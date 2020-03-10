Pierz a new test for Virginia

The Virginia boys’ basketball team will need to match the physicality of the Pierz Pioneers tonight if they hope to keep their season alive and punch a ticket to Friday’s Section 7AA championship.
“They’re known for their football team,” said Blue Devils head coach Derek Aho. “Pierz is big and they have many physical kids. We have to do everything we can to not get out-rebounded.”
Class AAA State champions in football this year, the third-seeded Pioneers moved on to tonight’s semifinals after out-shooting No. 2 Moose Lake/Willow River on Saturday, 78-65. While the Rebels were a team that tried to run others off the court, Pierz is somewhat unknown for the top-seeded Blue Devils.
“We know Moose Lake a lot better. We see them during the year, we hear about them and I keep in contact with their coach. Against Pierz, it feels like a neutral game. We don’t know much about them and they don’t know much about us and it’s on a neutral floor. From what I saw, Pierz isn’t much of a running team but they do a lot of halfcourt stuff very well.”
Aho says a big key for his team will be limiting second-chance shots. The Pioneers saw great success on Saturday from the rebounding of 6-foot-3 center Zachary Traut, who then was able to kick the ball out to the guards for the second-chance three.
“He kept kicking it back out to the guards and they were knocking down those threes. If we can keep him off the boards and limit those, we’ll have a better chance. They’re going to be aggressive and we have guys that can be aggressive too. It’s just a matter of if we show up.”
Since defeating Proctor on Saturday, the Devils have tried to keep things light at practice. At this point in the season, staying healthy and rested is a necessity.
“We’re just trying to survive at this point. We want to make sure everyone is rested and no one gets hurt.”
The mood has been high, according to Aho, as former Blue Devils Drew Aho, Ethan Youso, Nate Fink and Tom Norman were on hand the past two days to help scrimmage with the current players.
“Having the alumni here has been great. It keeps the guys in a good mood and they want to push a little bit harder when they’re around. They’ve been helping us stay fresh. We don’t want to change anything right now because what we’re doing is working. Short practices are helping. Get in and get out is what we’re doing.”
Aho will continue to lean on his four seniors, whether or not tonight’s game is their last. They’ve put their time into the program and are ready to finish the season strong, according to Aho.
“It’s going to be hard to lose these guys. I feel like I really got to know them well and we’ve done really well with team building things this year. We’ve done a lot of laughing and joking and when it’s all done, you want to be happy with what you did. No matter what, it’s been a great season for us and for me as a coach. I can’t ask for anything more.”
The Devils take on Pierz tonight at 5:45 p.m. in Duluth and Aho hopes the Virginia fans help pack the stands.
“We’re excited. The Pierz student body was loud on Saturday and we hope we have a large crowd to come meet them. The band is going too so it’ll be an exciting atmosphere.
“We’re going in with the mind set that anything can happen and if we play our best, we should do fine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.