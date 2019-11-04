Pick ‘ems panel falters, Rinne still leads

The best the Mesabi Daily News Pigskin Pick ‘ems panel could muster is a 6-4 record in a bad week for most of the prognosticators.
However, that was good enough for leader John Rinne to extend his lead from three games to five games. The Eveleth Golf Course pro recorded the only 6-4 mark of the week and is now 63-27 for the first nine weeks.
That means Brad Kern moved into sole possession of second place by scoring a “stellar’’ 5-5 record (58-32) overall.
“Well, I would say that week was a complete disaster for all our prognosticators,’’ Kern said. “I feel lucky to come out of that week in sole possession of 2nd place. I think it’s safe to say that was the highest loss total we’ve had as a group. It’s a shame that Rinne didn’t lose any ground during this past week. We still have a few weeks left for him to falter, and I anticipate the collapse to be just around the corner.’’
Chelsea Trucano had a good grip on second place until going just 3-7 last week (now 57-33 overall). She guessed correctly only on Miami over the Jets, Philadelphia over Chicago and Utah knocking off Washington.
Her bad performance could only mean one thing, Kern said.
“I think we finally saw the luck wear out with Trucano. She took the wrong exit ramp and I just blasted right past her! I don’t plan on slowing down for her to catch back up to me, either,’’ he added.
Trucano now shares the third spot with Ben Romsaas, whose run toward the top came to an abrupt end after going 4-6 (57-33).
“The one person who had me checking over my shoulder lately was Ben Romsaas,’ Kern stated. “He put together a few solid weeks in a row and catapulted himself into a tie for 3rd with me. Hopefully this is the start of him cooling off.’’
Ben Romsaas said he could neither confirm nor deny that his picks are cooling off.
Coming in tied for fifth place are Craig Wainio (4-6, 56-34) and Jim Romsaas (5-5, 56-34).
“Not really a good week for anyone. Seems like once or twice a year you will get one of those, full moon maybe,’’ said Wainio, who hit correctly on Kansas City’s win over Minnesota. “I know I was mocked and ridiculed for the KC pick, but you had to know the real Kurt was gong to show up soon, and with a prime time game in Dallas the Vikes are dunzo.’’
Wainio doesn’t believe Kern’s stay in second place will last very long. “Brad is due for a bad week as he has had two good weeks in a row, not that 5-5 is a good week but for our group this week it was.’’
“I’m not quite sure Waino knows what he’s talking about in regards to my ‘yo-yo picks.’ I’ve been pretty much in the top 3 from the very beginning. I couldn’t tell you where Waino’s been in the standings. Probably somewhere down in Montana (Coates) land most of this contest. So I guess I can be glad that my yo-yo picks actually go up and down and don’t just stay down like his.’’
After a poor week of picks, Wainio said he is between the Romsaas clan with his record and with his position on the Pick ‘ems graphic.
“Much like my position on the page, I am stuck between the Romsaas’ on my record as well. Like the great lyrics by Stealers Wheel, ‘Clowns to the left of me, Jokers to the right.’ ”
Wainio had a shot for John Kendall and Trucano, as well. “John and Chelsea falling so fast they might be able to catch Montana (Coates).’’
Ironically, Trucano leads Wainio by a game.
“Wow, not much else to say except what a terrible week of football prognostication by me,’’ Kendall said. “From the Vikings’ and Packers’ stinkers, to Washington forgetting their pass defense in the 4th quarter, to Nebraska’s continued slide, I definitely had a lead touch in Week 8. However, all will be forgotten when LSU beats Alabama in this year’s game of the century in Tuscaloosa’’ Saturday afternoon.
Coates’ place in the contest, however, is a whole different story. He went 5-5 for the week and is now 49-41, which puts him in firm control of last place.
Rinne commented from his spot on high atop the Pick ‘ems leader board.
“Last time for a few weeks I’ll get to make my picks with nice warm hands. Unfortunately I have to pick with my head not my heart on this week’s Minnesota games. Hopefully I’ll get at least one of them wrong. I’m hoping more now to win the Big Buck contest, not the easy MDN Pick ‘ems championship. More competition from the deer than this group of pickers.’’
“While Rinne calls the next two weeks his deer stand picks, I call them his outhouse picks!’’ Jim Romsaas said. He will no doubt come back from the woods empty handed and his record will be just another member of the herd,’’ he added.
“You have to give Rinne credit on his record,’’ Wainio said, “but with his years of experience he definitely has an advantage. When I take you down I expect a crisp new dozen of ProV1’s with black number 8’s on them.’’
The verbal jabs are all part of the contest and Kern said it’s time for someone to step up.
“Everyone is being faced with a little bit of adversity right now. It’s time to see who has the mental toughness to bounce back and start a run,’’ he said.
