analyze her team, Preiner said, “I think we have some strong offensive players.’’ Morgan Dircks and McKinley Kvas in the front are pretty strong hitters, as well as Miah Gellerstedt in the middle. I’m excited to see how they lead the team because they’re seniors. I’m excited to see how they lead and set an example for the younger girls.’’
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, MI-B already has goals set.
“I think just mainly improving upon last year’s standings. There wasn’t a lot of juniors last year who played so now as seniors there are a lot of seniors who are starting on the floor. It’s going to be interesting to see how they mesh together and everything and see how they work together and communicate and work as a team because it’s really senior based and senior led.’’
Preiner is looking forward to learning about the Class A teams, as well, because she played in Class AA at E-G.
“I’m excited to just dive in and see the teams who are around the area that we get to play with. Hopefully, they bring some compeition but we can handle that competition as well and provide some competition for them. It’s definitely going to be learning for me as we go.’’
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Rangers
Head Coach: Megan Preiner/1st year
Last year’s record/how finished in playoffs: 6-13. Lost in second round to North Woods.
Key players lost to graduation: Several seniors including Allie Negen, Macy Savela, Madisen Overbye, Devyn Dahl, Mattison Bennett.
Key Returners: Senior McKinley Kvas, senior Miah Gellerstedt, senior Laney Ryan, senior Mia Ganyo, senior Morgan Dircks.
Expected to contribute: Senior Abby White, senior Skylar Mattila, junior Paris Pontinen, freshman Sage Ganyo, eighth-grader Jordan Zubich, eighth-grader Hali Savela, sophomore Jacie Kvas, sophomore Maleah Milton, Rylee Mcglaughlin.
Outlook: ‘’To improve upon last year’s standings but with it being my first year coaching I know there will be challenges along the way. I like what I have seen in practice thus far but am excited to see where we are at as a team once we start competing with teams around the area.’’
Team strength: “We have a very positive returning group of seniors who have been leading by example during our first couple of weeks of practice. Morgan Dircks is a returning starter who has shown tremendous improvement during the off-season. She is a strong outside hitter who brings a lot of energy to the floor. Miah Gellerstedt is another athletic middle hitter who has seen playing time at the varsity level and gives us veteran leadership.’’
Team weakness: ‘’Even though we are a senior heavy team, this will be the first time a lot of them are varsity starters. It will be interesting to see how all of the girls’ playing styles come together as one.’’
Favorite to win the section: ‘’With being a first year coach, I am not as familiar as most with our section. With that being said, I am keeping my eye on Cherry.’’
