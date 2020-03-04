Patriots knock out Devils, 63-49

DULUTH — Virginia fell behind early in their Section 7AA semifinal game against Pequot Lakes, which turned out to be the first of many runs in the game.
The No. 4 seed Blue Devils battled back each time, but poor shooting and turnovers from the Patriots’ pressure never allowed them to catch up in a 63-49 loss.
“We didn’t shoot the ball nearly as well as we did Saturday, but that has a lot to do with their trapping pressure that they gave us. We knew it was coming but until you actually see it,’’ head coach Spencer Aune said.
Regarding a lower shooting percentage than in their quarterfinal win over Proctor Saturday, Aune said the length and long arms of No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes gave his team trouble.
Virginia’s own defense wasn’t what it should have been either, he said.
“I thought we were ineffective in our zone for the most part. I don’t think we played it as well as we did Saturday,’’ or really the last couple weeks. “We just weren’t crisp out of our breaks and where we were supposed to be in our zone a lot of the night.’’
Pequot Lakes used that to their advantage as they grabbed 30-18 lead at intermission as Maci Martini nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Patriots.
Virginia went down 39-20 early in the second half, but Kaylee Iverson and Anna Fink both put in field goals, while Kelsey Squires put down a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 43-31 with 11:30 to play.
Emma Benson and Pequot Lakes responded with a 9-3 run and soon the Devils found themselves down 52-34 with about five minutes to play. A number of turnovers and Virginia misses made the run possible.
Lexiss Trygg, Fink and Squires did their thing once again to make it 52-41 and Rian Aune also caught fire with a steal and two baskets to cut the gap to 54-45 with 1:45 to play.
However, Maci Martini and Benson made their free throws down the stretch to win the game and advance to Friday’s Section 7AA championship game.
While the pressure of a semifinal game, a bigger college court and a great opponent all played into the loss, coach Aune said, “I’m so proud of how our girls continued to battle all the way to the end. There’s no give up in these girls all season and it showed tonight.’’
The way his team fought back and cut the lead each time pleased the Blue Devils mentor.
“I’m proud of that. It stings today. It hurts to lose our seniors (to graduation) and to finish the season. I love going to practice and I really wanted to go to practice tomorrow.’’
He said the runs just weren’t sustained long enough. “We’d make a run and they’d get a couple back to back. That’s what good teams do.’’
Aune added there was no doubt Pequot Lakes was a good team despite a 16-13 record. “You can’t look at their record and know how good they really are. They struggled early in the season and they really played well the last half. They’ll be a tough out’’ in the section title game against either Duluth Marshall or Esko.
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Aune knew senior center Lola Rysavy would be tough to guard, but his squad held her to eight points.
He was also concerned about Maci Martini and the Patriots’ 3-point shooters.
“I thought we gave up too many threes tonight,’’ after limiting Proctor from both the inside and the outside last Saturday.
The Blue Devils had trouble getting in sync in the first half as Pequot Lakes jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind a pair of baskets from Rysavy and a 3-pointer from Carly Chaney.
Virginia battled back as Aune put in a pair of 3-pointers. Squires later knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game 9-9.
The Patriots took over the first half from there as their defense kept the Blue Devils in check. Kaylee Iverson scored a basket down low for Virginia, but Pequot Lakes offset that with 11 of their en route to taking a 20-11 lead.
Trygg, Fink and the Blue Devils picked things up a bit as they scored from inside and outside to cut the deficit to 22-18.
Aune led Virginia (18-11) offensively with 14 points, Squires dropped in 12 (four 3-pointers), Trygg had 10 despite foul trouble and Fink added nine.
Asked about the seniors, coach Aune said, “They did stuff that hasn’t happened in Virginia in a long time.’’
Thirteen years ago was the last time Virginia was in a section semifinal and it has been 25 years since the Devils won a share of the Iron Range Conference title. The year 2007 was also the last time the team won 18 games.
“There’s a lot to be proud of.’’
PL 30 33 — 63
VHS 18 31 — 49
Pequot Lakes: Carly Chaney 12, Afton Crocker 8, Kelsi Martini 3, Maci Martini 22, Emma Benson 10, Lola Rysavy 8. 3-pointers: Chaney 2, K. Martini 1, M. Martini 3. Free throws: 13-15. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Virginia: Anna Fink 9, Rian Aune 14, Lexiss Trygg 10, Kaylee Iverson 4, Kelsey Squires 12. 3-pointers: Fink 1, Aune 2, Squires 4. Free throws: 4-7. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Trygg.
