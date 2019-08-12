Peterson, Colosimo turn in final card as invite organizers

VIRGINIA – Last week saw the playing of the annual Virginia Women’s Invite at the Virginia Golf Course. For 40 years, Pi Peterson and Sheila Colosimo have run the event as organizers and playing partners.
Looking ahead, Peterson and Colosimo will continue to be playing partners but have retired as tournament organizers, handing the reins over to new, eager organizers. With so many years put into the tournament, the have decided it was time for someone new to take over.
On why it was time to step down, the ladies had a pretty understandable reason.
“We’re just tired,” Colosimo said with laughter.
“We just think it’s time to just play in the tournament and play well together,” Peterson said. “Instead of worrying about everything going on behind it, we’re just ready to be done and we’ve been running it since the ‘80s.”
“It’s nice that we’ve been doing it for so long,” Colosimo said. “Pi will do things like the pairings and I’ll take care of the donations and things like that. It’s just time for someone else to take over. We actually wanted to be done last year but no one in the club stepped up until this year.”
Stepping away from the managerial side of the event, the two talked about how different the tournament was many years ago compared to now.
“The game hasn’t changed at all,” Peterson said. “But the cost of it all has and the number of women playing has.
“I moved here back in 1966 and there was well over 100 women in the club at the time. The tournament started in the ‘50s. It was a two-day tournament with girls coming from as far as Minneapolis to play. Eventually we made it a one-day tournament just because the number of women in the club got smaller and smaller.”
“I have notes from 25 years ago in 1994 and, back then, each person paid $18 and that included the golf, the coffee an’ in the morning and the dinner. We’d have a nice dinner at the Coates or at the Elks Club. Today, in 2019, just the dinner is $48.”
The Virginia Women’s invite is steeped in tradition and looks to be one of the longer running women’s tournaments in the area, according to Colosimo.
“It started well before we started playing and it’s continued on every year. We’re lower on members but the members we do have are excited to come out and play this every year.
“It used to be every golf course in the area had its own women’s invite. Babbitt, Cook and Pokegama have one. I know Eveleth and Ely used to do one as well.”
“Every city that had a golf course had an invitational,” Peterson said. “But, little by little, people don’t want to go through the hassle of it all.”
Overseeing the tournament for decades has allowed Peterson and Colosimo to meet other golfers from all over the area with many of them becoming lifelong friends.
“They come from all over the Range,” Peterson said. “From International Falls to Duluth to Grand Rapids. It’s nice when you can go to another town and you actually do know someone. You can go around to other tournaments and you’ll meet up with people you already know.”
“For Pi and me,” Colosimo said. “We’ve been partners for so long and we’re ready to keep going and keep plugging along. Forty years ago, we never thought we’d still be doing this. Pi is older than I am and she’s still golfing, and golfing well at that.”
“It’s a lifelong sport,” Peterson said. I’m 79 but as long as we’re healthy we plan to keep playing.”
“I’m in my 70s and I still work full time,” Colosimo said. “So just being able to play and relax when the tournament comes around will be great. As long as you got your health, you can keep playing golf.”
Over time, the size of the club has dwindled, and the pair attributed that to women today leaving the area and taking advantage of other athletic opportunities in front of them.
“I played volleyball too for a long time,” Peterson said. “But when we were in high school, girls didn’t have the opportunity to play organized sports in high school. So, the club was popular for that reason. We had 45 teams playing at one point. But now, they have the opportunities to play sports in high school. The boys always had these opportunities, but the girls didn’t get them for a while.”
“When I went to Hibbing High School, the only sport you could find for girls was synchronized swimming. That’s it,” Colosimo said “But even now, golf might be harder for some girls to pick up. I have a daughter who was very into sports in high school and she thinks golf is boring because it’s not running somewhere or throwing something. I think a lot of the gals now like to be involved in a team sport and golf tends to be more individual.”
Formerly a four-person scramble, the Virginia Women’s Invite is now a two-person scramble with the first nine holes being played as a regular scramble and then the second nine playing as a Chapman alternate style. As with many summer golf tournaments, the team feeling is still there.
Their duties as tournament organizers complete, the pair says they won’t miss the tournament too much since they still expect to play and help on the side.
“As long as Pi is my partner, we’ll be just fine,” Colosimo said.
“We’ll still see all the same people and we’ll be around to help. We can give the new girls running it some tips if they need them,” Peterson finished.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.